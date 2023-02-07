Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news3lv.com
Duran Duran to bring new 'Future Past' tour to Las Vegas this summer
Las Vegas (KSNV) — English rock band Duran Duran are hitting the road, bringing their 2023 North American 'Future Past' tour to Las Vegas. They will perform on Saturday, August 26, at T-Mobile Arena, where they will be joined by special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC, and Bastille. MORE...
news3lv.com
Early riser hits $125K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another early bird caught the worm on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday. A guest at Caesars Palace hit a six-figure jackpot while playing the slots at 4 a.m., according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. It's the second jackpot that someone won in the early...
news3lv.com
Battle of the Bands comes to Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson's Battle of the Bands showcases some of the city's top talent, with a nice cash prize up for grabs. Jon Wolske, the city of Henderson's production manager, joined us to share all of the information.
news3lv.com
Michael, Bryan Voltaggio to debut one-year restaurant residency inside Mandalay Bay
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Celebrity chef duo Michael and Bryan Voltaggio will soon open a new restaurant concept at the Las Vegas Strip this spring. Retro by Voltaggio will deliver a classic American family-style dining concept, capturing the feelings, tastes, sounds, and pop culture moments of the 80s and 90s, along with unique nostalgic elements that will blend to create a high-energy dining destination.
news3lv.com
Vic's Las Vegas restaurant opens its doors in downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is officially home to a new restaurant that features an iconic sign. Mayor Carolyn Goodman led the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the new Vic's Las Vegas location. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Timelapse video shows part of Tropicana bridge come down...
news3lv.com
Durango casino expected to open in late 2023, unveils food hall culinary lineup
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction of the Durango Casino & Resort project in the southwest Las Vegas valley remains on schedule as it approaches an expected opening date of late this year, according to executives. Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, discussed the resort during its...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas restaurant delivers 30 pizzas to nonprofit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The day to celebrate a cheesy pizza is here and one local restaurant is making sure everyone gets a slice. Yukon Pizza celebrated National Pizza Day by hosting its Slice Out Hunger event on Thursday. The local shop delivered 30 pizzas to Caridad’s Hebron tenants....
news3lv.com
Celebrate National Pizza Day with Superfrico
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday is National Pizza Day, and what better way to celebrate than with Superfrico and a Pizza Party Negroni?. Executive chef Mitch Emge and Spiegelworld's beverage executive Niko Novick joined us to share a taste of their menu.
news3lv.com
Voiceover artist Melissa Moats talks turning passion into opportunity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Turning your passion into opportunity -- that's the message from Melissa Moats. Melissa is a successful voiceover artist and founder of the Voice Actors Studio in Las Vegas. She's now pursuing a new passion, and she joined us to talk more about it.
news3lv.com
Durango casino construction remains on schedule, opening expected in late 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction of the Durango Casino Hotel project in the southwest Las Vegas valley remains on schedule as it approaches an expected opening date of late this year, according to executives. Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, discussed the resort during its quarterly...
news3lv.com
Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
news3lv.com
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
news3lv.com
Breeze Airways offering flights extending travel discount offer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Travelers have the opportunity to get high in the sky. Breeze Airways is expanding its "Get Off the Couch" sale offering fares as low as $29. The offer is continuing through March after receiving high demand during its February sale. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
news3lv.com
Employee parking at Las Vegas airport raising safety concerns
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Airport and airline employees are raising safety concerns over the new employee parking situation at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). The airport announced last month that the employee lot across from Terminal 1 would be transformed into 1,500 additional customer spaces. Employees were moved to the Terminal 1 Economy Lot as a result. This move came after airport parking hit capacity several times in 2022.
news3lv.com
The Animal Foundation finds loving home for dog without eyes
Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE 2/9: According to The Animal Foundation, Patricia was adopted on Thursday!. ORIGINAL 2/8: This special dog is learning to navigate the world without her eyes and hopes to find a loving family to help her. Patricia is a six-year-old dog brought into The Animal...
news3lv.com
7-year-old son of Kyle Busch to race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The next generation of the Busch family is entering the Las Vegas motorsports arena. Brexton Busch, the 7-year-old son of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, will make his West Coast Bandolero debut in the Bash at the Bullring on Saturday, March 5, according to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police offers active assailant training to the public
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Metro Police are helping the community protect themselves. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police hosted its Active Assailant community class in the Spring Valley Area Command on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Nevada State Police targets impaired drivers with Joining Forces campaign. Officers conducted training exercises...
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas inmates graduate from Moral Reconation Therapy program
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A couple of inmates at the Clark County Detention Center are moving in the right direction. On Tuesday, two inmates were the first to graduate from the Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT) program. News 3 photojournalist Neb Solomon shares their graduation stories. MORE ON NEWS 3...
news3lv.com
Timelapse video shows part of Tropicana bridge come down last month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Crews working on the latest 'Dropicana' project remain hard at work, sharing some progress from last month's big closure along the I-15. The timelapse video posted on social media shows the crews demolishing the north half of the Tropicana Avenue bridge over I-15 during the big weekend closure back in January.
news3lv.com
How to recognize signs of alcohol and substance abuse in loved ones
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We've seen a rise in DUIs here in the Las Vegas valley lately. So how can we recognize alcohol or substance abuse in the people we love?. Albert Ofori with Desert Winds Recovery Center joined us to share some tips.
Comments / 0