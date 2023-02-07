ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Thursday best bets: Wild to rebound vs. Golden Knights

Flames (-165) @ Red Wings (+140) Goals, goals, goals. That's what I'm expecting to see early in this game. The Calgary Flames have played consistently high-event first periods all season long, scoring 56 goals in the opening frame this year - only the Tampa Bay Lightning have put up more.
Throwback: Edmonton Oilers face Philadelphia Flyers in their first NHL playoff series in 1980

The Edmonton Oilers’ inaugural season in the NHL featured a tale of two teams. Early on, the Oilers looked like you’d expect an expansion team to look, as they won just one of their first ten games to start the 1979-80 season. But down the stretch, the young Oilers turned things around. They acquired goaltender Ron Low ahead of the trade deadline in March and won eight of their final eleven games to sneak into the last playoff spot in the Campbell Conference.
Zadina returns, scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings top Flames

DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to send the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night.Zadina had not played since Nov. 5 because of a broken right leg."That was lifting for our group and really happy for him," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. "Tonight I thought for the most part a pretty complete game. I don't think we'll apologize, or our guys won't, I'm not saying we have to be perfect, but that's how it has to look for us...
Tortorella: Flyers 'need to work' on DeAngelo's defensive game

Flyers head coach John Tortorella didn't anticipate how much work defensively the team would need to put in with blue-liner Tony DeAngelo when Philadelphia acquired him from the Carolina Hurricanes this past offseason. "Last team he played for - Carolina - I think they could absorb some of that with...
Sabres face the Flames in a non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (24-18-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-20-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Buffalo has gone 11-13-2 at home and 26-20-4 overall. The Sabres have given up 169 goals while scoring 185 for...
Wild fade continues with 4-1 loss to Dallas

DALLAS — Captain Jamie Benn broke a scoreless tie 23 seconds into the second period of his 1,001st career game, and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night. Benn's 20th goal on a perfect feed from 19-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston started a three-goal second for...
