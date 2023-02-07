Read full article on original website
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
President Joe Biden's Walk Mocked After State of the Union Address
"I love how the entire country is supposed to pretend that how Biden walks isn't at all a big deal," wrote conservative commentator Jesse Kelly.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
A Third Republican 2024 Presidential Candidate Would Almost Guarantee a Trump Nomination - OPINION
With Nikki Haley expected to officially launch the start of her campaign for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, Donald Trump knows that each additional candidate after Haley will help his odds at a third nomination from the Republican Party.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Senate Votes 32-6 To Lift Term Limit On Presidency
Senators voted Thursday to eliminate the eight-year term limit on their chamber's top post, clearing the way for Senate President Karen Spilka or any of her successors to serve in that role indefinitely. The Senate voted 32-6 in favor of a rules amendment offered by Sen. Michael Rodrigues, a top...
What is a Junk Fee, and What Has the President Proposed to Get Rid of Them?
No matter what your political leanings are, you most likely agree that more money in your pocket is a good thing. President Joe Biden took a stand for the consumer last night in his State of the Union address. The president is calling on Congress to pass the “Junk Fee...
Spilka Deputy Wants To Strike Presidency Term Limit
Senate President Karen Spilka, or anyone who eventually succeeds her, could remain at the helm of the Senate indefinitely under a proposal that one of her top lieutenants put forward after discussing the idea with her. Sen. Michael Rodrigues, whom Spilka has repeatedly tapped to serve in the powerful position...
Nikki Haley to Visit NH Following Expected 2024 Presidential Bid Announcement
Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is scheduled to travel to New Hampshire next week, one day after she is expected to formally announce that she is running for president in 2024. The 51-year-old Republican is expected to launch her campaign on Feb. 15 at an event in Charleston, South...
NH Gov. Sununu Takes a Major Step Toward Running for President
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has taken his most significant step yet in exploring a White House bid, launching a national political organization that’s a popular tool for prospective presidential candidates testing the waters. The governor first confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday that he had formed the "Live...
US Shoots Down ‘High-Altitude Object' Over Alaskan Airspace, White House Says
The Pentagon shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance. Asked about the object's downing, Biden on Friday said only that “It was a success.”
