The Australian government has hinted that it will take an active approach toward virtual currency regulation in the country in the coming months to protect investors. The new government stance was revealed in a statement from the Australian Treasury where it noted that it is “acting swiftly and methodically” to protect consumers from inherent risks in the sector. To this end, the Treasury highlights a multi-pronged approach toward regulation to craft an “exhaustive, bespoke taxonomy” for the industry.

1 DAY AGO