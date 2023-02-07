Read full article on original website
The St. Vrain Valley School District has named the new principal of Timberline PK-8 in Longmont. Audrey Seybold, the current principal of Columbine Elementary School, is set to replace Timberline’s current principal, Kerin McClure, in July. The district approved the hire during Wednesday’s regular Board of Education meeting.
Felix Reyna
March 29, 1932 ~ January 26, 2023 (age 90) Felix Fidencio Salvador Reyna was born in San Marcos, Texas on March 29, 1932 to Amelia and Fidencio Reyna. His boyhood was spent in and around Lyford and Homestead, Texas, where he lived and worked ranches with his family. As a young man, he followed the work through New Mexico, Arizona and California, settling in Colorado in the 1960’s, when his son, Phillip, was born.
Harold Ray Dunn
Harold Ray Dunn, age 90, passed away January 28, 2023. Harold was born April 26,1932, in Sterling, CO, to Robert F. Dunn and Rose Asnicar Dunn. He had one brother Robert (Bob) Dunn. Harold’s childhood years were spent in the north Denver area. The family later moved to Vallejo, CA,...
When a private equity firm closed Seasons Midwifery and Birth Center in Thornton, Colorado, in October, the state lost one of its few non-hospital birthing centers and 53 families with pregnancy due dates in November and December were left scrambling to find providers. But then staffers and community advocacy groups...
We are accepting applications for the County Sheriffs of Colorado (CSOC) scholarship. The scholarship program awards approximately thirty $500 scholarships every academic school year state-wide. Any permanent resident of Boulder County who plans to enroll in a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in the state of Colorado as a full or part-time student for Fall 2023/Spring 2024 school year is eligible.
Boulder County has allocated $250,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to St. Vrain Valley Schools, district officials said Wednesday. The funding will expand programming for the district’s after-school Achievement Acceleration Academy program, and allow more students to participate in the initiative, said Cathy O’Donnell, the program’s coordinator.
