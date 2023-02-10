Hiouchi Cafe wins clam chowder cook off

Hiouchi Cafe, located in Crescent City, California, was the big winner at the Meet and Greet New & Long Term residents event at Latitude 42 in Brookings, Oregon. Hiouchi Cafe took first place honors in the clam chowder cook off.

The clam chowder cook off was the highlight of the Meet and Greet, with local residents also competing. When all the votes were tallied, it was Hiouchi Cafe who came out on top in the Professional category. Their winning recipe was a big hit with everyone who attended the event.

Frank Zajac a recent New Resident took First Place, Alan Kuykendall also a New Resident took Second and Nicole Nantze a resident of 3.5 years took third in the Amateur Category.

This community fundraiser raised $1,300 from the cook off and went towards the Brookings-Harbor high school music foundation. This organization helps to support the music program at the school, giving students the opportunity to learn and perform music, it also help fund trips, update uniforms.

The success of Hiouchi Cafe at the Meet and Greet event is a testament to their commitment to providing high-quality food and supporting local causes. Congratulations to Hiouchi Cafe for their first-place victory!

Hiouchi Cafe is a quaint restaurant located in the small town of Hiouchi, California. The cafe is known for its cozy atmosphere and delicious home-style cooking.

The menu at Hiouchi Cafe features a wide variety of breakfast and lunch items, including classic favorites such as their 16” pancakes, waffles, and omelets, as well as sandwiches, burgers, and salads. But the menu items go above and beyond your expectations. The portions are huge and the flavors will send you home satisfied and planning your next trip back for more.

Additionally, the cafe has Sunday Brunch with a large selection of Mimosa’s and a daily special which changes according to the season and the chef's inspiration.

They also have a standout Weekend Dinner Menu available till 7pm on Friday & Saturdays - featuring Their Award Winning Clam Chowder on Fridays!

The staff at Hiouchi Cafe is friendly and welcoming, and they work hard to make sure that each customer has a pleasant dining experience. Kevin the Manager is a huge asset to the whole experience. He will personally make sure your meal was above standard. Ask about having your event catered.

Hiouchi Cafe is located at:

2095 US-199, Crescent City, CA 95531, USA

Hours:

Sunday - Thursday 7am to 2pm

Friday - Saturday 7am to 7pm

Phone:

707-458-3445

The New & Long Term Resident Meet and Greet is an event organized by Michele Bubert of Oregon Coast VIP Marketing and Marie Curtis of Re/Max Coast and Country Real Estate. The event is designed to welcome new residents to the community and to help long-term residents connect with one another.

The event typically takes place at a local venue, such as a community center or a restaurant. Attendees can expect to enjoy refreshments and a chance to mingle with their neighbors and local business owners.

One of the key features of the New & Long Term Resident Meet and Greet is the opportunity for new residents to learn more about the community and the resources available to them. This is accomplished through a Free goody bag handed out with samples, coupons and information from local organizations and businesses.

Long-term residents also benefit from the event, as it provides them with an opportunity to reconnect with their community and to meet new people. The event also gives local businesses an opportunity to connect with residents and to promote their products and services.

Overall, the New & Long Term Resident Meet and Greet is a great way for residents to become more engaged in their community and to make lasting connections with their neighbors. It is a wonderful initiative by Michele Bubert of Oregon Coast VIP Marketing and Marie Curtis of Re/Max Coast and Country Real Estate to welcome and connect the community. There are more planned events coming soon in 2023 and hope to see you there.

Michele Bubert, Oregon Coast VIP Marketing

650-300-9077

https://oregoncoastvip.com

Marie Curtis RE/MAX Real Estate Owner/Broker-Brookings Harbor Oregon

541-661-3056

https://coastaloregon.com