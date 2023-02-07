Read full article on original website
A Review of the Affordable New Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera
The Canon EOS R50 is here, and it brings with it a lot of Canon's advanced mirrorless camera features at a very affordable price. This great video review takes a look at what you can expect. Coming to you from Gordon Laing, this great video review takes a look at...
Is This the New King of Portrait Lenses?
The 85mm focal length is a staple in photography, with many portrait photographers gravitating toward it. Is this new 85mm f/1.2 version the new king of portrait lenses?. Nikon has recently released their latest 85mm, Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S Lens for the Z-mount and to say it has been well received is an understatement. 85mm is a focal length on full frame cameras that gives a perfect mix of enough frame to get some context, but telephoto enough to provide excellent subject separation from the background. An early Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 was my first experience with this focal length and for headshots and general portraiture, I was quickly besotted.
Why One Photographer Left Canon for Sony
There are now several manufacturers will fully developed and advanced mirrorless camera lines, and it can be difficult to choose between the many different options. This interesting video features an experienced photographer discussing why he chose to switch to Sony after being a Canon user for over a decade and features some excellent insights into what features and capabilities a modern creative needs and appreciates.
Canon Patents Advanced and Intriguing Lens
The RF mount has seen some extreme lens designs, with Canon pushing into new territory with options like the revered 28-70mm f/2L. It seems they have no intention of slowing down, as another interesting design has emerged, this time one sure to please sports and wildlife photographers. A recent Canon...
Blame Samsung, not T-Mobile if you lost network access on your phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23 series debuted earlier in the month, with Samsung and other major carriers accepting pre-orders for the phones right after the launch event. There's still time for the phones to make their way into the hands of consumers, with pre-orders scheduled to start shipping on February 17. Now, if you are on T-Mobile's network and placed your Galaxy S23's pre-order through Samsung's online store, an inadvertent bug from the Korean company's side may have led to you losing mobile service on your existing phone.
Putting the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens Through its Paces: We Review
Sigma recently released a prime wide angle lens, which promises to be fabulous. Does it live up to the high standards of the other lenses in its class?. Taking the lens out of its recyclable packaging — the lens itself was in a small polythene wrapper, but other than that, it was all recycled and recyclable paper and card — I was instantly impressed. One of the first questions I ask when I handle equipment is whether it oozes quality. Its matte black finish looked great; it felt robust and of a high quality. This promised to be a fine lens.
Surprising Results Using the Fujifilm X-T5 and Sigma Contemporary Lenses
I have quickly become a big fan of the Sigma Contemporary lenses for Fujifilm X Mount. A few months back, I reviewed the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8, a lens that delivers superb image quality and performance in an extremely small and well-constructed package. More recently, I had a chance to test the Sigma 56mm f/1.4 and 30mm f/1.4 on the Fujifilm X-T5, and I was once again impressed by the results.
DxO Adds Some Powerful New Features to PhotoLab 6.3
DxO PhotoLab is well regarded as one of the finest raw editors available for pro and semi-pro photographers. Although certainly not as well known as the Adobe products like Photoshop and Lightroom, it offers very powerful tools that have gotten a lot of attention. This new version, 6.3, released today,...
Auto-Mask Everything at Once: New Tool in Photoshop Is Absolutely Incredible
Have you used this little-known tool in recent versions of Photoshop? Have you even seen it? It makes editing images so much easier. See it in use here. When I look at the developments in post-production software today and the capabilities they possess, I honestly don't know whether to cry into the basket of redundant skills I now own or scream into the heavens because of how easy things are now. To wit, I spent so many hours perfecting my use of the Pen Tool that I used to wear it as a badge of honor. My control of Bezier handles even made it into office small talk. I was that proud of my dexterity. It all seems so pointless now because of the evolution of editing software.
A Review of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S Lens
The new Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S lens is here, and it brings with it the promise of some of the most uncompromising optical performance ever seen from the company. Can it live up to that promise in practice, though? This excellent video review takes a look at the new lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
3 Surprisingly Good Default Mac Apps to Make Engaging Videos
If you've wanted to try your hand at creating videos, but have dreaded tackling the daunting interfaces of professional editing tools like DaVinci Resolve and Adobe Premiere Pro, here's some good news for you. The tools that you already have on your Mac are probably good enough to help you get started on a YouTube or video production career. It turns out that you don't always need to use professional tools to make good videos.
Do You Use Halation?
If you want a warm film look for your photographs or videos, you might want to consider one of the easiest ways to come closer to a film look. That is halation, or a light bloom, and I'm going to show you how it's done through a diffusion filter. What...
Tips for Designing Your Photography Website
Today, we’re talking websites. What are the dos and what are the don’ts?. I should tell you that I’m writing this in the late afternoon, and I am exhausted. You might get a slight hint of my mental fatigue from the scattered sentences to follow. But, hopefully, my fatigue can be to your benefit. I’m not tired because I’ve been shooting. I have been working all day at office tasks and being pretty productive, if I might say so myself, but the camera has only played a small part. The reason why I’m writing this through hazy pupils is simply because I’ve been spending the better part of the last two weeks staring intently at a computer screen tinkering back and forth between potential versions of my website like an optometrist fitting a patient for a new pair of specs.
This 100W solar panel produces up to 500Wh/day at $72 in New Green Deals
Are you looking for a great way to begin your off-grid or solar-powered journey in 2023? Well, today, we’re taking a look at HQST’s 100W solar panels that are capable of delivering up to 500Wh per day of electricity with just five hours of sunlight for $72. This is down from its $85 from its normal rate and marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Can You Use a Helios Lens for Landscape Photography?
I originally heard about the Helios 44-2 lens when my editor said it might be great for the skin. It took four weeks for the arrival and about 12 months before I had the free time to use it for a full day. In full transparency, I brought the lens...
The Difference Between Making and Taking Photos
Though the words only differ by a single letter, the difference between making and taking an image could not be more immense. One is a passive approach meant to capture what occurs in front of the camera should something interesting cross its view, while the other is an active engagement in the creative process that draws on the technique, imagination, and foresight of the photographer. This great video takes you behind the scenes of a stunning wildlife image to show you the difference and why it matters.
Trail of Smoke Rings in the Sky Might Not be What People Expected
And it's certainly not "chemtrails".
The Secret Power Hiding in Your Computer Mouse's Scroll Wheel
I've been using a desktop computer for decades, and I'm still discovering new productivity tricks and hidden features. There are so many ways to save a keystroke here and a mouse click there. Those few milliseconds can actually add up to big time savings (or at least less annoyance) over the course of a week, especially if your job is primarily done online.
