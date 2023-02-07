Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
SF School District Set Ambitious Goals for Students. But the Budget Picture Looks Bleak
After last year’s school board recall, the San Francisco Board of Education spent months crafting new goals to boost student learning. The real question, though, is “How will they do it?”. At a board workshop meeting on Tuesday night, San Francisco Unified School District staff outlined new school...
sfstandard.com
‘I Want To Get to the Moon’—Hear the Dream Hobbies of Bay Area Residents
On a foggy day in Dolores Park, The Standard polled the people populating its benches and grassy lawns about their favorite things to do in their spare time. It turns out Bay Area hobbies are just as eclectic as its people. From street photography to amateur magic tricks, respondents shared...
sfstandard.com
DA Wants to Dismiss First-of-Its-Kind Prosecution of SF Cop
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins wants to dismiss charges against the first San Francisco cop ever prosecuted for killing someone while on duty—unless the state takes over the case. Jenkins shared her intentions in a letter offering to give the California Attorney General’s Office what she cast as a politically...
sfstandard.com
Supervisor Walton Gives Protester Middle Finger in City Hall Confrontation
Video from a protest last week over police violence shows San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton standing on the steps of City Hall and flipping his middle finger at a protester before being restrained to prevent the confrontation from escalating. The incident was documented in an Instagram post, and occurred just...
sfstandard.com
SF Bomb Squad Robot Inspects Truck in Daly City BART ‘Hazmat’ Incident
UPDATE: BART has now reopen Daly City and Colma stations. A San Francisco Bomb Squad robot is inspecting a truck near the Daly City BART station that may contain leaking gas tanks, ABC 7 reports. ABC 7 reporter Ryan Curry says a public information officer told him a canister fell...
sfstandard.com
Deadly New Drug Ripping Through SF Is Narcan-Resistant, Users Say
People who use opioids in San Francisco are reporting a powerful new drug that is stronger than fentanyl has made its way to the city. The Standard spoke to six people using drugs in the Tenderloin and SoMa neighborhoods on Tuesday who claimed they had used an opioid called isotanitazene, or “ISO,” which is believed to be more powerful than fentanyl.
sfstandard.com
Oakland Baker Jen Angel Dies After Brutal Robbery
Jen Angel, a social justice activist and founder of popular Downtown Oakland bakery Angel Cakes, has died, friends said in online posts on Thursday. Angel was hospitalized Monday following a robbery in Downtown Oakland that left her severely injured and in critical condition. A statement about her death just before 6 p.m. said that she had lost all brain function and would not regain consciousness.
sfstandard.com
SF Techies Seek ‘Diverse Nerds’ To Help Them Colonize Brooklyn
Remember “The Neighborhood”? It’s that cheerful yet faintly sinister project that’s looking to seed a 1-square-mile zone of San Francisco with “builders, researchers, founders, artists and more” in the hopes of creating a kind of gooey-techie community that endures across generations. We don’t quite know what that means, but there are signs that it will probably be in Hayes Valley—if it isn’t already.
sfstandard.com
Another Pioneering Tech Company Shutters Its SF Office, Lays Off 300 Workers
In a blow to San Francisco’s South Beach neighborhood, GitHub said Thursday it would close its headquarters near Brannan and Second streets and lay off 10% of its workforce or approximately 300 employees. The popular platform for collaborating on code has 100 million members but is shutting down all...
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed Blasts Housing Critics, Media in State of the City Speech
Mayor London Breed used a good chunk of her annual State of the City speech to tell a very long story about a very old ship, and we could repeat all the details of the tortured metaphor involving the majestic Niantic but, alas, who’s got time for that?. Below...
sfstandard.com
Breed’s State of the City Address in 3 Minutes
San Francisco Mayor London Breed addressed residents and fellow government officials on Thursday at Pier 70 in her annual State of the City speech. The address was largely centered on the theme of building the city back after years of turmoil, addressing subjects such as public safety, economic stimulus and the homelessness crisis.
sfstandard.com
SF Hospital Needs Help Identifying ‘Well Groomed’ Mystery Woman
UPDATE: The woman has now been identified, UCSF said. UCSF Health is seeking assistance from the public with identifying a mystery patient in its hospital. The patient was brought by ambulance to UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco on the afternoon of Jan. 31, after being picked up at Wooden Coffeehouse at 862 Cole St.
sfstandard.com
SF’s Worst Apartment Elevator Is Held Together by a Zip Tie
San Francisco’s worst low-income housing elevator is being held together by a zip tie, and it’s unclear whether the funding that the city has allocated for repairs will be enough to fix it. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, this particular elevator at the Tenderloin’s Cadillac Hotel,...
sfstandard.com
Downtown San Francisco Is Dead. Here’s the Plan To Save It
Mayor London Breed’s road map for San Francisco’s Downtown is accompanied by an acknowledgment that the fat, happy era is over. Before the pandemic, the city’s central business district was responsible for nearly 70% of jobs in the city and much of the city’s tax base. But then remote work smashed headlong into that status quo, leaving an office vacancy crisis, a drop in public transit ridership and a decline in foot traffic that has weakened the city’s traditional economic engine.
sfstandard.com
Oakland Murder Cops Investigating Killing of Beloved Baker Jen Angel
Oakland Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a Monday robbery led to the death of beloved baker Jen Angel, police said Friday. Angel was hospitalized in critical condition after a robbery in Downtown Oakland saw her chase a suspect who robbed her while she sat in her car. Her clothes apparently snagged in the suspect’s car door and she was “dragged more than 50 feet before falling free in the middle of the street,” according to the San Jose Mercury News.
sfstandard.com
Cancer Screening Delivers Devastating News to Some SF Firefighters
The results from a recent cancer screening event are in: Tests indicate that nine San Francisco firefighters may have the deadly disease. Representatives of the department are resigned to the results, and said that positive tests were inevitable. That’s because firefighters are constantly exposed to carcinogenic chemicals, said Tony Stefani, who leads the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation, which put on the event.
sfstandard.com
‘Hazmat Situation’ Closes Daly City BART Stations, Major Road
UPDATE: BART has now reopen Daly City and Colma stations. BART stations around Daly City have been closed and evacuated due to a “possible hazmat situation” Friday morning. Affected stations include Daly City and Colma, both of which remain closed as of publication. The entire intersection of John...
sfstandard.com
New LGBTQ+ Bar Aims To Revive Downtown Oakland Nightlife
A dynamic new LGBTQ+ nightlife venue is coming to Downtown Oakland this spring. The owners of Fluid510, the brainchild of Port Bar creators Sean Sullivan and Richard Fuentes, expect to open the much-anticipated bar and event space in April once construction wraps at the end of this month, Sullivan told The Standard.
sfstandard.com
These Dimwitted Uber Ads at SFO Have Us in Stitches
A set of Uber advertisements in Terminal 3 at the San Francisco International Airport has us alternating between bursting out in laughter and breaking out in hives. The three ads in question beckon fresh arrivals to three San Francisco neighborhoods—in the clumsiest, stiffest way possible. The first offender is...
sfstandard.com
Robbed and Hospitalized Oakland Baker Unlikely To Recover
Jen Angel, social justice activist and founder of popular Downtown Oakland bakery Angel Cakes, is on life support, and her medical team said she is unlikely to recover, according to a Thursday statement prepared by Angel’s close friends. Angel was hospitalized Monday following a robbery gone wrong in Downtown...
