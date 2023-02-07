ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

‘I Want To Get to the Moon’—Hear the Dream Hobbies of Bay Area Residents

On a foggy day in Dolores Park, The Standard polled the people populating its benches and grassy lawns about their favorite things to do in their spare time. It turns out Bay Area hobbies are just as eclectic as its people. From street photography to amateur magic tricks, respondents shared...
sfstandard.com

DA Wants to Dismiss First-of-Its-Kind Prosecution of SF Cop

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins wants to dismiss charges against the first San Francisco cop ever prosecuted for killing someone while on duty—unless the state takes over the case. Jenkins shared her intentions in a letter offering to give the California Attorney General’s Office what she cast as a politically...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Deadly New Drug Ripping Through SF Is Narcan-Resistant, Users Say

People who use opioids in San Francisco are reporting a powerful new drug that is stronger than fentanyl has made its way to the city. The Standard spoke to six people using drugs in the Tenderloin and SoMa neighborhoods on Tuesday who claimed they had used an opioid called isotanitazene, or “ISO,” which is believed to be more powerful than fentanyl.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Oakland Baker Jen Angel Dies After Brutal Robbery

Jen Angel, a social justice activist and founder of popular Downtown Oakland bakery Angel Cakes, has died, friends said in online posts on Thursday. Angel was hospitalized Monday following a robbery in Downtown Oakland that left her severely injured and in critical condition. A statement about her death just before 6 p.m. said that she had lost all brain function and would not regain consciousness.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Techies Seek ‘Diverse Nerds’ To Help Them Colonize Brooklyn

Remember “The Neighborhood”? It’s that cheerful yet faintly sinister project that’s looking to seed a 1-square-mile zone of San Francisco with “builders, researchers, founders, artists and more” in the hopes of creating a kind of gooey-techie community that endures across generations. We don’t quite know what that means, but there are signs that it will probably be in Hayes Valley—if it isn’t already.
BROOKLYN, NY
sfstandard.com

Breed’s State of the City Address in 3 Minutes

San Francisco Mayor London Breed addressed residents and fellow government officials on Thursday at Pier 70 in her annual State of the City speech. The address was largely centered on the theme of building the city back after years of turmoil, addressing subjects such as public safety, economic stimulus and the homelessness crisis.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Hospital Needs Help Identifying ‘Well Groomed’ Mystery Woman

UPDATE: The woman has now been identified, UCSF said. UCSF Health is seeking assistance from the public with identifying a mystery patient in its hospital. The patient was brought by ambulance to UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco on the afternoon of Jan. 31, after being picked up at Wooden Coffeehouse at 862 Cole St.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF’s Worst Apartment Elevator Is Held Together by a Zip Tie

San Francisco’s worst low-income housing elevator is being held together by a zip tie, and it’s unclear whether the funding that the city has allocated for repairs will be enough to fix it. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, this particular elevator at the Tenderloin’s Cadillac Hotel,...
STANDARD, CA
sfstandard.com

Downtown San Francisco Is Dead. Here’s the Plan To Save It

Mayor London Breed’s road map for San Francisco’s Downtown is accompanied by an acknowledgment that the fat, happy era is over. Before the pandemic, the city’s central business district was responsible for nearly 70% of jobs in the city and much of the city’s tax base. But then remote work smashed headlong into that status quo, leaving an office vacancy crisis, a drop in public transit ridership and a decline in foot traffic that has weakened the city’s traditional economic engine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Oakland Murder Cops Investigating Killing of Beloved Baker Jen Angel

Oakland Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a Monday robbery led to the death of beloved baker Jen Angel, police said Friday. Angel was hospitalized in critical condition after a robbery in Downtown Oakland saw her chase a suspect who robbed her while she sat in her car. Her clothes apparently snagged in the suspect’s car door and she was “dragged more than 50 feet before falling free in the middle of the street,” according to the San Jose Mercury News.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Cancer Screening Delivers Devastating News to Some SF Firefighters

The results from a recent cancer screening event are in: Tests indicate that nine San Francisco firefighters may have the deadly disease. Representatives of the department are resigned to the results, and said that positive tests were inevitable. That’s because firefighters are constantly exposed to carcinogenic chemicals, said Tony Stefani, who leads the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation, which put on the event.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

‘Hazmat Situation’ Closes Daly City BART Stations, Major Road

UPDATE: BART has now reopen Daly City and Colma stations. BART stations around Daly City have been closed and evacuated due to a “possible hazmat situation” Friday morning. Affected stations include Daly City and Colma, both of which remain closed as of publication. The entire intersection of John...
DALY CITY, CA
sfstandard.com

New LGBTQ+ Bar Aims To Revive Downtown Oakland Nightlife

A dynamic new LGBTQ+ nightlife venue is coming to Downtown Oakland this spring. The owners of Fluid510, the brainchild of Port Bar creators Sean Sullivan and Richard Fuentes, expect to open the much-anticipated bar and event space in April once construction wraps at the end of this month, Sullivan told The Standard.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

These Dimwitted Uber Ads at SFO Have Us in Stitches

A set of Uber advertisements in Terminal 3 at the San Francisco International Airport has us alternating between bursting out in laughter and breaking out in hives. The three ads in question beckon fresh arrivals to three San Francisco neighborhoods—in the clumsiest, stiffest way possible. The first offender is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Robbed and Hospitalized Oakland Baker Unlikely To Recover

Jen Angel, social justice activist and founder of popular Downtown Oakland bakery Angel Cakes, is on life support, and her medical team said she is unlikely to recover, according to a Thursday statement prepared by Angel’s close friends. Angel was hospitalized Monday following a robbery gone wrong in Downtown...
OAKLAND, CA

