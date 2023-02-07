Oakland Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a Monday robbery led to the death of beloved baker Jen Angel, police said Friday. Angel was hospitalized in critical condition after a robbery in Downtown Oakland saw her chase a suspect who robbed her while she sat in her car. Her clothes apparently snagged in the suspect’s car door and she was “dragged more than 50 feet before falling free in the middle of the street,” according to the San Jose Mercury News.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO