Atlanta, GA

saportareport.com

Reporter’s Notebook: DeKalb Commissioner opposes working with law enforcement without body cams, Doug Hooker to oversee Midtown Connector Park, SCAD celebrates Black History Month

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, Atlanta. If you’re looking for something to do with your sweetheart, you can check out the Love Stories of Oakland Cemetery, Sips Under the Sea at the Georgia Aquarium or the mass elopement officiated by Mayor Dickens in Piedmont Park. If you’d rather stay home, be sure to grab some chocolate and queue up a classic rom-com.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

MARTA to reveal Clifton Corridor transit alternatives update

MARTA will reveal an update about Clifton Corridor transit alternatives in public meetings next week. In November, MARTA revealed three alternatives for the proposed line between the Lindbergh Center and Avondale stations – two with buses and one with light rail. MARTA officials last year said they expected to have the alternatives narrowed to one by this time, but the transit agency could not immediately clarify how many alternatives will be shown next week.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Mayor Dickens reveals his governing strategies to Atlanta Press Club

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hopes the state will help the city fulfill its top priorities, and he is working hard to have good relations with Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, House Speaker Jon Burns and other elected leaders. But he’s not stopping there. “We also are asking...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Land-swap lawsuit defendant seeks documents from media and activists, raising First Amendment objections

Attorneys for the developer defending a lawsuit over a DeKalb County parkland swap have demanded extensive internal documents as evidence from uninvolved media outlets, activists and neighborhood associations, raising First Amendment free press and free association objections. The requests – filed by attorneys for Ryan Millsap’s Blackhall Real Estate Phase...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

‘Marry We’: A Valentine’s Day group wedding in Piedmont Park

If you’re strolling through Piedmont Park next Tuesday, you might see some Atlantans saying “I do.” Actually, you will see quite a few folks tying the knot. This Valentine’s Day, about 15 local couples will head to Piedmont Park to be married by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens — all at once.
ATLANTA, GA

