marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
marketscreener.com
Price dip sparks buying in key hubs, China premiums firm
(Reuters) - Physical gold buyers in some Asian hubs were drawn to a dip in domestic prices this week, while central bank demand kept premiums firm in China. Local gold prices in India hit as low as 56,496 rupees per 10 grams from an all-time high of 58,826 rupees climbed last week.
marketscreener.com
Oil climbs 3rd day on subdued dollar, U.S. crude stocks' drop
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous two days, as the dollar fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish on interest rates than markets had expected and as U.S. crude stocks surprisingly fell. Brent crude futures inched up by 11...
marketscreener.com
U.S. equity funds see outflows for 12th week in a row
(Reuters) - Investors continued to withdraw from U.S. equity funds for a 12th straight week in the seven days to Feb. 8 as a report showing robust U.S. job additions in the last month fed fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates this year. Refinitiv Lipper...
marketscreener.com
Futures fall amid rising yields; Lyft sinks on dour profit outlook
(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Friday, with megacap growth companies under pressure after Treasury yields extended gains, while shares of Lyft plunged as the ride-hailing firm forecast current-quarter profit far below estimates. Wall Street's main stock indexes were set to clock declines at the end of a...
marketscreener.com
Asia stocks head for second weekly loss as Fed rate worries flare
TOKYO (Reuters) - Asia-Pacific stocks fell on Friday, slumping toward a second weekly loss as investors fretted about the potential for further Federal Reserve tightening and the effect on the U.S. economy. U.S. short-term Treasury yields held near a one-month high, helping the dollar tick up against major peers, after...
marketscreener.com
Aker BP to boost dividend as profits soar
OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian independent oil firm Aker BP will boost its dividend by 10%, the company said on Friday after posting a $2.2 billion operating profit for the final quarter of 2022, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier. Norway's second-largest listed oil company, partly owned by BP, said...
marketscreener.com
Alibaba sells out of India's Paytm - ANI
BENGALURU (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group has sold its remaining stake in Indian digital payments firm Paytm through a block deal, India's ANI reported on Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Paytm's stock tumbled as much as 9.3% to 640 rupees. Over 22.8 million shares of Paytm, or...
marketscreener.com
BlackRock-led investors in Aramco pipelines start bond sale
DUBAI (Reuters) - Investors in Saudi Aramco's gas pipeline network, led by BlackRock Inc, have begun a sale of dollar bonds in three tranches to refinance a multi-billion dollar loan that backed their stake purchase, a bank document showed. The BlackRock-led investors, along with Saudi state-backed Hassana Investment Co., agreed...
marketscreener.com
Disney earnings beat estimates as visitors crowd theme parks
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's quarterly earnings on Wednesday topped Wall Street estimates as visitors packed the company's theme parks and made up for losses from streaming media. The Disney+ streaming service reported its first subscriber decline. The service shed 2.4 million subscribers as the company raised prices,...
marketscreener.com
China car sales plunge 38% in January as subsidies, tax cut end
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's passenger car sales slumped 38% in January, reversing a 2.4% gain in the previous month, industry data showed on Wednesday, as demand weakened after a tax cut on combustion engine cars and subsidies on electric vehicles (EV) expired. Sales of new energy cars that include pure battery...
marketscreener.com
Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing
TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
marketscreener.com
Iveco sees profit boost from strong order backlog
MILAN (Reuters) - Truck and bus maker Iveco Group on Friday pointed to a progressive normalisation of supply-chain issues and forecast higher operating profits this year on the back of a strong order backlog after reporting a big jump in fourth-quarter results. Its shares rose as much as 15.4%, topping...
marketscreener.com
Netflix lays out plans to crackdown on account sharing
(Reuters) - Netflix Inc on Wednesday laid out plans to crackdown on password sharing for accounts on its streaming platform, including setting up primary location and paying a couple of dollars for an extra member. The video-streaming giant, which has estimated that 100 million around the world use a shared...
marketscreener.com
Uber sets sights on profits in 2023 as pandemic pain eases
(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday set its sights on delivering profits this year after rounding off 2022 with blow-out earnings as a surge in demand for airport and office rides helped the company rebound from pandemic lows. Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said the company was now focused...
