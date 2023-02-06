The Black Lips have always been an in-your-face garage rock band willing to break the rules. The Atlanta-based group’s live shows are the stuff of legend, filled with energy, angst, antics and bliss that leave crowds wondering what just happened to them. Sometimes crude and menacing, sometimes beautiful and sad, The Black Lips are hard to pin down and feed off their unpredictability.

JACKSON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO