Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester City star Erling Haaland wants sensational Etihad EXIT: report
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is unhappy at Eastlands, according to reports, and wants out after just one season
Liverpool tipped to land sensational Mohamed Salah replacement: report
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is misfiring – now the Reds may capitalise on another club's crisis to land an astonishing replacement
Tottenham Captain Out For Six To Eight Weeks With Knee Ligament Injury
Hugo Lloris sustained ligament damage during Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester City.
Manchester United could demolish Old Trafford after Qatari takeover: report
Manchester United stadium Old Trafford could be razed to rubble, should a Qatari takeover happen to the Red Devils
‘That’s criminal’ – Michael Owen SLAMS two Man Utd players for what they did in pulsating 2-2 draw against Leeds
MICHAEL OWEN has hit out at Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford for their defending against Leeds. The pair failed to stand tall during a set piece in which Brenden Aaronson almost scored from during the Premier League clash at Old Trafford. The American had a free-kick that could have put...
sporf.com
Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed
In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
Van Nistelrooy slams Gakpo for ignoring advice on Liverpool transfer as he reveals Man Utd was his ‘dream move’
RUUD VAN NISTELROOY has slammed Cody Gakpo for ignoring his advice about joining Liverpool. That’s by revealing the striker wanted a “dream move” to Manchester United instead, according to the Telegraph. Gakpo, 23, was strongly linked with an Old Trafford transfer and came close to a deal...
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: FA Cup Rd 4 Replay - Sunderland vs Fulham
Last time out... Millwall 1 Sunderland 1 (EFL Championship) Here we are at match day again, this time readying for a midweek FA cup replay against Fulham, at home in front of the red and white faithful, and on the Beeb no less!. The lads did incredibly well to extend...
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Wrexham’s FA Cup exit
Ryan Reynolds has said he is “so proud” of his Wrexham players after a cruel FA Cup defeat to Sheffield United.The National League side were knocked out in the fourth round replay at Bramall Lane, with stoppage time goals from Billy Sharp and Sander Berge taking the hosts through.Anel Ahmedhodzic had put Sheffield United ahead early in the second half before Paul Mullin equalised from the penalty spot.But Mullin missed a second opportunity to convert from 12 yards with 20 minutes to go, allowing Sharp and Berge to take their side through to an encounter with Tottenham.Reynolds, who co-owns the...
Ballon d’Or winner’s son kept identity secret from scouts but still blew them out the water during trial
A BARCELONA legend's son kept his real identity under wraps fearing scouts would treat him favourably and still aced his trial. Joao Mendes, 17, pulled that gutsy move off at the tender age of 13 when he was trying his luck out at Cruzeiro. According to Globo Esporte, Mendes "charmed...
Wales vs Scotland line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture
Scotland hope to build on another win over England as they host Wales on the second weekend of Six Nations action.Gregor Townsend urged his side that a third successive Calcutta Cup win would count for little if not backed up by a productive homecoming after persistent struggles backing up their best performances in the last few years.Wales have won five of the last six meetings between the two sides that now contest the Doddie Weir Cup, but will have to show much more than they did against Ireland in Round One.The second Warren Gatland era got underway with a disastrous...
Sean Dyche ‘will receive mega bonus payment’ if he steers Everton away from Premier League relegation
SEAN DYCHE is reportedly set for a big payday if he keeps Everton in the Premier League. The former Burnley boss took over as manager at the end of last month. He is believed to have agreed a contract worth almost £5million a year. And if Dyche keeps Everton...
BBC
West Ham United v Chelsea preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction
West Ham defender Thilo Kehrer is a major doubt to face Chelsea because of a hamstring strain. Danny Ings may again be a substitute as he's eased back from a knee problem, while no other players are expected to return from injury on Saturday. Joao Felix is available for Chelsea...
Supercomputer reveals final Championship table with Watford and Norwich facing heartbreak… but who makes play-offs?
A SUPERCOMPUTER has predicted the final Championship table and it is bad news for Watford and Norwich. Both teams suffered Premier League relegation last season and have struggled in their efforts to secure an immediate return. In fact, both teams have sacked their respective managers mid-campaign in a bid to...
New European Super League announced, replacing the Champions League for good
The new European Super League has no permanent memebers and will replace the Champions League
Yardbarker
Man Utd and Crystal Palace charged by FA
Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged by the Football Association over a "mass confrontation" of players at Old Trafford on Saturday. The incident saw United midfielder Casemiro sent off for putting his hands round Will Hughes' neck. Both clubs have been charged with failing to control their players...
Leicester vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE: Premier League latest as Spurs look to build on Man City win
CASINO SPECIAL - BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023. Follow ALL the action with our live blog below...
SB Nation
West Ham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, League Cup semi-final: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
It has been a while since Chelsea Women last met West Ham on the pitch, with the Hammers being our third Women’s Super League opponent after the postponement of what would have been a season opener against our London rivals. Less than three weeks after the event the Blues handily beat them 3-1, despite an early scare via Dagný Brynjarsdóttir four-minute opener.
Sporting News
CAF Champions League 2023 bracket, fixtures, results, schedule, teams, stream, TV for African club tournament
The 59th edition of the CAF Champions League will take place through the 2022/23 league season, beginning on February 10. Teams from across the African continent compete for the continental title and a chance to play in the FIFA Club World Cup. Last year's winners Wydad Casablanca had the rare...
Worcester Warriors change name as new owners reveal plans
Worcester Warriors will not play in next season’s Championship after withdrawing their proposal and revealing their name will be changed to Sixways Rugby, new owners Atlas have announced.Atlas, led by former London Irish player James Sandford, will now be known as ‘Sixways Rugby’ – Sixways being the name of Warriors’ stadium – with local, fourth-tier club Stourbridge RFC part of the transition.Warriors had been set a deadline of February 14 to meet a number of Rugby Football Union criteria in order to play in the second-tier Championship but director Jim O’Toole has confirmed that they “cannot agree to RFU conditions...
Comments / 0