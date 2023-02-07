Read full article on original website
State champions Pulaski Academy, Parkview, Bryant celebrate college football signees
Defending state champions Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Parkview, and Bryant celebrate their college football signees with postponed Signing Day ceremonies.
El Dorado School District hires Chris Hill as new head football coach
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the El Dorado School Board met for a special-called meeting to vote on hiring Chris Hill as the new head football coach for El Dorado Schools. Hill’s vast knowledge and experience with high school, college, and out-of-state coaching will be beneficial to El Dorado. Hill is […]
aymag.com
Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas
Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
Jefferson County deputies investigating possible drowning
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found in a swimming pool early Monday morning.
Arkansas man dies in overnight shooting; suspect arrested
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2:17 AM, the Camden Police Department was called to the Riverside Courts housing complex due to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Roddrick Crowell, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to authorities, Crowell informed officers that 30-year-old Nick Freeman shot him. Crowell […]
cenlanow.com
South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas law enforcement agencies made the arrests between January 23, 2023, and January 30, 2023.
KATV
Drug bust in Calhoun Co. leads to 61 arrested, 52 firearms seized, and narcotics removed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced earlier on Tuesday they have successfully collected information, arrest warrants, and search warrants for alleged narcotic relegated criminal offenders for a narcotics operation. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office the 13th Judicial District Drug Force along with state,...
OnlyInYourState
These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Arkansans Who Changed The Course Of History
Arkansas is a fascinating state that’s rich in scenic beauty and historic significance. In fact, Arkansas was the place where diamonds were first discovered! This state has also brought forth several gems in people who have left their mark on history — and some of the most famous Arkansans come from tiny towns you may never have heard of.
