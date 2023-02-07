Escondido, CA –A Special Welcome From Our New CEO. It is with great excitement that I begin my journey at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. What an amazing facility you have right here in Escondido, backed by a phenomenal team of dedicated staff who are passionate about what they do and share my belief that access to the arts is absolutely vital to the health and well being of any vibrant city. I look forward to getting to know you and listening to your thoughts and ideas. I look forward to creating memories with you that live on through future generations. I look forward to sharing the unreplicatable experiences that only the arts can create, and together building the community that we all want to live in.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO