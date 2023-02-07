Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Farewell to a Musical Legend: Burt Bacharach Passes Away at 94Sara IrshadLos Angeles, CA
Yamazaki Bakery is Popular in the Japan Town Area of Los Angeles, CaliforniaS. F. MoriLos Angeles, CA
KSBW.com
From snowpack to groundwater: Here's a look at water supply conditions across California
The first week of February brought only modest amounts of rain and snow but despite that, California's snowpack and many of the state's largest reservoirs are in good shape. According to data tracked by California's Department of Water Resources, the statewide snowpack is at 135% of the average peak. Typically the snowpack peaks in late March to early April.
These California Counties Are 'Hot Spots' For Disease-Carrying Ticks
Researchers are finding ticks in places that they have never existed before.
Lake Mead Water Levels: Could California Speed Up Recovery?
California recently proposed its own plan for water usage, with Arizona bearing the brunt of the cuts.
NBC Los Angeles
9 of the Safest Cities in the United States Are in California, Report Finds
An annual analysis by MoneyGeek revealed that nine of the safest cities in the United States are in California. MoneyGeek's annual report analyzed the most recent crime statistics from the FBI in 263 cities with populations of more than 100,000 across the United States. “Crime and security are intertwined with...
borderreport.com
Southern Californians buying up most of real estate just south of the border
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Half of the real estate being sold in the city of Tijuana is being purchased by investors, primarily from Southern California, who are looking for income properties, according to the Mexican Association of Real Estate Professionals in Tijuana, or AMPI, as it’s known south of the border.
pajaronian.com
Bill would tighten rules on gun ownership in California
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The shooting that killed a man in Boulder Creek on Jan. 28 followed two mass shootings in California, which themselves came amidst a flurry of gun violence across the U.S. In response, several Democratic lawmakers have teamed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom to craft legislation that would...
California Leads The Nation in Housing Prices. The Reason Can Be Found In These Expensive Counties.
California can always be relied upon to lead the nation in at least one item: housing prices. From the forested regions to the north, down through the Bay Area, and all the way to Los Angeles, it seems there's no option for homeowners looking to buy on a budget. The data backs this up - according to real estate giant Redfin, California once again held the title for highest median home sale prices in 2022.
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
California witness spots rectangle-shaped object 40 to 60 feet long overhead
A California witness at Mountain Center reported watching a black, rectangle-shaped object moving nearby at 11:15 a.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kcrw.com
Ancient non-renewable water lies under Mojave Desert. Ethical to harvest it?
Deep below the Mojave Desert is liquid gold — trillions of gallons of water in an underground aquifer stretching hundreds of square miles on either side of Interstate 40. It’s been there for thousands of years, but only a tiny bit of it is actually tapped and harvested. So it could be a way to ease some of California’s water woes. Private companies are trying to do just that, but they’re running into obstacles from conservationists who question the ethics of it, and Native tribes who have a spiritual connection to water in this region.
Liberal California lawmakers slammed for proposing students in Mexico receive in-state college tuition
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells pushed back on a bill that would allow Mexican students living near the U.S. border to pay in-state community college tuition.
KTLA.com
California’s trees are dying at an alarming rate
Drought and warm temperatures decimated California’s forests in 2022, according to a new report from the U.S. Forest Service. An estimated 36.3 million trees across 2.6 million acres of federal, state, and private land died in California last year “due to the cumulative impacts of extended drought, overstocked forest conditions, insect outbreaks, and disease,” the report states.
Headlines: L.A. Landlords Now Required to Pay for Tenant Relocation Costs If They Raise Rent More Than 10%
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles: In a big win for L.A. tenant rights, the Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance on...
Southwest is having a California flight sale with one-ways as low as $29
Book a trip to Los Angeles for $60 roundtrip.
SoCal homeowners can get more drought-resistant plants installed with this rebate offer
The Metropolitan Water District offers rebates to residents ripping up their lawns and putting in plants that don't need a lot of water to survive.
12 Of The Dirtiest Sounding City Names in CALIFORNIA
You know that one friend who can take anything you say and twist it to make it sound dirty, naughty, strange, or just plain silly? Today, I am channeling that zany person in your life. I'm a bit silly sometimes, what can I say? A friend and colleague of mine in Buffalo just made a hilarious list of the dirtiest sounding names in the state of New York and that got me curious to see if any cities in California had a similar vibe. HINT: It does!
californiaglobe.com
New Bill Proposes Giving $2,000 To Californians To Convert Gas-Powered Cars To Electric
A new bill proposes giving California residents a $2,000 rebate for converting their gas vehicle to an electric vehicle. However, auto experts question if conversions can happen as cheaply as claimed by the bill’s backers. Senate Bill 301, by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Canada Flintridge), would have the California...
governing.com
Corporations Score Wins in Fight Against Progressive California
(TNS) — Twice in the last two weeks, major corporations have scored wins in their fights against progressive policies approved by Democrats at the California Capitol. First, the Secretary of State announced that fast food companies had collected enough signatures to force a referendum on a state law meant to boost wages for restaurant workers. Last week, oil companies' effort to overturn an environmental safety law that would ban new drilling projects near homes and schools similarly qualified for the ballot.
Ground zero: Rain brings little relief to California’s depleted groundwater
Communities, largely home to low-income Latino residents, still have dry wells. Restoring groundwater takes decades, with costly, long-term replenishment projects — and ultimately, much less pumping.
California solar benefits to be slashed by new CPUC regulation
If you don’t have solar, you better get it soon. That’s the mindset shared by several in the solar industry with changes to solar regulation looming.
