Jeff
2d ago
I'll say it before it's assumed. it's not like they have so much fuel it's getting cooked off. there's a problem in the plant, it's unusable product but either way, it's to prevent an accident from occurring.
2
Highest-paying science jobs in Bellingham
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Bellingham, WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Hundreds of homes, five schools in Whatcom without power. Here’s why
PSE expected that power would be restored by 6 p.m. Thursday.
Washington Wildlife removes fishing limitations over surplus steelhead on Nooksack River
(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has removed fishing restrictions on the North Fork of the Nooksack River. The reason for the change is that the “Kendall Hatchery eggtake goals for hatchery steelhead have been reached, allowing opportunity for recreational anglers to access surplus hatchery steelhead that remain in the system” according to an WDFW update. The Washington State DFW Emergency fishing and shellfishing rules...
A bike pump track is on its way to this Bellingham park
The project is being built in partnership with the Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition.
whatcom-news.com
Fire draws large firefighter response to Blaine Middle School
BLAINE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to Blaine Middle School on H Street in Blaine about 5:33pm due to a report of a fire alarm. Initial witness reports from the scene were that a fire was visible inside the building. North Whatcom Fire & Rescue Fire (NWFR) Chief...
Washington gas prices begin to rise again. Here’s what Whatcom County is seeing
Here’s where you can find the most affordable gas prices near you, and how prices compare in Washington state and Vancouver, B.C.
kpug1170.com
WTA bus crash knocks out power in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. – A bus accident has caused a major power outage in Ferndale. The crash happened Thursday morning on Vista Drive. Photos on social media show a WTA bus and a downed power pole near Vista Middle School. Skyline, Eagleridge and Cascadia Elementary Schools are among schools without...
whatcom-news.com
Lake Samish bridge replacement project expected to begin soon, closed to all traffic for over a year
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — During a routine safety inspection, Whatcom County crews found increased amounts of rot in the wood of the bridge superstructure over the water. According to the Whatcom County website, “Without some immediate solution the bridge would have to be closed to heavy traffic including school buses and fire district vehicles.”
What to know about Bellingham’s Bed Bath and Beyond store closure
The national chain announced 236 nationwide closures, and five in Washington.
Fire at Whatcom County middle school disrupts food service
Smoke, fire and water damage was confined to a part of the building that has a separate ventilation system.
tourcounsel.com
Cascade Mall | Shopping mall in Burlington, Washington
Cascade Mall was an enclosed shopping mall in Burlington, Washington, United States. Opened in November 1989, the mall's anchor stores are AMC Theatres and TJ Maxx. There are 4 vacant anchor stores that were once 2 Macy's stores, Sears, and JCPenney. Macerich owned the property before selling it to Merlone Geier Partners in January 2017.
Which Bellingham grocery stores had the most affordable prices this month? We checked
We checked the prices for milk, eggs, chicken and more to show you where you can find the lowest prices.
thenorthernlight.com
County health board meeting erupts following rejection of anti-vaccine applicant
Discussions over Whatcom County Council’s recent refusal to include a vaccine opponent on the public health advisory board raised tensions between councilmembers and staff during a January 31 health board meeting. Councilmember Todd Donovan abruptly left the mixed online and in-person meeting as councilmembers Kathy Kershner and Tyler Byrd...
County Council report shows three locations for new Whatcom jail
Needs Assessment report describes need for new jail, along with other social programs.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Another round of high winds expected across Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A weather system packing strong wind gusts is currently expected to arrive in Whatcom County Monday evening, February 6th. The next frontal system that approaches late Monday night and crossing the region through Tuesday. This will bring increasing winds to the region, with gusts to around 35-40 mph across some of the typically windier locations across the north interior from the San Juans and western Whatcom County south through the Admiralty Inlet area. At this point, latest ensemble guidance continues to suggest there some potential (20-30% chance) for more widespread advisory strength winds, so it’s possible that some localized impacts may develop. Will continue to monitor the latest high-res guidance and trends through the day today as the system approaches for any potential need to issue wind advisories for these locations.
Snohomish County deputies looking for suspects in Arlington shooting
Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Arlington Tuesday. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 15000 block of 116th Street Northeast at 8:20 a.m. Two men came to the property shortly after 8 a.m. and went inside a motorhome there. Shortly after, an argument started between the two suspects and a 33-year-old Arlington man, who was shot several times before the suspects fled in a silver 2013 to 2014 Ford Fusion. A woman who was inside the motorhome at the time of the shooting was not hurt.
Coyote gets loose in Port Townsend hospital
A coyote wandered into Jefferson Healthcare Center Tuesday morning, according to a report from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The coyote was first spotted by Amy Yaley, the hospital’s marketing and communications director, around 10:15 a.m. “It was hard not to notice, I was sitting in a meeting area outside the cafe,” Yaley said. The animal entered the hospital through the facility’s automatic doors and meandered down the hospital’s express clinic. It then ran down a hallway and broke through a glass panel trying to get out.
arlnow.com
Another off-the-beaten-path Arlington eatery gets rave critical review
Another unassuming Arlington restaurant tucked well away from a Metro corridor has received a glowing write-up. King of Koshary, at 5515 Wilson Blvd in Bluemont, “serves Egyptian food fit for royalty,” a Washington Post headline declared atop a new review that was published yesterday. The restaurant, which opened...
whatcom-news.com
Man arrested for 1st-degree robbery at Bellingham store, now charged in earlier similar incident
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A man arrested and charged with 1st-degree robbery suspected of brandishing a taser device at a store employee while attempting to leave with unpaid products, has also been charged with 2nd-degree robbery related to a similar incident about 14 hours earlier at a different Bellingham retail business.
Comments / 1