Why England can win the T20 World Cup: Form, Bazball, Sophie Ecclestone, the Sciver-Brunts and young stars
The Australia Women's cricket team are like that big boss in a video game. If you defeat them, glory should be yours, but you need to be at your very best to do so. India are the only side to inflict defeat on the Southern...
Women's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka beat South Africa by three runs LIVE!
Over-by-over commentary from the first game of the Women's T20 World Cup as hosts South Africa play Sri Lanka in Cape Town. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Brendon McCullum sees no limit for England in New Zealand Test series with Ben Stokes at centre stage
Brendon McCullum is happy to watch Ben Stokes "write his own scripts" as England's captain as the pair continue to push the boundaries in Test cricket. McCullum has been a huge hit since taking over England's red ball side last summer, overseeing nine wins from 10 matches and ushering in a new era of fearless play.
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England captain Heather Knight says WPL auction 'slight distraction'
England captain Heather Knight says the inaugural Women's Premier League auction is a "slight distraction" heading into the T20 World Cup. Knight and a number of her England team-mates, including Sophie Ecclestone, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Katherine Sciver-Brunt, are among the players hoping to be purchased on Monday ahead of March's inaugural WPL in India.
Australia skittled for 177 as India dominate day one of four-Test series
India shredded Australia for 177 on day one of the first Test in Nagpur as Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne en route to his fourth career five-wicket haul against the Baggy Greens. Australia, looking to win a Test series in India for the first time since 2004...
European Super League: Fresh plans for 80-team competition announced by chief executive Bernd Reichart
A new-look, open European Super League could contain up to 80 teams in a multi-divisional format, the competition's chief executive has said. The competition would be based on sporting performance only with no permanent members, A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart told German newspaper Die Welt. Teams would be guaranteed a...
England in New Zealand: Olly Stone takes three wickets as Stuart Broad makes bowling return in Test warm-up
Olly Stone picked up three wickets and the returning Stuart Broad a superb caught and bowled as England's attack warmed-up with the pink ball ahead of next week's day-night first Test against New Zealand. The weather was calm in Hamilton but preparation for the opening Test could be disrupted by...
Netball Super League 2023: Meet the teams
The Celtic Dragons are one of the Super League's founding sides having been around since its inception in 2006. It was a disappointing 2022 for the Dragons as they lost 17 of their 20 matches and finished second to bottom in the league, the Severn Stars being the only team to finish lower.
Ben Youngs dropped for Italy clash | Kevin Sinfield: We're trying to be specific in selection
England coach Kevin Sinfield explains why Ben Youngs, Ben Curry and Anthony Watson have all been dropped for Sunday's Six Nations clash against Italy. Captain Owen Farrell also gives his thoughts on the upcoming match at Twickenham.
Arsenal Women 1-0 Man City Women: Stina Blackstenius nets extra-time winner to seal Continental Cup final spot
Stina Blackstenius came off the bench to score the extra-time winner as Arsenal reached the Continental Cup final with victory over holders Manchester City. After a goalless 90 minutes, the Sweden international finished off a smart move to wrap up a deserved 1-0 win at Meadow Park. Jonas Eidevall's side...
Sky Sports unveils 2023 Women's Super League coverage | Wheelchair Super League Grand Final to be shown live
The Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final will be returning to screens for the third year running too, making Sky Sports the home of all three Grand Finals in 2023. The news was confirmed at the Super League season launch at the Museum of Science and Industry, where representatives from the women's and wheelchair competitions joined those from the 12 men's teams.
DP World Tour: Tom McKibbin sets clubhouse target before second round suspended at Singapore Classic
McKibbin, who is from the same golf club as world No 1 Rory McIlroy, followed an opening-round 64 with a three-under 69 on Friday at Laguna National Golf Resort Club to move to 11 under. The 20-year-old made four birdies in a six-hole stretch from the third and responded to...
Six Nations 2023: Ben Youngs, Ben Curry and Anthony Watson out of 29-man England squad to face Italy
All three featured in England's 29-23 loss to Scotland on Saturday and the omission of Youngs, England's most capped men's player, is the second big call from Borthwick in a matter of weeks after leaving out Manu Tuilagi against the Scots. Youngs' omission means scrum-half Alex Mitchell is likely to...
Jacques O'Neill: Love Island star and former Castleford Tigers player plans rugby league return
The 23-year-old gave up his contract with Castleford Tigers to compete in the hit reality show in June last year, but decided to leave on day 37 for mental health reasons. O'Neill has previously spoken about a potential return to playing rugby league and confirmed his intention to resume his on-field career when appearing as a guest on The Verdict.
County Championship tweaked for 2023 with fewer points for draws and two rounds played with Kookaburra ball
Fewer points will be awarded for draws in the County Championship in 2023 in order to encourage the sort of attacking cricket that has revolutionised England's Test match team. Sides will earn five points from draws this year, down from eight, while the system of batting bonus points has also...
David Goodwillie leaves Northern Premier League club Radcliffe as club admits 'significant misstep' in signing ex-Scotland striker
David Goodwillie appeared for Radcliffe FC in the Northern Premier League on Tuesday night, but has now left after the club admitted a "significant misstep" in signing the forward. Goodwillie, who Sky Sports News was told had signed for the club in the seventh tier of English football on a...
St Helens: Will 'The Fourmidables' make it five Super League titles in a row in 2023?
St Helens have been at the summit of Super League for over 1,000 days, with four Grand Final wins in a row making them the team to beat and, often, try to emulate. While they head into the 28th Super League season once again as the favourites, Saints face some big changes as they aim for the feat of a record-extending five Grand Final triumphs in a row.
Frida Maanum: How a change of position has unlocked 'unexpected' attacking potential in Arsenal and Norway midfielder
"I knew she was good, but she was better than I expected," Jonas Eidevall remarked after catching a first glimpse of young midfielder Frida Maanum in Arsenal colours back in 2021. Over 18 months later, a similar narrative still applies. The Norway international continues to defy expectation even now, having...
Beth Mead named on The Best FIFA Women's Player shortlist with Alex Morgan and Alexia Putellas
England's Euro hero Beth Mead has been named on the three-player shortlist to be crowned The Best FIFA Women's Player for 2022. Mead, who top scored at last year's European Championships and was named the tournament's best player as England lifted the trophy on home soil, is joined by Alex Morgan and Alexia Putellas on the shortlist.
European Super League: Premier League clubs dismiss new proposals as 'laughable' and 'all hot air'
Several Premier League clubs have privately distanced themselves from the proposed new version of the European Super League, believing it to be laughable, Sky Sports News can reveal. The announcement by A22 - the company fronting the ESL - on Thursday of a proposed new-look, open competition containing up to...
