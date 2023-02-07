Read full article on original website
Australia to revamp digital assets regulation to make them ‘safer for consumers’
The Australian government has hinted that it will take an active approach toward virtual currency regulation in the country in the coming months to protect investors. The new government stance was revealed in a statement from the Australian Treasury where it noted that it is “acting swiftly and methodically” to protect consumers from inherent risks in the sector. To this end, the Treasury highlights a multi-pronged approach toward regulation to craft an “exhaustive, bespoke taxonomy” for the industry.
South Korea broadens rules to determine which digital tokens are securities
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has widened the scope of digital tokens that may be considered securities in the country in a new press release. In a statement, the FSC noted that the new rules are designed to “prevent potential violations of the law” and protect investors’ interests. Going forward, South Korean authorities will regulate tokens with similar characteristics to traditional securities.
Zero digital currency ads in Super Bowl LVII—FTX blowup to blame
While the roughly 100 million Super Bowl viewers were subjected to ads from Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), FTX, Crypto.com, and eToro in 2022, this year, they’ll see none whatsoever as these companies make cutbacks amidst a digital currency winter. Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports,...
Philippines: SEC teams up with UP Law Center to research digital currency, fintech regulation
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the Philippines has announced a partnership with the University of the Philippines Law Center (UPLC) for research on virtual currency regulation. Both parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) back in January, which would see the collaboration extend to fintech regulation, the Manila...
Indonesia national digital asset exchange rollout expected in June 2023
Indonesia’s proposed national digital asset exchange is inching toward a full-scale launch in the coming months after missing its previous deadline. The country had previously earmarked December 2022 as the launch date of the national exchange, but several undisclosed reasons forced regulators to postpone the launch date. Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan announced the new launch date of June at the start of “Crypto Literacy Month” in Jakarta.
Dubai releases full market regulations for virtual assets service providers
Dubai’s primary digital assets regulator has rolled out guidelines for the operations of virtual currency service providers in the region, a year after its creation. Dubai-based virtual assets attorney Irina Heaver announced via Twitter that the Emirate’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) had issued the long-awaited rules for industry service providers. The rules, titled “Full Market Product Regulations,” comprises four main rule books and another set focusing on specific industry operations like brokerages and custody services.
Digital assets and DLT have utility, but they must be strictly regulated: Italian central bank
Digital assets and decentralized ledger technology (DLT) have a role to play in the Italian economy, but they must be stringently regulated to protect investors, says the Bank of Italy. In a speech at a recent event organized by the Italian financial markets’ association, ASSIOM FOREX, Governor Ignazio Visco delved...
Lunar New Year sees $26M in digital yuan given out to trigger CBDC adoption: report
The government of China is looking for innovative ways to trigger increased usage for its central bank digital currency (CBDC), opting to dole out millions to lure in citizens. Local news outlet Global Times reported that regional Chinese governments have handed out over 180 million yuan ($26.5 million) during the...
Hong Kong’s securities watchdog boosts staffing as it ramps up digital currency supervision
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is hiring more personnel to supervise the local virtual currency industry amid a flurry of regulatory activity. A report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) notes that the securities regulator added four new employees to its Intermediaries division. The SFC Chairman Tim Lui told attendees of the financial affairs meeting that the new recruitment exercise was designed to “better supervise” virtual asset service providers as it sets its sight on being a leader in the space.
Nigeria’s economy grinding to a halt due to cash shortage—is time for Bitcoin?
Africa’s largest economy has been hard hit by a cash shortage as ATMs across the country run out of money. Nigeria has been replacing its old paper money with new, redesigned currency notes. However, due to inefficiencies in the process, millions of Nigerians have been left to queue for hours just to withdraw $43 from the ATMs. The cash shortage once again proves that Nigeria and most other developing countries are the prime hubs for a Bitcoin revolution.
New Jersey Bureau of Securities orders 3 ‘pig butcher’ frauds to cease and desist
New Jersey’s Bureau of Securities has ordered three website operators to halt the offering of fraudulent virtual currency investment opportunities to the public. The three cryptocurrency entities blacklisted by the regulator include Meta Capitals Limited, Cresttrademining Limited, and Forex Market Trade, which the regulator says are engaged in pig-butchering scams. In a statement, the state’s regulator warned citizens to be wary of the version of romance scams “where perpetrators essentially fatten victims up and then swindle them of all their funds.”
Activision Blizzard settles whistleblower and disclosure misconduct with SEC for $35M
Video game publisher Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) has settled out of court with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for violating extant rules on disclosures. In a statement, the security watchdog said that Activision Blizzard violated the disclosure rules between 2018 and 2021 by skipping on the requirement for employees to voice out complaints. The SEC investigation also discovered that the company breached the commission’s whistleblower protection rule, amounting to “bad corporate governance.”
China’s Communist Party sets ambitious goals for the digital yuan in 2023
Officials of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Suzhou are eyeing a massive usage spike of the digital yuan in 2023 after unveiling several growth-focused initiatives. Local news outlet JS China reported that CCP officials are looking at achieving a transaction volume of $300 billion before the end of the year in Suzhou. The city, nestled in the Jiangsu province, has been a key city in the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) digital yuan pilot since early 2022.
Dr. Craig Wright: ‘Crypto’ regulation will make life easier for BSV
The U.K. government has announced a consultation on digital currency regulation. Dr. Wright believes that rather than new regulations, the priority should be to enforce existing financial laws because digital currency is not outside the conventional financial system: “I mean, we should just actually start applying the rules and the argument that it’s new, that it’s online… It’s really not.”
Kraken fined $30M by SEC, agrees to halt US customer staking programs
The Kraken cryptocurrency exchange will pay $30 million and give up its U.S. token-staking business to settle a complaint by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), leaving rival Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) bracing for impact. On Thursday, the SEC announced that two Kraken entities—Payward Ventures Inc. and Payward Trading Ltd—had...
Meta wins court battle with FTC over the acquisition of VR platform Within Unlimited: report
A U.S. federal judge has sided with Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) in an ongoing antitrust legal battle with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over the purchase of virtual reality (VR) startup Within Unlimited. According to a New York Times report, the judge dismissed the FTC’s request for a preliminary...
Why did Circle terminate HandCash USDC accounts?
After a brief hiatus, Bitcoin developer Joshua Henslee was back with another video. In this one, he speculated why stablecoin issuer Circle suddenly terminated its HandCash USDC accounts. Circle terminated its agreements with HandCash without warning. Henslee recaps what most in the BSV ecosystem know by now: Circle abruptly terminated...
Gate2Chain COO Joe Holles de Peyer promotes blockchain tech for Mallorca’s local tourism
Mallorca, one of the famous islands in the Mediterranean, is the home of Gate2Chain COO Joe Holles de Peyer. It was also the venue of the inaugural Blockchain, Tourism and the Future of the Internet Conference, an event that gathers key players in the BSV ecosystem, blockchain, and IPv6 worlds including Dr. Craig Wright and Latif Ladid.
nChain’s Gareth Roberts: Philippines is well-positioned to adapt Web3 innovations
A great understanding of blockchain technology and applications built on it is crucial to spurring mass adoption, but according to Gareth Roberts, this is not the only thing that companies in the space should focus on to get people to use and support their products and services on the chain.
The Bitcoin Masterclasses in London highlights: Identity and privacy
January 25 and 26 marked the first of Dr. Craig Wright’s monthly The Bitcoin Masterclasses series, an event that took place at Hallam Conference Center in London, attracting 50 participants in person and nearly 300 via the livestream. The Bitcoin Masterclasses series aims to educate people on how Bitcoin...
