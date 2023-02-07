ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Ticket sold in Washington state wins $747 million Powerball prize, nation's 9th-largest lottery jackpot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ticket sold in Washington state wins $747 million Powerball prize, nation’s 9th-largest lottery jackpot.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

