Plans for cocktail lounge on Guadalupe draw neighborhood concerns
Residents of the Heritage neighborhood showed up in force last Tuesday at the Planning Commission to object to a proposed cocktail lounge at 3100 Guadalupe St. The site, currently home to a dry cleaners, is set to be transformed into an upscale business serving coffee, cocktails and food. But before the establishment can open, it needs two city approvals: a zoning change from Commercial Services (CS-CO-NP) to Commercial-Liquor Sales (CS-1-CO-NP), and a conditional use permit, or CUP, to operate a business that gets most of its revenue from alcohol.
Neighborhood plan amendment stirs debate about growth along East Cesar Chavez
A neighborhood plan amendment heard by the Planning Commission on Jan. 24 highlighted diverging attitudes around how the Holly neighborhood, anchored by East Cesar Chavez Street, should change. At issue is a request to change the future land use map for several properties on the 2300 and 2400 block of...
Council OKs tree trimming audit in lieu of larger study
In response to complaints from the public about Austin Energy’s response to the extreme ice storm that knocked out electric power for at least 173,000 AE customers, City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly asked her colleagues Thursday to approve a resolution directing City Auditor Corrie Stokes to perform an extensive audit.
