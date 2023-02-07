ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gang member sentenced to more than 2 years in prison for illegally possessing gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — A gang member was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for illegal gun possession, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. Along with 25 months in prison, 20-year-old Kahlani Hamilton Jones will serve three years of post-prison supervision for the single count of illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Century High School basketball coach Scott Kellar battles cancer

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Century High School’s longtime head basketball coach Scott Kellar now has more than 400 wins as head coach. He’s happy to be with the team and coaching; however, he’s battling cancer as well. He was diagnosed with kidney cancer last May and had surgery, but he found out last month it has been spreading.
