ETHEREAL AVALON HARBOR... is a place that seems to have emerged, fully formed, from some perfect daydream. Just glance at any postcard or picture and you'll see the deep blue ocean waters lapping at the edge of Catalina Island in a way that doesn't quite seem real. The sky is a pinky-peach or an electric azure, depending on the time of day. And all of those picturesque boats? They're so painterly, with the iconic Casino Building adding a grand touch to the background. But what a postcard or photograph depicting this stunner of a spot will likely not show? A scuba diver in Avalon Harbor. It's true that there are other gorgeous plunges that a scuba enthusiast can take around the island, but the much-photographed harbor doesn't allow it... except for one day a year. And that day? It will be Feb. 25 in 2023, which is when the Avalon Harbor Underwater Cleanup returns to de-litter the briny blue.

