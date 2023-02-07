Ticket sold in Washington state wins $747 million Powerball prize, nation’s 9th-largest lottery jackpot

Read full article on original website
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House in special elections, splitting power in an important swing state
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House in special elections, splitting power in an important swing state. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Plan to host world’s largest snowball fight canceled
CHILI, N.Y. – The attempt at breaking a world record in the town of Chili has been canceled. Town leaders had organized the world’s largest snowball fight, but have now called it off due to mild weather and rain. The event was supposed to be held next Saturday....
Firm: Faulty weld, pressure on pipe led to Kansas oil spill
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A faulty weld at a bend in an oil pipeline contributed to a spill that dumped nearly 13,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek, the pipeline’s operator said Thursday, estimating the cost of cleaning it up at $480 million.
California proposal would reinstate prisoners’ voting rights
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California voters could decide whether to reinstate voting rights to people in prison on felony convictions under a newly proposed constitutional amendment. It would be a major expansion of suffrage for incarcerated people if passed. California would join Maine and Vermont, as well as the...
DA says libel case against N. Carolina Attorney General over
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor said Thursday that campaign-related charges won’t be pursued further against Attorney General Josh Stein or his aides, one day after an appeals court ruled the political libel law her office was seeking to enforce is most likely unconstitutional. Wake County...
Texas man pleads guilty to federal hate crime and gun charges in 2019 shooting that killed 23 at a Walmart in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Texas man pleads guilty to federal hate crime and gun charges in 2019 shooting that killed 23 at a Walmart in El Paso. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Former college student pleads guilty to deadly sword attack
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former University of Connecticut student pleaded guilty to murder and other charges Wednesday for killing a man and severely wounding another with a sword in 2020 — one of two deadly attacks that led to a six-day manhunt in several states that ended with his capture in Maryland.
AP Top Science News at 12:37 a.m. EST
California bill would protect native western Joshua tree. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Person dies after tractor trailers collide in Wyoming County
WETHERSFIELD, N.Y. — One person died after two tractor trailers collided in Wyoming County on Wednesday. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the Town of Wethersfield on State Route 78 and Hermitage Road. Deputies say one tractor failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and the driver died at the scene.
DMV inspection stickers get new look
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is transitioning to print-on-demand vehicle inspection certificates, which will provide enhanced security by adding vehicle-specific information directly onto the inspection sticker. Some customers are already receiving the new stickers, and the transition is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.
Man jailed over grass fire near Kansas governor’s mansion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 36-year-old man remained jailed without bond Tuesday after authorities said he intentionally set a grass fire near the Kansas governor’s mansion that burned 6 acres (2.4 hectares). Police arrested the man, a Topeka resident, while firefighters worked Monday afternoon to put out the...
What’s with the generators and gas cans up on utility poles? Here’s the answer
CHILI, N.Y. – There are generators attached to utility poles with gas cans sticking out of them. When an alert viewer brought this to our attention, we knew we had to figure out what’s going on here. And guess what? It involves RG&E. It’s not entirely RG&E’s fault,...
Livingston County man arrested after woman threatened with shotgun
SPRINGWATER, N.Y. — A Livingston County man was arrested after police say he threatened a woman with a loaded shotgun. Michael W. Cooper, 67, is now facing multiple felony charges. Police say that on the night of January 31, Cooper was arguing with family members at his home on Webster Crossing Road in the Town of Springwater.
WNY heroin overdoses increase: NYSP report 94 overdoses in 12 days
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State Police are alerting the public of the increase in overdoses involving heroin in Western New York from January 27, 2023, to February 7, 2023. In twelve days, 94 overdoses have been reported, including six deaths. Of the 94 overdoses and six deaths, the Southern Tier, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties make up 20 overdoses and 3 deaths. Naloxone (Narcan) was administered 57 times during this time.
