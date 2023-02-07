ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
NECN

Senate Votes 32-6 To Lift Term Limit On Presidency

Senators voted Thursday to eliminate the eight-year term limit on their chamber's top post, clearing the way for Senate President Karen Spilka or any of her successors to serve in that role indefinitely. The Senate voted 32-6 in favor of a rules amendment offered by Sen. Michael Rodrigues, a top...
NECN

What is a Junk Fee, and What Has the President Proposed to Get Rid of Them?

No matter what your political leanings are, you most likely agree that more money in your pocket is a good thing. President Joe Biden took a stand for the consumer last night in his State of the Union address. The president is calling on Congress to pass the “Junk Fee...
NECN

Spilka Deputy Wants To Strike Presidency Term Limit

Senate President Karen Spilka, or anyone who eventually succeeds her, could remain at the helm of the Senate indefinitely under a proposal that one of her top lieutenants put forward after discussing the idea with her. Sen. Michael Rodrigues, whom Spilka has repeatedly tapped to serve in the powerful position...
NECN

NH Gov. Sununu Takes a Major Step Toward Running for President

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has taken his most significant step yet in exploring a White House bid, launching a national political organization that’s a popular tool for prospective presidential candidates testing the waters. The governor first confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday that he had formed the "Live...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NECN

US Shoots Down ‘High-Altitude Object' Over Alaskan Airspace, White House Says

The Pentagon shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance. Asked about the object's downing, Biden on Friday said only that “It was a success.”
ALASKA STATE

