MARTA will reveal an update about Clifton Corridor transit alternatives in public meetings next week. In November, MARTA revealed three alternatives for the proposed line between the Lindbergh Center and Avondale stations – two with buses and one with light rail. MARTA officials last year said they expected to have the alternatives narrowed to one by this time, but the transit agency could not immediately clarify how many alternatives will be shown next week.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO