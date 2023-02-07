Read full article on original website
msn.com
With gas stove ban, the Biden administration proposed regulation over innovation
In a confusing interview with Bloomberg, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner suggested the agency was considering a ban on natural gas stoves, a claim later backtracked by the chairman of the agency after an immediate outcry on social media. The one thing people seem to agree on is they won’t let go of their gas stoves so easily.
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
US renewable energy farms outstrip 99% of coal plants economically – study
It is cheaper to build solar panels or cluster of wind turbines and connect them to the grid than to keep operating coal plants
DeSantis ridicules Biden's off script oil and gas comments at State of the Union, slams energy policy
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mocked President Biden's statement at the State of the Union address Tuesday that the U.S. needs oil and gas production for the next decade.
The $400 Billion Man Running America’s Clean Energy Transition
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Deep in the confines of the hulking, brutalist headquarters of the US Department of Energy, down one of its long, starkly lit corridors, sits a small, unheralded office that is poised to play a pivotal role in America’s shift away from fossil fuels and help the world stave off disastrous global heating.
First, Biden came for your gas stove. Next, Democrats will come for your gas heater
Biden administration appears to have caved on its proposed gas-stove ban, but not every Democrat is persuaded.
'Higher electric bills': Lawmakers warn of consequences surrounding potential gas stove ban
Members of Congress are warning that Americans could soon be “paying higher electric bills" if gas stoves are banned, a plan considered by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Here's why your natural gas bills could be much higher this winter
NEW YORK — Even as U.S. households begin to enjoy relief from inflation woes, a spike in heating bills could crunch budgets this winter due to a rise in natural gas prices. Nearly half of the nation's households rely on natural gas for warmth. The price of the fuel surged last year following a jump in demand after extreme weather forced consumers to run heat and air conditioning more than usual, analysts told ABC News.
DC bill would give some gas stove owners free electric stoves
The Healthy Homes and Residential Electrification Amendment Act of 2023 would use federal funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to help households earning less than $80,000 make the switch to electric.
California natural gas bills are skyrocketing: What can you do?
Californians are getting hit with outrageously high natural gas bills this January as utility companies pass on the increased costs of procuring gas to customers. According to SoCalGas, which serves most of Southern California, prices are running about five times higher than last January. Among the reasons, below-normal temperatures along the West Coast which has […]
Energy & Environment — Biden touts climate action in national address
President Biden pointed to the Inflation Reduction Act’s climate provisions in his annual State of the Union address. Meanwhile, California and six other states reached a stalemate on the Colorado River, and a report warns millions of Americans are in range of a cancer-causing gas. This is Energy & Environment, your source for the latest…
Quartz
Climate lawyers are suing Shell's directors personally over the oil giant's emissions
Activists are finding all kinds of ways to pressure companies to act on climate change. The latest: In the UK, a group of climate lawyers is suing Shell’s directors personally for putting the oil major at risk by refusing to make a better climate change adaptation plan. The lawsuit,...
CT’s two major utilities call for reform to energy markets to combat rising prices
Representatives from CT's two major utilities spoke with legislators to discuss solutions to rising energy prices. Here's what they proposed.
If California is our energy future, be afraid, be very afraid, America
If California is our energy future, be afraid, be very afraid, America. Because the state's outlandish green power goals spike electricity, natural gas prices.
Skyrocketing natural gas prices should be investigated for market manipulation, California Governor Gavin Newsom says
While natural gas prices have plunged elsewhere in the US, California residents are paying a nearly 600% premium.
AOL Corp
Gas stove battles heat up with new laws across the country
New fronts in the growing war over stoves are being opened at every level of government. On one side, pro-fossil-fuel politicians are trying to ensure that the market for gas stoves stays alive and well. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Feb. 2 introduced the Gas Stove...
Billionaire Jet-Setting Climate Crusaders: Hypocrites Or Part Of The Solution?
Microsoft Corp. Founder Bill Gates fielded charges of hypocrisy in a BBC interview this week after a broadcaster asked how he squared his extensive and carbon-heavy use of private jets to travel with his dire warnings of climate change. Gates answered that his funding of clean energy projects and climate...
NASDAQ
Passing the $1 Trillion Mark: The Inflation Reduction Act and the Future of the Cleantech Economy
The year started with global leaders and business executives attending the World Economic Forum in Davos. There, Al Gore delivered an exasperated speech while the President of the EU again showed the bloc has an unyielding commitment to a green agenda. Whether or not Churchill was the one who coined the phrase, “History is written by the victors”, the point is that prevailing armies dictate policies and winning technologies.
