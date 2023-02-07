ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Apartment fire displaces 30 people

By Joshua Short
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UcEUH_0keoKtAE00

DENVER (KDVR) — Ten units were deemed uninhabitable and 30 residents were displaced after a fire at a Denver apartment complex early Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. at Maple Apartments, near 33rd Avenue and Fillmore Street in Denver’s Clayton neighborhood.

FOX31 was told families weren’t even able to go back inside and salvage what they could because of the danger and the damage. Officials said the fire was in the attic space, although the cause and origin are still under investigation.

Firefighters battle attic blaze for hours

This quickly became a third-alarm fire, meaning several fire crews responded, along with paramedics, but thankfully no one was hurt. Neighbors looked on as dozens of firefighters spent hours working tirelessly to put out the fire and hotspots.

Earthquake relief: Where to donate in the Denver area

“It turns out that fire was up in the attic space,” said Capt. JD Chism, with Denver Fire. “So the big concern and what caused us to elevate from a first-alarm to a second-alarm and eventually a third-alarm was due to the fact that we were trying to stop that fire from spreading as it was spreading across the attic across those units.”

FOX31 spoke with two families impacted by this fire, one of whom just moved into these apartments less than a week ago.

“It just spread it pretty fast, so we just had to get out of there,” Shamyra Davis said. She also said her apartment is “pretty messed up.”

“I just moved over here three days ago,” Davis added.

Residents helped alert neighbors of danger

RTD was requested to help move those displaced and keep them warm. The Red Cross was also called in.

Everyone got out OK, including Kaeloni Olana and her family.

“Everybody’s house is connected, so all the vents, like it’s coming through everybody’s house,” Olana said. “My dad had to run in to get important documents and the car keys. So he runs in, he can’t even see where he’s walking.”

Utility bills high? Here’s what energy leaders had to say about it

She said their neighbor knocked on their window telling everyone to get out.

“They ran out and then they got together, the neighbors, and they started knocking on everybody’s doors telling everybody to get out ’cause they don’t know what’s going on,” Olana explained.

Officials with Denver Fire said that at one point, firefighters had to get off the roof for safety reasons.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Firefighters battle blaze at townhomes in Denver

Firefighters in Denver rushed to put out a fire at some townhomes near 33rd and Fillmore on Monday afternoon. Crews rushed to the multi-family dwelling about 1:30 p.m.When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in the attic space. Crews had to withdraw from the roof for safety purposes, according to Denver Fire. No injuries have been reported. What caused the fire is being investigated. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigating outdoor death in area of S. Hudson Street

The Denver Police Department is investigating an outdoor death that occurred in the area of S. Hudson Street. Authorities say the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the identification of the victim and the cause of death. DPD will provide an update if the status of the investigation is upgraded to a homicide. 
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Families displaced after Denver apartment fire

Around 30 people were forced out of their homes after a fire at apartments near 33rd Avenue and Fillmore Street. Joshua Short reports. Around 30 people were forced out of their homes after a fire at apartments near 33rd Avenue and Fillmore Street. Joshua Short reports. Study: Teens are falling...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

1 arrested after woman's body found inside burning home in Fort Collins

One man has been arrested after he was found outside a home in Fort Collins that had been destroyed by fire earlier this week. Before dawn Tuesday morning, Poudre Valley Fire crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames.   Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m Tuesday due to the intensity of the fire and the potential instability of the structure. Crews worked to extinguish the fire from the outside. Fort Collins...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Photos released after shots fired outside Colorado Mills

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is asking for help finding the people involved in a shootout outside the Colorado Mills mall. LPD said witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area outside Dick's Sporting Goods at around 7:47 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police said there appear to...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County reduces number of unsheltered people by 46%

Douglas County has released the results of its Point in Time count of those experiencing homeless. The county claims it has reduced the number of unsheltered people by 46%. On Jan. 31, volunteers hit the streets of the Denver metro area to count those people experiencing homelessness for the annual Point In Time Count which is part of a national effort to identify the extent of homelessness in the country. The annual count comprises sheltered and unhoused people across seven counties in the Denver metro area. That includes Boulder, Broomfield, Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson, Douglas and Denver counties. That count found only 27 unsheltered people, down 50 from the previous year. A total of 30 people were living in temporary housing. The county said its new homeless initiative and campaign to stop giving handouts is working. "Give compassionately not in intersections, not in places that are going to incentivize more dangerous situations for you and people asking for resources. Give to a trusted community foundation," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon. The Denver Coalition for the Homeless will collate and release all the numbers. 
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Family pleads for tips on missing 14-year-old girl

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for 14-year-old McKenna Ferguson, who was last seen near Englewood High School on Thursday morning. Courtney Fromm reports. Family pleads for tips on missing 14-year-old girl. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for 14-year-old...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Aurora exploring residential street snow plowing

The City of Aurora might begin plowing snow from residential streets, as City Council members begin weighing options. That's something it doesn't do now and doesn't allow metro districts or homeowners associations within city limits to plow either. Councilmembers said the need for neighborhood snow removal has been a concern...
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy