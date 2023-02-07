Does “ful” really make it a word? Evolving Language Should Unify and Bind—Not Divide and Confuse

Read full article on original website
Related
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
"Their Way Of Life Is No Longer Available": People In Their 20s And 30s Are Sharing The Realities They Wish Their Parents Understood
"I wish they understood how the definition of 'success' has changed. My folks lived on one teacher's salary, bought a home and cars, raised three children, had no student loan debt, and retired at 65. That way of life is no longer available to future generations."
Honestly Expressing Your Emotions May Impact Your Relationship With Others
It’s important to be aware that as a society, we generally condemn emotions. And there are many reasons for this. Some of it is common sense; as an example, you don’t want to make a scene everywhere you go otherwise you risk embarrassing yourself, and that would mean others will not like you, and if others don’t like you, you’ll be alone and being alone threatens your survival.
Opinion: Navigating A Relationship With A Partner Who Has a Different Social Circle
Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different lifestyle or social circle can be challenging, but it's not impossible. It's important to remember that we all have different backgrounds and experiences shaping our perspectives and values and that having different lifestyles and social circles is okay. With the right approach, you can support your partner and help to strengthen your relationship.
psychologytoday.com
The Truth About Midlife
Midlife isn’t completely magical nor completely miserable. The truth is somewhere in the middle. There’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all experience of midlife. Midlife is a time for figuring out who you’ve been, who you are, and who you are becoming. Midlife can be messy—especially for...
The Psychology of Sad Songs - How Music Connects Us with Our Pain
When all hope is gone, you know sad songs say so much. — Elton John. Sad songs have long been a staple in music, with many people turning to them in times of despondency or heartbreak. But why do we find solace in listening to songs that make us feel worse? Well, it turns out there are distinct psychological mechanisms behind our preference for sad music.
ceoworld.biz
Technical know-how is no longer enough
Human skills, often referred to as soft skills, define how we engage with others and often include leadership, communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving, to name a few. Many other cognitive and socio-emotional skills come into play, and these skills often provide the foundation pivotal for high emotional Intelligence or EQ.
studyfinds.org
Once robots make mistakes, humans kick them out of the ‘circle of trust’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Everybody makes mistakes, even machines! When our robotic friends make an error, however, researchers from the University of Michigan find people tend to be much less forgiving than if a fellow human messed up. Moreover, once a robot loses a human’s trust, it’s very difficult to rebuild the robotic relationship.
Phys.org
Relationships matter more than emotion when it comes to 'likes' on Instagram
The emotional buzz of receiving a like to an Instagram post can leave people more disposed to return a like in the future, but it's the status of the relationship that is the overriding factor in determining the tap of approval, according to a study from the University of Bath.
psychologytoday.com
The Secret Intelligence of Parenting
Cognitive, social, and emotional intelligence converge to create secure attachment. There are specific executive functions that build secure attachment. The Maternal Sensitivity Scale reveals a pattern of good executive functioning. Executive functioning is an umbrella term that refers to our ability to take action on behalf of our thoughts, feelings,...
How to Respect People’s Boundaries with Grace (Even When It Hurts)
As important as it is to know how and when to set boundaries, we must also know how and when to respect other people’s boundaries.
ceoworld.biz
Why Continuous Digital Transformation is Necessary to Improve the B2B Buying Journey
As brands begin the process of continual digital transformation, there are several factors that need to be considered in order to provide successful solutions for common B2B pain points. Innovative ideas are great, but only if the company can operationalize it successfully. This article outlines steps you can take to begin instituting your digital transformation with a customer-centric focus.
ceoworld.biz
Ever Heard of ChatGPT for Executives? Better Update Your Resume
At first, it seemed as if it came out of nowhere, like an asteroid hitting the center of the cyber-ocean. You know you’re going to feel it. And after reading this review of my experiment, you’ll also feel why this time, the rippling effects of this tech tsunami leave nowhere to hide.
Learned Helplessness and Learned Optimism
Feel defeated before you even begin to fight? It might be learned behavior. Learned helplessness is a phenomenon in which an individual experiences a sense of powerlessness in situations where they have previously been exposed to uncontrollable, negative events. Discovered quite serendipitously, it has since been credited by some scholars as the impetus that resulted in cognitive psychology’s displacement of behaviorism. This phenomenon has since been observed in a wide range of species, including humans, and has been the subject of extensive research in the fields of psychology and neuroscience.
marriage.com
10 Reasons Staying in a Marriage Without Trust Is Hard
Staying in a marriage without trust is like deep sea diving without an air tank. You’re not going to get very far. Trust can be everything to a marriage. When couples have trust, they can fully give themselves to each other and build a strong foundation of love and marital friendship.
Do Your Partner's Disgusting Eating Habits Drive You Crazy? Read This.
Couples discuss some of their top pet peeves, and experts offer advice to keep you dining together.
Phys.org
Which groups of people tend to overestimate their IQ?
Vaitsa Giannoul, a social scientist with European University Cyprus, has looked into the question of which group or groups of people tend to overestimate their own level of intelligence. The study is published in the journal Brain and Behavior. Giannoul begins by noting that intelligence in humans is difficult to...
What experts say about happiness — and how to grow your own
Does forgiveness make you happier? Can religion make you happy? Here’s what experts, including the World Happiness Report 2022, say about how to be happy.
Comments / 0