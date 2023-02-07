Read full article on original website
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
3 things we know (and 3 we don't) about Padres' defense
SAN DIEGO -- In case it wasn't already clear, Saturday laid it bare: This Padres offense is loaded. That much was evident when Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. took the stage together at the team's FanFest. But another theme emerged during Saturday’s media availabilities: Nobody...
MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic
When the World Baseball Classic begins on March 8, we know you're going to scream for your country. But what about your favorite big league club? Want to know where your team's guys, Major and Minor Leaguers alike, are playing? You're in luck. Below you'll find every player currently signed...
3 big A's storylines to follow this spring
OAKLAND -- The A’s hope to take a big step forward as they enter the second year of a rebuild, and that process begins next week with the start of Spring Training. Looking to find established Major League contributors who can help the club improve now, the A’s added several free agents, including slugging first baseman Jesús Aguilar, infielders Jace Peterson and Aledmys Díaz, reliever Trevor May and starting pitchers Drew Rucinski and Shintaro Fujinami.
3 big questions facing Braves this spring
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With the Braves ready to begin their Spring Training workouts next week, here is a look at three of the questions they will face while vying for a sixth straight National League East title.
Projecting Mariners' 2023 Opening Day roster
SEATTLE -- The Mariners haven’t announced their spring roster yet, but that’ll likely land before pitchers and catchers report next Thursday. That said, it’s never too early to peek at what the Opening Day contingent could look like. • What to know about Mariners Spring Training. Seattle...
3 Astros storylines to watch this spring
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Considering the Astros return most of their key players from their 2022 World Series championship club -- they lost American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander in free agency and signed free-agent first baseman José Abreu -- there won’t be many position battles when camp opens next week in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Boone, like all Yanks skippers, always under microscope
There will be tremendous pressure on Dave Roberts with the Dodgers this year because of all the regular-season games his team has won in the past two seasons -- 217, to be exact -- and not won another World Series. But the Dodgers did win the Series three years ago. The Yankees haven’t won it all since Aaron Boone became manager in 2018, or even been to a Series since they won it all nine years before that. It is why no one is under more pressure than Aaron Boone this year and, really, every year.
Top 100 Players Right Now: 81 to 100
Opening Day is in sight, and with it, the return of a plethora of superstar players who will thrill us with prodigious home runs, overpowering pitching performances and breathtaking defensive plays throughout the MLB season. So the question that inevitably arises at this time of year is: Who are the...
Soto, Sandy, Manny, Vlad -- that's just start of stacked D.R. squad
For months, there have been whispers and rumors of all the stars who could appear on Team Dominican Republic’s World Baseball Classic roster. From a Cy Young Award winner to the reigning AL Rookie of the Year to, well, a handful of some of the best players on the planet. After the full team reveals on MLB Network, Team D.R. looks as if it’ll live up to all that hype and could very well be the favorites to win their second WBC title.
Here's a prediction for D-backs' Opening Day roster
Roster projections are always difficult, but they are especially difficult to do before camp even opens. Things can change dramatically over the course of six weeks, so take this for what it is -- an early look at how the roster might shake out. One thing to keep in mind...
Padres spring storylines: Tatis, OF battle, World Baseball Classic
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Padres pitchers and catchers begin reporting to Spring Training on Monday, the unofficial start of the most anticipated season in the team’s 54-year history.
2 MVPs, a ROY, the AL batting champ ... Venezuela has it all
Venezuela has often featured some of the game’s best players in the World Baseball Classic, but the country has never reached the championship game in the first four editions of the event. The team is hoping that will change in 2023, as Venezuela’s roster is loaded with big-time MLB...
21 All-Stars, 4 MVPs headline star-studded Team USA roster
The most star-studded United States roster in the history of the World Baseball Classic is now official. Team USA’s 30-man roster, which will be managed by Mark DeRosa and captained by Mike Trout, features 21 All-Stars, including four MVPs in Trout, Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt and Clayton Kershaw. The final rosters for the entire 20-team field were announced on Thursday evening on MLB Network.
Bichette, Blue Jays reach 3-year deal to avoid arbitration (source)
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with shortstop Bo Bichette, avoiding arbitration in 2023 and covering his three years of arbitration eligibility, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The contract, which has not yet been made official by the club, doesn’t tie...
3 takeaways from Padres' non-roster invites
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres’ spring roster is set. On Wednesday, San Diego announced its full list of non-roster invites to Spring Training, a group of 30 players who will join the players already on the team’s 40-man roster in Peoria, Ariz. Here's the list in full:. Right-handers...
Pair of Major Leaguers, KBO MVP highlight Korea roster
The past two World Baseball Classic tournaments have not gone Korea's way. One of the world's baseball powerhouses, Korea finished third and second in the first two tournaments, respectively, but it failed to escape the first round in 2013 and '17. Korea's 2-1 loss to Israel in 2017 -- perhaps the biggest upset in WBC history -- was particularly jarring.
World’s stars align as Classic rosters announced
It’s nearly here. After a six-year wait, the World Baseball Classic has returned, and it’s bigger than ever. That’s not hyperbole, either: The tournament field has been expanded to 20 teams, with three first-time participants in Great Britain, the Czech Republic and Nicaragua hoping for a Cinderella run. But they’ll need to get past Japan (looking for its third title), the USA (hoping for a repeat), the Dominican Republic (the pre-tournament favorite) and Puerto Rico (trying to win it all following back-to-back second-place finishes).
Who will make the Reds' Opening Day roster?
CINCINNATI -- As the start of Spring Training is nearly upon us, there's no better time to try making roster predictions for the Reds, and Cincinnati has several spots open for competition. Here is my first attempt at predicting the Reds' 26-man roster on Opening Day. Catcher (3): Tyler Stephenson,...
How much can Sale give Red Sox in 2023?
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When I arrive in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday, it will mark the start of my 22nd season covering the Red Sox for MLB.com. Where has the time gone?
GM says Astros working on extensions with Bregman, Altuve, others
HOUSTON -- Astros general manager Dana Brown has hit the ground running in his new role, saying at a press conference Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park that he’s working on signing franchise cornerstones Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve to contract extensions, in addition to seeking deals with arbitration-eligible players Kyle Tucker and Cristian Javier.
