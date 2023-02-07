ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Mother Jones

The $400 Billion Man Running America’s Clean Energy Transition

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Deep in the confines of the hulking, brutalist headquarters of the US Department of Energy, down one of its long, starkly lit corridors, sits a small, unheralded office that is poised to play a pivotal role in America’s shift away from fossil fuels and help the world stave off disastrous global heating.
WSB Radio

Here's why your natural gas bills could be much higher this winter

NEW YORK — Even as U.S. households begin to enjoy relief from inflation woes, a spike in heating bills could crunch budgets this winter due to a rise in natural gas prices. Nearly half of the nation's households rely on natural gas for warmth. The price of the fuel surged last year following a jump in demand after extreme weather forced consumers to run heat and air conditioning more than usual, analysts told ABC News.
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
KGET

California natural gas bills are skyrocketing: What can you do?

Californians are getting hit with outrageously high natural gas bills this January as utility companies pass on the increased costs of procuring gas to customers. According to SoCalGas, which serves most of Southern California, prices are running about five times higher than last January. Among the reasons, below-normal temperatures along the West Coast which has […]
AOL Corp

Gas stove battles heat up with new laws across the country

New fronts in the growing war over stoves are being opened at every level of government. On one side, pro-fossil-fuel politicians are trying to ensure that the market for gas stoves stays alive and well. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Feb. 2 introduced the Gas Stove...
NASDAQ

Passing the $1 Trillion Mark: The Inflation Reduction Act and the Future of the Cleantech Economy

The year started with global leaders and business executives attending the World Economic Forum in Davos. There, Al Gore delivered an exasperated speech while the President of the EU again showed the bloc has an unyielding commitment to a green agenda. Whether or not Churchill was the one who coined the phrase, “History is written by the victors”, the point is that prevailing armies dictate policies and winning technologies.

