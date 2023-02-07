The Cowboys signed an Aledo, Texas wide receiver last week, and now they’re after the guy who threw him the ball. Oklahoma State offered Hauss Hejny on Tuesday. Listed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Hejny is a dual-threat QB who threw for 2,094 yards (many of which went to new OSU signee Jalen Pope), ran for 1,276 yards and was responsible for 35 touchdowns as a junior last season en route to a state championship. He is currently committed to Duke, a pledge he made on Jan. 24.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO