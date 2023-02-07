Read full article on original website
24-hour mobile clinic brings health care to homes
JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a new way to access professional medical care without ever leaving your home. Kem Holliday launched her business, KKT Mobile Solutions on February 1. Holliday offers a 24-hour mobile clinic that can come to your door so you never have to leave the house.
BARBARA F. HODGES Obituary – Nov. 25, 1936 – Feb. 2, 2023
Barbara Frances Barnes Hodges, 86, of Henderson passed away Feb. 2, 2023, at Charter Senior Living in Jackson. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue with Bill Wade officiating. Burial followed in Chester County Memory Gardens. The family received friends from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday and beginning at noon on Sunday until service time.
Semi strikes pole at 45/Main in Henderson
A tractor trailer truck hit a utility pole at the intersection of US Hwy 45 and West Main St. at 2:14 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, the driver, Terry Barkley, 59, of Falkner, Miss., was attempting to pull off the roadway due to a medical issue when he struck a utility pole, knocking it loose from the ground and breaking the guide wire to the traffic lights. Barkley was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. His condition is unknown.
News from the Deanburg Community of Chester County
Hello to everyone out there! Hope you enjoyed the ice on the trees as much as I did. I realize it was bad for people that had to get out to go to work, but it was just beautiful on the trees. I have started walking, and with the trees hanging over the road, it was just a winter wonderland, but the 32 degrees was not too nice.
SONNY RUSSELL Obituary – Jan. 20, 1944 – Feb. 3, 2023
Dubert Taylor Russell, 79, of Finger passed away Feb. 3, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Shackelford Funeral Directors-Crook Avenue. Burial followed in Chester County Memory Gardens. The family received friends at Crook Avenue from noon-2 p.m. service time on Tuesday.
Black History Month 2023: Juanita Jones
JACKSON, Tenn. — Each week in February, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News is celebrating Black History Month by telling the story of West Tennesseans. It is sponsored by the Tennessee Education Lottery. Juanita Jones, the founder and Executive Director of Keep My Hood Good, started the campaign in east Jackson...
Marcus Heaston serves students, community through workforce development
“A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches, loving favor rather than silver and gold.” Proverbs. Framed on Marcus Heaston’s office wall, this Bible verse signifies what his family stands on: a firm foundation in Christ and stewarding their last name. “They’ve always stressed to...
2023 Pet Calendars are now available!
Stop by the Chester County Independent newspaper office at 218 S. Church Ave. today to purchase or to pick up your preorders. Call 731-989-4624 for more information.
GALLERY: Fire leaves home a total loss in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders were on the scene of a house fire on Tuesday. Members from the Madison County Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on Riverside Drive in southwest Madison County. Fire officials on the scene say two people were...
Conger holds ribbon cutting for campaign office
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger held a ribbon cutting for his campaign office for his mayoral candidacy. Conger has announced his plan to run for Jackson mayor once again. Community leaders and supporters of Conger were in attendance. He says he’s excited for what’s going on in Jackson....
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Cookies for Cancer will have a Taste and Bake Sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (or until we sell out) Feb. 11 at Cash Saver in Henderson. Taste sale will samples of the food items we have for sale. Items will include appetizers, breakfast, lunch, dinner and all kind of desserts. If there is something special, you like to taste or buy please, contact Beth Everett – email: everettbeth@yahoo.com, Facebook: Beth Sappington Everett or Cookies for Cancer or phone: 731-658-6347 (land line only)
African Americans’ quest for education in Chester County
Soon after Chester County was settled and African Americans began moving in, the people realized that education was necessary for them and was needed to help our society progress. Education had not only given the African American citizens of Chester County the opportunity to improve their way of life, but...
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on February 9, 2022
Sale at public auction will be on March 23, 2023, at or about 11:00 AM, local time, at the front entrance to the Chester County Courthouse,133 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Annie M. Hollingsworth, a single person, to Old Republic Title Company of Tennessee, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Royal United Mortgage LLC dated February 2, 2018, and recorded in Book 430, Page 110, in the Register’s Office for Chester County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Chester County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
EDWARD BETHUNE Obituary – Jan. 21, 1943 – JAN. 30, 2023
Joseph Edward Bethune, 80, of Enville passed away Jan. 30, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue with Darren Martin, William Duke and Welvon Mayo officiating. Burial followed at Grove Springs Cemetery. The family received friends at Crook Avenue from 5-8 p.m. on Friday.
Jackson teens center of AMBER Alert found safe
An AMBER ALERT for two brothers who were reported missing from Jackson has been canceled after the teens were found safe on Wednesday morning.
PATTI HOWELL Obituary – April 15, 1953 – Feb. 3, 2023
Patricia Kay Morris Howell, 69, of Pinson passed away Feb, 3, 2023, at her home. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main. Burial followed in Lebanon Cemetery in Jackson. The family will receive friends at East Main from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mom arrested after kindergartner writes story about shooting at home
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A mother was arrested after a kindergarten student wrote a story at school about her parents fighting and her mother firing a gun inside their Arlington home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested at her home on Longleaf Oak Cove by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless […]
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
44, Henderson, was arrested and charged with domestic assault – injury. He was released from the Chester County Jail on his own recognizance. , 23, Finger, was arrested and charged with driving on a canceled/revoked or suspended license with priors. City of Henderson. Fire Department. January 28, 2023.
Call reporting armed party at Crestview was prank, superintendent says
The report of an armed party at a Covington elementary school, which prompted lockdowns and a law enforcement response, was a prank, the superintendent said. “We will be making another example out of someone when we find the culprit,” Tipton County Director of Schools Dr. John Combs tweeted after the schools were secured. “Not funny.”
