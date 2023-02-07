ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Duran Duran to bring new 'Future Past' tour to Las Vegas this summer

Las Vegas (KSNV) — English rock band Duran Duran are hitting the road, bringing their 2023 North American 'Future Past' tour to Las Vegas. They will perform on Saturday, August 26, at T-Mobile Arena, where they will be joined by special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC, and Bastille. MORE...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Early riser hits $125K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another early bird caught the worm on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday. A guest at Caesars Palace hit a six-figure jackpot while playing the slots at 4 a.m., according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. It's the second jackpot that someone won in the early...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Battle of the Bands comes to Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson's Battle of the Bands showcases some of the city's top talent, with a nice cash prize up for grabs. Jon Wolske, the city of Henderson's production manager, joined us to share all of the information.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Michael, Bryan Voltaggio to debut one-year restaurant residency inside Mandalay Bay

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Celebrity chef duo Michael and Bryan Voltaggio will soon open a new restaurant concept at the Las Vegas Strip this spring. Retro by Voltaggio will deliver a classic American family-style dining concept, capturing the feelings, tastes, sounds, and pop culture moments of the 80s and 90s, along with unique nostalgic elements that will blend to create a high-energy dining destination.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vic's Las Vegas restaurant opens its doors in downtown

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is officially home to a new restaurant that features an iconic sign. Mayor Carolyn Goodman led the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the new Vic's Las Vegas location. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Timelapse video shows part of Tropicana bridge come down...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas restaurant delivers 30 pizzas to nonprofit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The day to celebrate a cheesy pizza is here and one local restaurant is making sure everyone gets a slice. Yukon Pizza celebrated National Pizza Day by hosting its Slice Out Hunger event on Thursday. The local shop delivered 30 pizzas to Caridad’s Hebron tenants....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate National Pizza Day with Superfrico

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday is National Pizza Day, and what better way to celebrate than with Superfrico and a Pizza Party Negroni?. Executive chef Mitch Emge and Spiegelworld's beverage executive Niko Novick joined us to share a taste of their menu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Breeze Airways offering flights extending travel discount offer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Travelers have the opportunity to get high in the sky. Breeze Airways is expanding its "Get Off the Couch" sale offering fares as low as $29. The offer is continuing through March after receiving high demand during its February sale. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Employee parking at Las Vegas airport raising safety concerns

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Airport and airline employees are raising safety concerns over the new employee parking situation at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). The airport announced last month that the employee lot across from Terminal 1 would be transformed into 1,500 additional customer spaces. Employees were moved to the Terminal 1 Economy Lot as a result. This move came after airport parking hit capacity several times in 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Animal Foundation finds loving home for dog without eyes

Las Vegas (KSNV) — UPDATE 2/9: According to The Animal Foundation, Patricia was adopted on Thursday!. ORIGINAL 2/8: This special dog is learning to navigate the world without her eyes and hopes to find a loving family to help her. Patricia is a six-year-old dog brought into The Animal...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

7-year-old son of Kyle Busch to race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The next generation of the Busch family is entering the Las Vegas motorsports arena. Brexton Busch, the 7-year-old son of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, will make his West Coast Bandolero debut in the Bash at the Bullring on Saturday, March 5, according to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police offers active assailant training to the public

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Metro Police are helping the community protect themselves. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police hosted its Active Assailant community class in the Spring Valley Area Command on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Nevada State Police targets impaired drivers with Joining Forces campaign. Officers conducted training exercises...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas inmates graduate from Moral Reconation Therapy program

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A couple of inmates at the Clark County Detention Center are moving in the right direction. On Tuesday, two inmates were the first to graduate from the Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT) program. News 3 photojournalist Neb Solomon shares their graduation stories. MORE ON NEWS 3...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Timelapse video shows part of Tropicana bridge come down last month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Crews working on the latest 'Dropicana' project remain hard at work, sharing some progress from last month's big closure along the I-15. The timelapse video posted on social media shows the crews demolishing the north half of the Tropicana Avenue bridge over I-15 during the big weekend closure back in January.
