Orange County, NC

The Triangle Tribune

Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respond

CHAPEL HILL — Last month, Chapel Hill Town Council held a public hearing to discuss proposed text changes to the town’s Land Use Management Ordinance. These changes would eliminate single-family only zoning and allow for more middle housing, like townhomes, duplexes and cottage courts, in some of the town’s 247 neighborhoods.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Chapel Hill’s Community Empowerment Fund Receives $50,000 National Grant

On Tuesday, a Chapel Hill nonprofit, the Community Empowerment Fund (CEF), announced that it just received an unrestricted $50,000 grant from Common Future. Common Future is a national organization that provides financial and other support to both nonprofits and for-profits working to close the racial wealth gap. CEF was selected...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
tourcounsel.com

Crabtree Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Raleigh, North Carolina

Crabtree Valley Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Raleigh, North Carolina. At 1,343,109 square feet (124,778.9 m2), it is the largest enclosed mall in the Research Triangle area. Crabtree Valley contains over 200 stores and is anchored by Belk and Macy's. Crabtree Valley Mall opened in August 1972...
RALEIGH, NC
tourcounsel.com

Burlington Outlet Village | Shopping center in North Carolina

Burlington Outlet Village is an outlet shopping center located just off I-85/40 in Burlington, North Carolina, United States. Burlington Outlet Village, formerly known as the Burlington Manufacturers Outlet Center (BMOC), was the first factory outlet center to open in North Carolina. The center consists of multiple buildings - the main...
BURLINGTON, NC
carolinajournal.com

News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes

Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

Mebane Oaks bridge widening delayed

DOT’s widening of the Mebane Oaks Road overpass is now projected to take longer than originally anticipated, city manager Chris Rollins informed city council members Monday night. [Story continues below photo of current construction work.]. Rollins told the council that he had been advised by DOT that the originally...
MEBANE, NC
alamancenews.com

Mebane agrees to pay for two traffic lights at Buckhorn Road exits

Mebane’s city council agreed this week to pay $232,000 to the N.C. Department of Transportation toward the cost for installing traffic lights at the exit ramps for Buckhorn Road in the easternmost part of the city. Both northbound/eastbound traffic and southbound/westbound traffic will have stoplights at the top of...
MEBANE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Vaughan Talks Of Unintended Consequences Of Tax Hike She Opposed

An exchange at the Tuesday, Feb. 7 City Council meeting between Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Assistant City Manager Larry Davis didn’t make much sense, unless you consider what was left unsaid. Vaughan is the lone member of the current City Council who voted against the 2022-2023 budget, which included...
GREENSBORO, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Springing Up in Chapel Hill

Look at this, Punxsutawney Phil! If you weren’t back in your hole for six more weeks, you would see that spring has arrived in Chapel Hill, in spite of your prediction. Chapel Hill enjoyed 70-plus-degree temperatures on Wednesday and blooming hints of spring on its way.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

