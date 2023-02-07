District titles for North Broward hoops, LaSalle soccer, American Heritage, Miami Beach & more

District championships for Cardinal Gibbons girls’ basketball, North Broward Prep girls’ basketball, American Heritage-Plantation boys’ soccer, LaSalle boys’ soccer, Miami Beach boys’ soccer, St. Thomas Aquinas girls’ soccer, Westminster Christian girls’ soccer.

The North Broward Prep girls’ basketball team defeated Somerset Academy-Boynton Beach 58-46 for the District 13-4A Championship.

Riley Weiss scored 30 points with 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal. Kaydie Sturm totaled 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal, and Alexa Schwartz added 6 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.

The Eagles jumped to an early lead in the first quarter and extended the lead to 32-24 by halftime. Somerset Academy tied the game at 32 in the third quarter, but Weiss’s free throw shooting helped NBP regain the lead in that quarter, and then they never looked back.

North Broward Prep coach Michel Gardner said: “Somerset Academy Canyons is a very solid and young team that does not give up. They are a well-coached team that will be competing to win the district for the next few years.”

He also noted: “Before the start of the season, I set three goals for our team.

1. Win more games than last year [12-8]. Right now, we are 20-6 [most wins in a season].

2. Become the highest scoring point total team in program history. We accomplished that after defeating Palmer Trinity 72-56.

3. To win the district championship.

Throughout the season we had to build confidence and trust with one another to believe we could achieve all those goals.”

This marks the second district title the girls’ basketball program won in school history, the first in 2011. The Eagles play in a 4A regional quarterfinal on Thursday.

More basketball

GIRLS: District 14-4A Championship: Cardinal Gibbons 61, Mater Lakes Academy 43: Savanna Nicholson 8 pts; Jordan Kosoy 8 pts; Brooke Buckman 12 pts, 10 rebs, 2 charges drawn; Konstantina Mantziori 17 pts, 8 asts, 5 stls; Kayla Greyvensteyn 8 pts, 6 rebs; Taylor Williams 8 pts, 9 rebs. CG (19-5), MLA (9-10).

BOYS: Braddock 46, Coral Park 43: Brd: A.Lopez 10 pts, Perez 10, Sanchez 10, Suarez 8, Hernandez 4, Martinez 2, Zenck 2. CP: J.Jimenez 12 pts, Rodriguez 12, B. Jimenez 5, Lee 5, Brito 4, Partet 3, Ozcategui 2. 3-ptrs: A.Lopez 2, Sanchez 1, Perez 1. Rebs: Perez 8, Zenck 8. Asts: Hernandez 2, Perez 2, Suarez 2. Stls: Sanchez 3. Half: Braddock 28-23. Brd (16-6).

Soccer playoffs

Santiago Sanchez scored all three goals including the winner in overtime as the LaSalle boys’ soccer team won the District 15-3A championship 3-2 over Westminster Christian.

LaSalle (13-1-3) scored twice in the first half. Westminster rallied, scoring the tying goal with six seconds remaining in regulation.

LaSalle went down to nine players in overtime but still created a chance, earning a penalty kick, which Sanchez converted in front of Westminster’s huge home crowd. Also for the Royal Lions, Kevin Ceballo recorded a key assist.

The LaSalle boys’ soccer team won a district championship. Photo Courtesy LaSalle Soccer

BOYS: District 14-5A Championship: American Heritage-Plantation 2, Suncoast-Riviera Beach 0: Wiley Shaw 1 goal; Jason Ebanks 1 goal; Andres Morral 1 assist; Juan Otero 1 assist; Gkp Hernando Ardila shutout. AH (14-1-2).

The American Heritage-Plantation boys’ soccer team won a district title. Photo Courtesy American Heritage-Plantation Soccer

BOYS: District 16-6A Championship: Miami Beach 4, Mater Academy 1: Mikel Gardoqui 1 goal; Gianluca Calabrese 1 goal; Tomasso Polidori 1 goal; Daniel Jurado 1 goal, 1 assist; Juan Pirez 1 assist; Tomas Cortez 1 assist. Miami Beach (16-2).

The Miami Beach boys’ soccer team won a district championship. Photo Courtesy Miami Beach Soccer

GIRLS: District 14-6A Championship: St. Thomas Aquinas 4, South Plantation 0: That marks the 39th district title in girls’ soccer for the Raiders. Player of the Game Isabella Kleva 2 goals; Madison Mckeon 1 goal; Romiana Witek 1 goal; Gkp Camryn McEwen shutout. STA (11-3-2).

The St. Thomas Aquinas girls’ soccer team won a district championship. That makes 39 in program history. Photo Courtesy St. Thomas Aquinas Soccer

GIRLS: District 15-3A Championship: Westminster Christian 2, Ransom Everglades 1: This is the second time in school history girls’ soccer won a district title. Carolina Monterrey 1 goal; Amanda Andreus 1 goal; Alyssa Roca 1 assist. The Warriors (7-6-1) play Carrollton again on Tuesday in regionals.

The Westminster Christian girls’ soccer team won a district championship. Photo Courtesy Westminster Christian Soccer

GIRLS: District 15-3A Semifinal: Westminster Christian 1, Carrollton 0 (OT): Carolina Monterrey winning goal with assist from Luciana García.

BOYS: District 15-3A Semifinal: LaSalle 7, SLAM 1: Santiago Sanchez 2 goals, 2 assists; Nico Lopez 1 goal, 3 assists; Gianfranco Arguello 1 goal, 1 assist; Stefano Chiodi 1 goal; Mario Bardi 1 goal; Alvaro Castro 1 goal; Miguel Sosa 1 assist; Rafa Murta 1 assist. LaS (12-1-3).

Wrestling

Charles W. Flanagan and McArthur were co-champions at the 10th annual Meyerson-Trichon Duals at Deerfield Beach High School. Each had a 3-1 record with 168 points.

RESULTS: Charles W. Flanagan 54, Deerfield Beach 30; Charles W. Flanagan 42, Monarch 33; Charles W. Flanagan 42, West Broward 24; McArthur 48, Charles W. Flanagan 30; McArthur 42, Monarch 33; McArthur 42, West Broward 30; Deerfield Beach 37, McArthur 36 (won on criteria); West Broward 42, Deerfield Beach 24; West Broward 44, Monarch 21; Monarch 36, Deerfield Beach 24.

Water polo

The Gulliver Prep girls’ water polo team remained undefeated, improving to 5-0 with a 16-6 victory over Westminster Academy at the Bobcat Invitational at Boca Raton High School.

The Raiders girls went 4-0, while the boys were 2-1-1. They are preparing for the Forza Tournament on Thursday. Also at the Bobcat tournament, Ransom Everglades boys were 3-1 and the girls 2-2.

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 16, Westminster Academy 6: Sr. Captain Giorgia Pascual 4 goals, 4 steals, 3 assists; Gabby Montalvo 3 goals, 6 steals; Kathleen Serig team-high 5 goals, 3 assists, 2 steals, drew 2 exclusions.

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 21, Suncoast-Riviera Beach 4: Kathleen Serig 4 goals, 1 assist; Gabby Montalvo 3 goals, 3 assists, 1 steal; Aria Torretta 3 goals, 3 assists, 2 steals; Sofia Ciperski 2 goals, 3 assists, 4 steals.

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 24, Boca Raton 10: Gabby Montalvo career-high 14 goals, 5 steals, 1 assist; Kathleen Serig 3 goals, 5 assists, 6 steals; Fr. Sophia Kingston 3 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal.

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 9, Ransom Everglades 7: Sr. Captain Gabby Montalvo 4 goals, 2 steals, 3 exclusions drawn. Soph. Kathleen Serig 3 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals, 3 exclusions drawn; Sr. Captain Giorgia Pascual 1 goal, 1 assist; Soph. Julia Fogel 1 goal, 1 assist.

GIRLS: Ransom Everglades 12, Westminster Academy 4; Lake Nona 10, Ransom Everglades 1; Ransom Everglades 8, Boca Raton 7. RE (3-2).

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 18, Jupiter 2: Daniel Preston team-high 5 goals,4 assists, 2 steals; Harry Sharma 4 goals; Soph. Alberto Escobedo 3 goals, 1 assist; Daniel Bellatin 1 goal; solid defense.

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 12, Winter Park 6: Sr. Captain Daniel Preston 3 goals; Sr. Captain Harry Sharma 3 goals; Jr. Tobias Schoenwald 2 goals,1 assist, 2 steals; Jr. Gabe Lewis 11 steals, 3 assists, 1 goal.

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 16, Boca Raton 16: Daniel Preston team-high 6 goals, 3 assists, 1 steal; Harry Sharma 5 goals; Gabe Lewis 3 goals, 3 assists, solid defense, 4 exclusions, 5 steals.

BOYS: Ransom Everglades 12, Gulliver Prep 11; Ransom Everglades 14, Jupiter 7; Ransom Everglades 10, Lake Nona 5; Boca Raton 15, Ransom Everglades 12 . RE (3-2).

More water polo

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 19, Cutler Bay 3: Sr. Captain Gaby Montalvo 8 goals, 3 steals; Soph. Kathleen Serig 4 goals, 3 assists, 1 steal: Soph. Reese Rosenthal 3 goals, 6 steals, 2 assists.GP (1-0).

GIRLS: Ransom Everglades 8, MAST 7: Game MVP Soph. Sydney Gould. RE (1-0).

BOYS: MAST 19, Ransom Everglades 15: RE: Top performers: Seniors Paolo Rebessi, Victor Perez and Carson Stanton-Sharpless. RE (0-1).

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 16, Cutler Bay 1: Sr. Captain Harry Sharma 5 goals, 1 steal; Sr. Captain Daniel Preston 2 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; Jr. Gabe Lewis 1 goal, 5 steals, 2 assists. GP (1-0).

