Read full article on original website
Related
kbbi.org
Thursday Evening 02/09/23
The Homer Council on the Arts holds the Community Arts Awards each year to celebrate the talented artists who call Homer home and their contributions to the community; Kelly Tshibaka brought her pitch to repeal ranked choice voting to a Kenai fundraiser Tuesday — the latest effort from opponents of ranked choice voting to repeal the new system, which voters narrowly approved by ballot initiative in 2020; and the City of Soldotna has narrowed a long list of candidates down to two for its open city manager position.
kbbi.org
Tuesday Evening 02/07/23
Weeks into his first legislative session, Soldotna Republican Rep. Justin Ruffridge is leading an informal caucus of first-time representatives in the Alaska State House; a local organization is on a mission to put free period products in every Kenai Peninsula public school; and Kodiak’s Alutiiq Museum is now the sole owner of a rare kayak that dates back to the 19th century.
kbbi.org
Tuesday Morning 02/07/23
The Alaska SeaLife Center admitted a northern fur seal pup to its rehabilitation facility last week; a bus station in Ninilchik has the potential to become a small Native reservation — but the state of Alaska is pushing back; and early voting started last week for this month’s special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor.
kbbi.org
Ranked choice debate comes to Kenai
As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska's ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
kbbi.org
Thursday Morning 02/09/23
South Peninsula Haven House is seeking volunteer coaches and participants for its program Girls on the Run; a group of fiber artists on the central Kenai Peninsula has been hosting weekly gatherings since the fall to share their skills with newcomers, as crafts like knitting and crocheting become more popular among a new generation of makers.
kbbi.org
Borough mayor gets $31 thousand raise
After more than a decade of flat pay, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor is getting a raise. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted on Feb. 7 to give a $31-thousand raise to the borough mayor, bringing that salary up to $130 thousand. The Kenai Peninsula doesn’t currently have a permanent...
kbbi.org
Soldotna down to two finalists for city manager
Soldotna has narrowed a long list of candidates down to two for its open city manager position. Elke Doom and Janette Bower are finalists for the seat. The candidates are visiting the city for in-person meetings this week and next, and the Soldotna City Council has a tentative special meeting scheduled for Feb. 13 to continue discussions and make a motion on the decision, according to Soldotna Clerk Johni Blankenship.
kbbi.org
Wednesday Evening 02/08/23
South Peninsula Haven House is seeking volunteer coaches and participants for its program Girls on the Run; a group of fiber artists on the central Kenai Peninsula has been hosting weekly gatherings since the fall to share their skills with newcomers, as crafts like knitting and crocheting become more popular among a new generation of makers; and KBBI is currently accepting applications for musicians to play Concert on the Lawn.
kbbi.org
Haven House hopes to help Homer girls build mental and physical confidence through international running program
South Peninsula Haven House is seeking volunteer coaches and participants for its program Girls on the Run. The Homer-based nonprofit supports those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse by providing safe shelter, crisis intervention, prevention and victim advocacy. It’s participated in the international running program for nearly a decade.
kbbi.org
Troopers will get body cameras in 2023, while local police have worn cameras for years
The Alaska Department of Public Safety is sharing its new body-worn camera policy with the public and hopes to distribute body cameras to officers statewide by the end of the year. That technology will be new to officers in the peninsula’s unincorporated communities — though municipal departments on the central peninsula have been using the cameras for almost a decade.
kbbi.org
Free period products are coming to all peninsula schools
Chera Wackler arrived at Soldotna High School armed with months worth of period products, posters and talking points. First, she met with the school’s principal to go over the plan. “It’s key to have them inside the restrooms so they’re not having to ask an adult and make that...
kbbi.org
Celebrating a life of adventure and service: KBBI honors Daisy Lee Bitter for her 95th birthday
On Wednesday's Coffee Table, host Kathleen Gustafson pays tribute to Homer's own homesteader, scientist, educator, and adventurer Daisy Lee Bitter on the occasion of her 95th birthday. Listen to friends and colleagues from the community share their memories and celebrate the life of this remarkable woman. Kathleen Gustafson came to...
kbbi.org
HCOA honors seven residents with Community Arts Awards
The Homer Council on the Arts holds the Community Arts Awards each year to celebrate the talented artists who call Homer home and their contributions to the community. The council announced this year's recipients late last month, marking nearly two decades since its first awards ceremony. Seven Homer residents were...
Comments / 0