Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton not thrilled about having Russell Wilson?

Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it sounds like he has some reservations about the job. Terry Bradshaw spoke with some reporters in Arizona on Tuesday where the media is gathered ahead of the Super Bowl. According to Newsday’s Tom Rock, the FOX analyst said that Payton took the... The post Sean Payton not thrilled about having Russell Wilson? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation

This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Outsider.com

Paul Finebaum Reveals Super Bowl 57 Pick

That time of the year has arrived. Everyone is making their Super Bowl LVII picks just days before the big game. That includes SEC Network host and ESPN personality Paul Finebaum. While a vast majority of Finebaum’s knowledge comes in the college football world, he was willing to make an...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers star Christian McCaffrey ranked No. 1 RB in NFL

Admit it, Carolina Panthers fans. While many of you were happy for Christian McCaffrey during his successful 2022 run with the San Francisco 49ers, it kinda hurt, didn’t it?. Earlier this week, former All-Pro and current NFL.com analyst Maurice Jones-Drew ranked the league’s top 75 running backs from this past season. Topping his list was McCaffrey—who paid huge dividends for San Francisco promptly after being traded from Carolina.
