Sparkman, AR

aymag.com

Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas

Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
MALVERN, AR
WKRG News 5

Arkansas man dies in overnight shooting; suspect arrested

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 2:17 AM, the Camden Police Department was called to the Riverside Courts housing complex due to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Roddrick Crowell, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to authorities, Crowell informed officers that 30-year-old Nick Freeman shot him. Crowell […]
CAMDEN, AR
cenlanow.com

South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas law enforcement agencies made the arrests between January 23, 2023, and January 30, 2023.
EL DORADO, AR
OnlyInYourState

These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Arkansans Who Changed The Course Of History

Arkansas is a fascinating state that’s rich in scenic beauty and historic significance. In fact, Arkansas was the place where diamonds were first discovered! This state has also brought forth several gems in people who have left their mark on history — and some of the most famous Arkansans come from tiny towns you may never have heard of.
ARKANSAS STATE

