ICC Women's T20 World Cup: England captain Heather Knight says WPL auction 'slight distraction'

England captain Heather Knight says the inaugural Women's Premier League auction is a "slight distraction" heading into the T20 World Cup. Knight and a number of her England team-mates, including Sophie Ecclestone, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Katherine Sciver-Brunt, are among the players hoping to be purchased on Monday ahead of March's inaugural WPL in India.
Australia skittled for 177 as India dominate day one of four-Test series

India shredded Australia for 177 on day one of the first Test in Nagpur as Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne en route to his fourth career five-wicket haul against the Baggy Greens. Australia, looking to win a Test series in India for the first time since 2004...
Netball Super League 2023: Meet the teams

The Celtic Dragons are one of the Super League's founding sides having been around since its inception in 2006. It was a disappointing 2022 for the Dragons as they lost 17 of their 20 matches and finished second to bottom in the league, the Severn Stars being the only team to finish lower.
Sky Sports unveils 2023 Women's Super League coverage | Wheelchair Super League Grand Final to be shown live

The Betfred Wheelchair Super League Grand Final will be returning to screens for the third year running too, making Sky Sports the home of all three Grand Finals in 2023. The news was confirmed at the Super League season launch at the Museum of Science and Industry, where representatives from the women's and wheelchair competitions joined those from the 12 men's teams.
Jacques O'Neill: Love Island star and former Castleford Tigers player plans rugby league return

The 23-year-old gave up his contract with Castleford Tigers to compete in the hit reality show in June last year, but decided to leave on day 37 for mental health reasons. O'Neill has previously spoken about a potential return to playing rugby league and confirmed his intention to resume his on-field career when appearing as a guest on The Verdict.
St Helens: Will 'The Fourmidables' make it five Super League titles in a row in 2023?

St Helens have been at the summit of Super League for over 1,000 days, with four Grand Final wins in a row making them the team to beat and, often, try to emulate. While they head into the 28th Super League season once again as the favourites, Saints face some big changes as they aim for the feat of a record-extending five Grand Final triumphs in a row.

