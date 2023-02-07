Read full article on original website
thevistapress.com
February VeloCity News
Velocity Internship Program– The Velocity Summer Internship Program seeks to pair incoming Vista high school seniors, graduating class of 2024, with Vista companies based on the student’s interests. This is a great opportunity for companies to have an intern in the summer at no charge, the Vista Chamber...
Struggling to pay your SDG&E bill? Assistance is available
Are you behind on your San Diego Gas & Electric bill? If so, you may qualify for financial assistance.
KPBS
Community members want answers from San Diego City Council over high SDG&E bills
San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has among the highest energy bills in the country. In January, SDG&E experienced a 114% natural gas rate hike, or about $120 a month increase for a typical customer. A coalition made up of several consumer, energy and political groups held a protest Monday...
New affordable rental apartments open in San Diego
New affordable rental apartments will become available to those looking for a home in the Chollas View neighborhood, housing officials announced Thursday.
thevistapress.com
Vista Community Clinic -“Love Your Heart”
Vista Community Clinic (VCC) Mobile Medical in collaboration with County San Diego joins the “Love Your Heart” movement to build better health, living safely, and a thriving region. Vista, CA -February is recognized as American Heart Health Month, a time to focus on cardiovascular health. During this month...
Explore San Diego County’s 8,000 restaurants — and the food safety risks inspectors found
In the last three years, one third of San Diego County restaurants have had at least one major food safety violation, according to an inewsource analysis of publicly available inspection data. San Diego County is home to nearly 16,000 retail food facilities, from restaurants and caterers to schools and vending...
thevistapress.com
Veterans Writing Group Monthly Meeting
The Veterans’ Writing Group San Diego County will host its monthly meeting on 2/18/23 at the Veterans Association of North County (VANC) 1617 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92058. All Veterans, dependents and active-duty military members are welcome to this free event. Coffee and snacks will be served. All writers...
SanDiego.com
2023 Guide to San Diego Farmers Markets
When it comes to San Diego’s farmers markets, you may think of the ‘Little Italy on one Saturdays’ or your local beachside evening farmers markets. However, there are so many farmers markets located around San Diego County to choose from. In fact, there are so many different...
thevistapress.com
Palomar Hosts Black History Month Workshops
SAN MARCOS, CA (February, 2023) — For the third year, educators and students from Palomar College and around the country are exploring the history and creativity of Black History Month with a series of workshops available on Zoom and in person at the College’s San Marcos campus.+. “To...
kusi.com
El Cajon denied subcommittee representation on SANDAG board
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied subcommittee representation within the political body. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because those with the most power on the SANDAG board disagree with his personal politics, even though he offered to let another city council member represent El Cajon in subcommittee.
Discovery surrounding newly appointed Chula Vista councilmember stirs contention in South Bay
Leaders in Chula Vista appointed Alonso Gonzalez to represent district three of the city, but now that decision is raising questions.
Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
wasteadvantagemag.com
City of Chula Vista, CA Office of Sustainability is Offering the Inaugural Chula Vista Zero Waste Academy
The City of Chula Vista Office of Sustainability is offering the inaugural Chula Vista Zero Waste Academy, a seven-session course to educate residents on the concepts and practices of zero waste. The free academy also will promote understanding of the City’s Waste Reduction Strategic Plan (Zero Waste Plan) and the City’s goal of achieving 90 percent waste diversion by 2035. Open to Chula Vista residents only, the Zero Waste Academy begins on February 9 and runs through March 23 with most classes held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
times-advocate.com
First new crematorium in San Diego in decades opens in Escondido
“Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.”—Victor Hugo. It’s not often that we think of the funeral business in terms of the cutting edge of societal evolution. However, the business of death, like everything else, is changing to fit the times. This is...
eastcountymagazine.org
STATE DECLARES CITRUS QUARANTINE IN RANCHO BERNARDO
February 8, 2023 (Rancho Bernardo) -- The California Department of Food and Agriculture has declared a new citrus quarantine in a 95 square-mile area of Rancho Bernardo after detecting a potentially threatening citrus tree disease during routine inspections. The bacterial disease, known as Huanglongbing (HLB), is a major threat to...
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Residents Push Back on Transit Center Redevelopment
Wednesday night, January 31, 2023, the City of Oceanside, Toll Brothers, NCTD and their Environmental Impact Report consultant received a significant amount of input on the proposed Oceanside Transit Center Development. A letter developed by our neighborhood is attached. The impacts raised included:. -Additional noise pollution from increased traffic, including...
thevistapress.com
California Center For Arts New CEO
Escondido, CA –A Special Welcome From Our New CEO. It is with great excitement that I begin my journey at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. What an amazing facility you have right here in Escondido, backed by a phenomenal team of dedicated staff who are passionate about what they do and share my belief that access to the arts is absolutely vital to the health and well being of any vibrant city. I look forward to getting to know you and listening to your thoughts and ideas. I look forward to creating memories with you that live on through future generations. I look forward to sharing the unreplicatable experiences that only the arts can create, and together building the community that we all want to live in.
Bankers Hill Office Building Slated for Demolition, with Housing Planned for Site
An urban infill redevelopment property in Bankers Hill has been sold by a private party for $4.75 million, according to local brokers. Located at 1905 – 1927 Fifth Ave., the property consists of an 18,580-square foot building on 0.33 acres. Marc Frederick of CBRE in San Diego represented the...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Democrats Once Again Fail to Address Homelessness Crisis in San Diego
It is no secret that homelessness is a growing crisis in the United States, with cities like San Diego struggling to find solutions to the problem. The recent decision by the San Diego City Council to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications for new development highlights the ineffective and inefficient nature of government entities when it comes to meeting the demands of citizens. San Diego’s Democrats are once again demonstrating their inability to run the government efficiently and meet the needs of their constituents.
thevistapress.com
Bob Threat – San Marcos All Clear, Nothing Found
San Marcos, CA -Nothing suspicious was found at a North County elementary school after a bomb threat led to the evacuation of students and staff. On Wednesday, February 8 just after 1:00 p.m., a phone call was made about a bomb threat at San Marcos Elementary School located at 1 Tiger Way in San Marcos.
