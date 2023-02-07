Read full article on original website
Hattiesburg Zoo to host annual Renaissance Festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo’s Renaissance Festival will return for the seventh year on Saturday, February 26 and Sunday, February 26. The event will feature roaming animal encounters, live action role play, a candle maker, a butter maker, swordplay and more. Food options will include turkey legs, meat pies, burgers, chicken-on-a-stick, pizza, funnel […]
Krewe of St. Catherine inaugural Mardi Gras parade set to stroll
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ready to celebrate a stroll through downtown Hattiesburg, Mardi Gras style?. Then pick your spot Friday night. The Krewe of St. Catherine’s inaugural Mardi Gras parade will be held on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. in downtown Hattiesburg. The walking parade encourages people to travel...
Arbor Day festivities in Laurel
Okatoma Fest headline performer chosen
Honoring life-saving heroes
Community College Board administrator speaks at PRCC Black History Month event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A top administrator with the Mississippi Community College Board was the keynote speaker Thursday for the annual Black History Month celebration at Pearl River Community College in Hattiesburg Thursday. Shawn Mackey Sr. addressed students and faculty at a program on PRCC’s Forrest County campus. Mackey...
Downtown Hattiesburg Association looking toward 2023
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Think of the Thursday’s gathering of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association as a Janus-like experience, with the organization taking a lingering look back at 2022 before turning its attention to what might be coming down the pike in 2023. “I think it was a banner season,” said...
Skills USA Region 5 Competition
Laurel prepares for Mardi Gras parade
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 will host its annual Mardi Gras parade this weekend. The event will feature floats, vehicles and other surprises. Attendees can also catch favorites like beads, moon pies and medallions. The floats in the parade will also go to...
10pm Headlines 2/8
LIST: Mardi Gras parades happening in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Carnival season is in full swing, and a few Pine Belt cities are getting in on the fun. Here are a few Mardi Gras parades and events that will be happening his month in the Pine Belt:. Friday, Feb. 10. On Feb. 10, starting at...
DUI programs across the Pine Belt
Traces of Blue set to compete in Knoxville
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Fans of the “Pitch Perfect” series should get a kick out of this aca-awesome opportunity for a group of Sumrall High School students. This weekend, the school’s acapella team, “Traces of Blue,” will compete in the southern quarterfinal of the International Championship of High School Acapella.
New statewide campaign to boost skilled labor kicks off in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi non-profit is sponsoring a brand new campaign to boost the skilled labor force in the Magnolia State. An organization called The Skills Foundation, founded in 2018, is sponsoring the campaign. Thursday, representatives from Pearl River Community College, Hattiesburg High School and the Area Development...
Vicksburg city officials, tourism leaders visit Hub City to share resident service ideas
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker spent Wednesday with Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs and leadership counterparts to share practices for providing residents with services and quality of place opportunities. Barker, along with city staff and tourism partners, were joined by the Vicksburg group that was made up of...
Award-winning Mississippi author Jesmyn Ward to speak to USM Gulf Park Campus
The University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park Campus is sponsoring a signature Black History Month event as award-winning author and Mississippian Jesmyn Ward delivers a special presentation on Feb. 28. Ward will present a lecture titled, “Black Excellence Celebration: A Journey to Prosperity” from 12:15 p.m. until 2 p.m....
Southern Miss basketball receives outpouring of community support
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s men’s basketball team is bringing national recognition to Hattiesburg as it currently stands tied for the first seed in the Sun Belt Conference. The Golden Eagles will face the University of Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns on Thursday, battling it out...
JDCSD spelling bee returns after three years
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County School District is making good on its promise to invest in early-learning activities. Thursday, the top students competed in the district’s first spelling bee since 2020. Carver Elementary School’s Caleb White won the bee, and now will test his skills...
Forrest County Soil and Water Conservation District gives free tree seedlings
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -In preparation for Mississippi’s Arbor Day, the Forrest County Soil and Water Conservation District handed out Thursday more than 1,700 free trees to landowners. It marked the 30th year the Forrest County SWCD has handed out the free seedlings. The trees included Chinese chestnut, chestnut...
Petal approves bids for splash pad, soccer fields at Robert E. Russell Sportsplex
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal’s Robert E. Russell Sportsplex is about to get bigger with new soccer fields and a splash pad, after the city’s Board of Aldermen approved the bids during Tuesday’s night meeting. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker say he is hoping the soccer fields will...
