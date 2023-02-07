Read full article on original website
cbs17
Raleigh is #1 most affordable capital city, 2nd best state capital in the US, according to new study
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is the most affordable state capital in the United States, according to a new study from WalletHub. The study, 2023’s Best State Capitals for Safety & More, ranked Raleigh the second best capital city in the country. It ranked Austin, Texas as the...
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respond
CHAPEL HILL — Last month, Chapel Hill Town Council held a public hearing to discuss proposed text changes to the town’s Land Use Management Ordinance. These changes would eliminate single-family only zoning and allow for more middle housing, like townhomes, duplexes and cottage courts, in some of the town’s 247 neighborhoods.
Cary’s Umstead Hotel & Spa slips in best NC rankings after holding #1 spot for 5 years
There is a new hotel on top of the list of best hotels in North Carolina—and this time, it's not one from the Triangle.
EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
Property tax rise in Alamance County raises concern with homeowners
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Right now, some homeowners in Alamance County are fired up. They're concerned about property taxes. A few people reached out to WFMY News 2 claiming the tax rate went 79% over the past six years. Is that true?. No, Alamance County leaders say the tax...
2 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Safest Large Cities' In The U.S.
MoneyGeek compiled a list of the 15 safest larges cities in the country, and two in the Tar Heel State made the cut.
thelocalreporter.press
Chapel Hill’s Community Empowerment Fund Receives $50,000 National Grant
On Tuesday, a Chapel Hill nonprofit, the Community Empowerment Fund (CEF), announced that it just received an unrestricted $50,000 grant from Common Future. Common Future is a national organization that provides financial and other support to both nonprofits and for-profits working to close the racial wealth gap. CEF was selected...
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
tourcounsel.com
Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina
Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
tourcounsel.com
Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina
Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
carolinajournal.com
News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes
Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
alamancenews.com
Mebane Oaks bridge widening delayed
DOT’s widening of the Mebane Oaks Road overpass is now projected to take longer than originally anticipated, city manager Chris Rollins informed city council members Monday night. [Story continues below photo of current construction work.]. Rollins told the council that he had been advised by DOT that the originally...
alamancenews.com
Mebane agrees to pay for two traffic lights at Buckhorn Road exits
Mebane’s city council agreed this week to pay $232,000 to the N.C. Department of Transportation toward the cost for installing traffic lights at the exit ramps for Buckhorn Road in the easternmost part of the city. Both northbound/eastbound traffic and southbound/westbound traffic will have stoplights at the top of...
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
rhinotimes.com
Vaughan Talks Of Unintended Consequences Of Tax Hike She Opposed
An exchange at the Tuesday, Feb. 7 City Council meeting between Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Assistant City Manager Larry Davis didn’t make much sense, unless you consider what was left unsaid. Vaughan is the lone member of the current City Council who voted against the 2022-2023 budget, which included...
1 dead after crash on U.S. 220 south, Industrial Avenue in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Drivers were asked to avoid the area of U.S. 220 and Industrial Avenue after troopers responded to a fatal crash in Randolph County. Troopers began investigating around 6:04 p.m., and Randolph County emergency officials told drivers to expect delays and a possible detour in the area. The cause of the […]
This Restaurant Serves North Carolina's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in North Carolina.
cbs17
Living Glizzy Golden: Raleigh ate more hot dogs than any other city in U.S. during 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Move over New York and Chicago, the world has a new ruler. When it comes to eating hot dogs, Raleigh may be the best in the country, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC). The Council said Raleigh “leapfrogged” over Buffalo, New...
thelocalreporter.press
Springing Up in Chapel Hill
Look at this, Punxsutawney Phil! If you weren’t back in your hole for six more weeks, you would see that spring has arrived in Chapel Hill, in spite of your prediction. Chapel Hill enjoyed 70-plus-degree temperatures on Wednesday and blooming hints of spring on its way.
alamancenews.com
Mebane: Bids for Clay Street, Community Park work come in higher than anticipated; council votes to move ahead with both
Higher-than-expected bids for two city projects surprised the members of the Mebane city council during Monday night’s monthly meeting, but didn’t stop them from giving the go-ahead on the two projects. One of the projects, for improvements along Clay Street, came in about $250,000 (25 percent) above the...
