Residents of the Heritage neighborhood showed up in force last Tuesday at the Planning Commission to object to a proposed cocktail lounge at 3100 Guadalupe St. The site, currently home to a dry cleaners, is set to be transformed into an upscale business serving coffee, cocktails and food. But before the establishment can open, it needs two city approvals: a zoning change from Commercial Services (CS-CO-NP) to Commercial-Liquor Sales (CS-1-CO-NP), and a conditional use permit, or CUP, to operate a business that gets most of its revenue from alcohol.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO