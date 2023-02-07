ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Longmont Leader

Tuesday's Scores

Belleview Christian 47, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 22. Flatirons Academy 95, Mile High Adventist Academy 10. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Omot powers North Dakota to 86-63 rout over Denver

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — B.J. Omot scored 16 points to propel North Dakota to an 86-63 victory over Denver on Thursday night. Omot added nine rebounds for the Fightin' Hawks (9-17, 3-10 Summit League). Matt Norman scored 15 points with five rebounds and Tsotne Tsartsidze scored 15. The...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Avalanche D Cale Makar out with head injury

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar will miss the final two games of a current road trip with a head injury. Colorado coach Jared Bednar announced the news before Thursday night's game at the Tampa Bay Lightning. Makar will also miss Saturday's matchup at Florida...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

SVVSD names new principal of Timberline PK-8

The St. Vrain Valley School District has named the new principal of Timberline PK-8 in Longmont. Audrey Seybold, the current principal of Columbine Elementary School, is set to replace Timberline’s current principal, Kerin McClure, in July. The district approved the hire during Wednesday’s regular Board of Education meeting.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Felix Reyna

March 29, 1932 ~ January 26, 2023 (age 90) Felix Fidencio Salvador Reyna was born in San Marcos, Texas on March 29, 1932 to Amelia and Fidencio Reyna. His boyhood was spent in and around Lyford and Homestead, Texas, where he lived and worked ranches with his family. As a young man, he followed the work through New Mexico, Arizona and California, settling in Colorado in the 1960’s, when his son, Phillip, was born.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Middle school students called to race

Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Harold Ray Dunn

Harold Ray Dunn, age 90, passed away January 28, 2023. Harold was born April 26,1932, in Sterling, CO, to Robert F. Dunn and Rose Asnicar Dunn. He had one brother Robert (Bob) Dunn. Harold’s childhood years were spent in the north Denver area. The family later moved to Vallejo, CA,...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Airport shuttle looks for a new home

Transportation is one of the leading contributors to pollution. Simon Chen, owner of Eight Black, plans to change that along the Front Range as he builds a transportation hub of the future. Eight Black is an airport shuttle service that serves Longmont and Boulder. Just a year ago, Eight Black...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

County Sheriffs offer scholarship to Boulder County students

We are accepting applications for the County Sheriffs of Colorado (CSOC) scholarship. The scholarship program awards approximately thirty $500 scholarships every academic school year state-wide. Any permanent resident of Boulder County who plans to enroll in a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in the state of Colorado as a full or part-time student for Fall 2023/Spring 2024 school year is eligible.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

St. Vrain Valley Schools receives $250K in federal funding for mental health

Boulder County has allocated $250,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to St. Vrain Valley Schools, district officials said Wednesday. The funding will expand programming for the district’s after-school Achievement Acceleration Academy program, and allow more students to participate in the initiative, said Cathy O’Donnell, the program’s coordinator.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy