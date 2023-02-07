I want to express a huge thank you to whomever nominated me for the Reader’s Choice Award for Best Office Manager and to everyone who cast a vote for me as well. I was very shocked to receive this but appreciate the vote of confidence more than I can express. I take my job very serious and try to the best of my ability to do my job well. I have been at R. Jones Underground for over seven years and love and appreciate all they do for me.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO