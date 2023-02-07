ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sporf.com

Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed

In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds reacts to Wrexham’s FA Cup exit

Ryan Reynolds has said he is “so proud” of his Wrexham players after a cruel FA Cup defeat to Sheffield United.The National League side were knocked out in the fourth round replay at Bramall Lane, with stoppage time goals from Billy Sharp and Sander Berge taking the hosts through.Anel Ahmedhodzic had put Sheffield United ahead early in the second half before Paul Mullin equalised from the penalty spot.But Mullin missed a second opportunity to convert from 12 yards with 20 minutes to go, allowing Sharp and Berge to take their side through to an encounter with Tottenham.Reynolds, who co-owns the...
The Independent

Wales vs Scotland line-ups: Team news ahead of Six Nations fixture

Scotland hope to build on another win over England as they host Wales on the second weekend of Six Nations action.Gregor Townsend urged his side that a third successive Calcutta Cup win would count for little if not backed up by a productive homecoming after persistent struggles backing up their best performances in the last few years.Wales have won five of the last six meetings between the two sides that now contest the Doddie Weir Cup, but will have to show much more than they did against Ireland in Round One.The second Warren Gatland era got underway with a disastrous...
Yardbarker

Man Utd and Crystal Palace charged by FA

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged by the Football Association over a "mass confrontation" of players at Old Trafford on Saturday. The incident saw United midfielder Casemiro sent off for putting his hands round Will Hughes' neck. Both clubs have been charged with failing to control their players...
SB Nation

West Ham FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, League Cup semi-final: Confirmed lineups, how to watch

It has been a while since Chelsea Women last met West Ham on the pitch, with the Hammers being our third Women’s Super League opponent after the postponement of what would have been a season opener against our London rivals. Less than three weeks after the event the Blues handily beat them 3-1, despite an early scare via Dagný Brynjarsdóttir four-minute opener.
The Independent

Worcester Warriors change name as new owners reveal plans

Worcester Warriors will not play in next season’s Championship after withdrawing their proposal and revealing their name will be changed to Sixways Rugby, new owners Atlas have announced.Atlas, led by former London Irish player James Sandford, will now be known as ‘Sixways Rugby’ – Sixways being the name of Warriors’ stadium – with local, fourth-tier club Stourbridge RFC part of the transition.Warriors had been set a deadline of February 14 to meet a number of Rugby Football Union criteria in order to play in the second-tier Championship but director Jim O’Toole has confirmed that they “cannot agree to RFU conditions...

