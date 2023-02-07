ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kpic

Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
MARION COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man charged after punching 2 officers in SW Portland building

A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Lonie Allen Hart-Ikari, 46, of Portland on charges that he assaulted two Portland Police officers earlier this month. Two police officers, Gail Alexander and Kerri Ottoman, responded Feb. 1 shortly after 9:30 a.m. to Hart-Ikari’s apartment building on Southwest 21st Avenue and Salmon Street for a report of a resident threatening other tenants, court records show.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Lake Oswego police nab crime spree suspect caught in the act

Lake Oswego police arrested a Portland man Tuesday, Feb. 7, who admitted to breaking into 15-20 cars, two garages and one home during a crime spree. Charles F. Thomas was sent to Clackamas County Jail for three counts of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and four counts of third-degree theft. According...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

Man hit, killed by vehicle in Gresham, police say

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Wednesday evening after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Gresham, according to the Gresham Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to the 19100 block of Southeast Stark Street where a vehicle had hit a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man had not been in a marked crosswalk, police said.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

16-year-old in custody after downtown Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau says a 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Portland Sunday. Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to the intersection of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street after receiving reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found community members helping a man bleeding from his leg and a tourniquet was applied before the man was taken to a local hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland gang member gets prison time for illegal gun possession

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old Portland man and affiliate of the ‘Rollin’ 60s Crips’ gang was sentenced Thursday for illegally possessing a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. Kneko Tyray Moore faces 77 months in federal prison, about six-and-a-half years, followed...
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Man arrested, accused of impersonating police officer on Mt. Hood

GOVT. CAMP, Ore. — A man was arrested for impersonating a police officer in the Mt. Hood area, and deputies are asking for more tips in the case. Timothy Jacob Benz, 41, of Rhododendron, is facing several charges including impersonating a police officer and felon in possession of a firearm.
RHODODENDRON, OR

