Read full article on original website
Related
Chester County Independent
News from the Montezuma Community of Chester County
I want to express a huge thank you to whomever nominated me for the Reader’s Choice Award for Best Office Manager and to everyone who cast a vote for me as well. I was very shocked to receive this but appreciate the vote of confidence more than I can express. I take my job very serious and try to the best of my ability to do my job well. I have been at R. Jones Underground for over seven years and love and appreciate all they do for me.
Chester County Independent
News from the Hickory Corner Community of Chester County
February did blast in with an ice storm, which lasted a few days and gave kids a few extra days out of school. I hope everyone stayed safe during the storm, and I am glad it is out of here. Although, it was pretty on the trees. Now the sun is shining once again. Monday was a beautiful day. Joel predicts some possible stormy weather coming in Wednesday.
Chester County Independent
BARBARA F. HODGES Obituary – Nov. 25, 1936 – Feb. 2, 2023
Barbara Frances Barnes Hodges, 86, of Henderson passed away Feb. 2, 2023, at Charter Senior Living in Jackson. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue with Bill Wade officiating. Burial followed in Chester County Memory Gardens. The family received friends from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday and beginning at noon on Sunday until service time.
Chester County Independent
SONNY RUSSELL Obituary – Jan. 20, 1944 – Feb. 3, 2023
Dubert Taylor Russell, 79, of Finger passed away Feb. 3, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Shackelford Funeral Directors-Crook Avenue. Burial followed in Chester County Memory Gardens. The family received friends at Crook Avenue from noon-2 p.m. service time on Tuesday.
Chester County Independent
PATTI HOWELL Obituary – April 15, 1953 – Feb. 3, 2023
Patricia Kay Morris Howell, 69, of Pinson passed away Feb, 3, 2023, at her home. Funeral services were 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main. Burial followed in Lebanon Cemetery in Jackson. The family will receive friends at East Main from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday.
waynecountynews.net
Maury Regional Drops Bombshell: Will We Still Have a Hospital???
The Wayne County Commission met in special session on Thursday, February 3, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. County Executive Jim Mangubat called the meeting to order, and County Clerk Stan Horton called the roll. Commissioners present included Herbert Brewer, Logan Shull, Tom Mathis, Stephen Pevahouse, Colby McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Jeremy Heard, Stan Hanback, Sherrie Powers, Kathryn Staggs, David Martin, Alvin Creecy, and Rickey Kelley. Also in attendance were County Clerk Stan Horton and County Attorney Andy Yarbrough. Commissioner Vickie Petty was absent.
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Cookies for Cancer will have a Taste and Bake Sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (or until we sell out) Feb. 11 at Cash Saver in Henderson. Taste sale will samples of the food items we have for sale. Items will include appetizers, breakfast, lunch, dinner and all kind of desserts. If there is something special, you like to taste or buy please, contact Beth Everett – email: everettbeth@yahoo.com, Facebook: Beth Sappington Everett or Cookies for Cancer or phone: 731-658-6347 (land line only)
Chester County Independent
Henderson City board, beer board meet Thursday, February 9
The City of Henderson Mayor and Board of Aldermen is scheduled to meet in regular session at 7 p.m. this evening, Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Council Chamber of the Henderson City Hall. The Beer Board will meet immediately following the City Board. On the agenda for the City board,...
Covington Leader
Call reporting armed party at Crestview was prank, superintendent says
The report of an armed party at a Covington elementary school, which prompted lockdowns and a law enforcement response, was a prank, the superintendent said. “We will be making another example out of someone when we find the culprit,” Tipton County Director of Schools Dr. John Combs tweeted after the schools were secured. “Not funny.”
wnbjtv.com
A new home set to open in Gibson Co to give children a place to go until a foster home can be found
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Isaiah 117 House is a network of homes across the county that house children that have been removed from homes until a foster home can be found!. They have just been donated a home to establish the first one in West Tennessee!. "The child will be able...
Chester County Independent
2023 Pet Calendars are now available!
Stop by the Chester County Independent newspaper office at 218 S. Church Ave. today to purchase or to pick up your preorders. Call 731-989-4624 for more information.
Chester County Independent
Semi strikes pole at 45/Main in Henderson
A tractor trailer truck hit a utility pole at the intersection of US Hwy 45 and West Main St. at 2:14 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, the driver, Terry Barkley, 59, of Falkner, Miss., was attempting to pull off the roadway due to a medical issue when he struck a utility pole, knocking it loose from the ground and breaking the guide wire to the traffic lights. Barkley was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. His condition is unknown.
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
44, Henderson, was arrested and charged with domestic assault – injury. He was released from the Chester County Jail on his own recognizance. , 23, Finger, was arrested and charged with driving on a canceled/revoked or suspended license with priors. City of Henderson. Fire Department. January 28, 2023.
Mom arrested after kindergartner writes story about shooting at home
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A mother was arrested after a kindergarten student wrote a story at school about her parents fighting and her mother firing a gun inside their Arlington home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested at her home on Longleaf Oak Cove by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless […]
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 2/08/23 – 2/09/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/08/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/09/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
1 person killed, another injured in early morning fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department says one person was killed and another injured during an early morning fire. The Jackson Fire Department says their crews were sent out around 2:27 a.m. on Tuesday for a fire in south Jackson. However, they say the home on Brenda Lane...
thunderboltradio.com
Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity
A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
WBBJ
Minor in custody following traffic stop
JACKSON, Tenn. — A juvenile is in custody following a traffic stop. Just after 8:30 p.m., our crews arrived on Camellia Drive to find officers searching the area. Officers could also be seen searching a vehicle in the area. Investigators with the Jackson Police Department said it was a...
WBBJ
Man found after fleeing from law enforcement
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One man has been apprehended after escaping the police in handcuffs. Early Wednesday afternoon, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of a search going on in Rutherford. Sources say that a man was apprehended in Rutherford for an apparent vandalism. Somehow, he was able...
alcornnewsms.com
Corinth Police report felony drug arrest on Wednesday
Suspect: DONALD ALAN JOHNSON (38 YRS) •FELONY POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Methamphetamines) On Sunday, 05 February at approximately 02:47 a.m., Officer Oglesby and Officer Whitten were patrolling on U.S. Highway 72 when they spotted three vehicles parked in front of an apparently abandoned building, with one of the vehicles occupied by two males. The Officers then stopped to further investigate the situation and as they did, one male subject exited the vehicle and entered the building.
Comments / 0