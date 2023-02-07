Sale at public auction will be on March 23, 2023, at or about 11:00 AM, local time, at the front entrance to the Chester County Courthouse,133 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Annie M. Hollingsworth, a single person, to Old Republic Title Company of Tennessee, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Royal United Mortgage LLC dated February 2, 2018, and recorded in Book 430, Page 110, in the Register’s Office for Chester County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Chester County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO