Huskies-Bulldoggers Round 2 in Pawhuska
The Huskies host the Dewey Bulldoggers Friday Night for Senior Night. Pawhuska has been on a roll as the huskies have been sweeping the competition over the last couple weeks. Dewey is a team the Huskies have faced once this season. The Lady Huskies defeated the Lady Bulldoggers to start...
Dewey Gets Revenge on the Pirates
The Dewey Bulldoggers got their revenge Thursday night against the Sperry Pirates in a big way, dominating, 56-38. Dewey started out sluggishly, trailing 21-19 after the first two quarters. The second half though, third quarter specifically would be an offensive explosion for Dewey, outscoring the Pirates in the final two frames 37-17.
Nowata Splits with Caney Valley
The Nowata Ironmen hit the floor for their second to last game of the regular season, for round two against Caney Valley. We’ll start with the girls first, the Lady Ironmen had won 4-in a row heading into the matchup with the Lady Trojans. This was close throughout, and a late run by Nowata made in interesting, but the Lady Trojans come out on top, 38-29.
OKWU Baseball Hot to Start
Oklahoma Wesleyan baseball is six games into the season, and the Eagles are flying high so far. OKWU is a perfect 6-0 after wins over Eccelsia, Hannibal-LaGrange and Olivet Nazarene. Wesleyan is batting .399 as a team, the Eagles are averaging 12.6 runs per game and have hit 20 home...
Still the '1': Top-ranked Broken Arrow boys stay perfect after defeating Tulsa Booker T. Washington
By Mike Moguin Connor Dow, left, and Dason Cook led Broken Arrow in scoring with 15 points each, helping the Tigers to victory against Tulsa Booker T. Washington on Tuesday night TULSA - When you’re on top, you have a target on your back. That is the reality for Broken Arrow this season ...
Oklahoma State Baseball Brings College World Series Potential Into 2023
A roster loaded with Major League potential, a challenging schedule and experience combine to give the Oklahoma State Cowboys pieces necessary for a College World Series run in 2023. Oklahoma State embarks on a new campaign after last year's 44-win finish ranked No. 12 in the Collegiate Baseball, No. 14...
Gabriel Rodriguez, Younger Brother of Malcolm Rodriguez, Commits to OSU
The Rodriguez defensive pipeline will continue on at Oklahoma State. Malcolm Rodriguez’s younger brother, Gabriel, announced on Wednesday that he will be joining the OSU football program this upcoming year less than two months after OSU formally offered him a spot on the team. He is expected to join the team as a walk-on.
Oklahoma State Offers Dual-Threat Quarterback Hauss Hejny
The Cowboys signed an Aledo, Texas wide receiver last week, and now they’re after the guy who threw him the ball. Oklahoma State offered Hauss Hejny on Tuesday. Listed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Hejny is a dual-threat QB who threw for 2,094 yards (many of which went to new OSU signee Jalen Pope), ran for 1,276 yards and was responsible for 35 touchdowns as a junior last season en route to a state championship. He is currently committed to Duke, a pledge he made on Jan. 24.
Pro Football Hall of Famer visits Jenks baseball team
JENKS, Okla. — A Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver and University of Tulsa legend talked to Jenks High School students-athletes this week. Steve Largent visited the high school to give words of encouragement to the school’s baseball team. “It’s not every day that a Pro Football Hall...
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
Creek Turnpike converts to cashless tolls Tuesday
A Green Country turnpike will go cashless Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the Creek Turnpike will convert to a cashless system Tuesday night. The turnpike is already cashless at the Peoria/Elm interchange exit in Jenks. In August, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) began transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to...
What Impact Is Tulsa King Having On The Actual City Of Tulsa?
Tulsa, Oklahoma might be the most random place on Earth you could stick a New York City mobster, and that's exactly what "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan did with Sylvester Stallone's Dwight "The General" Manfredi in "Tulsa King." The city of Tulsa is as important to the show as Manfredi. The...
Overturned Semi Closes Portion Of Tulsa Road Overnight
A portion of Skelly Drive is back open on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck overturned, blocking part of the street for more than three hours. Tulsa Police say the semi was driving on along I-44 around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when it overturned as the driver attempted to take the exit at 11th Street, just east of Garnett.
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
Dewey FD Honored for Saving Scene of Double Homicide
The Dewey Fire Department (DFD) receives a letter of accommodation for actions regarding a rural property fire. The letter, presented by Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, was received by Dewey Fire Chief Justin Miller and firefighter Cole Williams. Sheriff Owen says their meritorious service on December 28, 2022 was vital in more ways than one.
Dewey Schools to Receive Additional $250K in State Aid
Dewey Public Schools is set to receive an additional $250,000 in financial aid from the State of Oklahoma this fiscal year. Superintendent Vince Vincent says the Dewey Public Schools Board did not anticipate receiving these monies as part of their state aid allocation last July. Vincent says that is a significant jump for the district in terms of a mid-year adjustment. He says they are certainly happy to receive this news.
Drumonnd Home Brings Back One of Most Popular Exhibit for February
The Drummond Home in Hominy is one of, if not the most famous house in Oklahoma. Built in 1905, the Drummond Home was home to one of the most famous families in the state and now keeps a piece of history of what life was like before anyone thought phones could easily fit in anyone’s pocket.
Tulsa Woman Killed in Fatality Collision in Osage County
A 66-year old Tulsa woman was killed in a fatality collision Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road, 4.5 miles northwest of Skiatook in Osage County. OHP says that at about 5:30pm on Wednesday, a Ford Escape driven by Vickie R. Morrison of Tulsa was traveling southbound on Ranchland Road and a Ford F150 pickup driven by James R. Cloud, 71, of Prue, was traveling westbound on State Highway 20 when Morrison's vehicle failed to yield from a stop sign entering the path of Cloud's vehicle. Morrison was struck by Cloud's pickup.Both vehicles departed the left side of the roadway before coming to rest.
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
Woman dies in crash near Skiatook
A Tulsa woman died, and a man was injured Wednesday after a car crash on State Highway 20, just outside Skiatook, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
