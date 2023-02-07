Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants have cost Denver $5 million so farDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
New Castle Rock water billing system requires registrationMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Denver police training difficult to track, oversight chair saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Thursday's Scores
Addenbrooke Classical 45, Lotus School of Excellence 9. DSST: Green Valley Ranch def. Abraham Lincoln, forfeit. Evangelical Christian Academy 56, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 49. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Tuesday's Scores
Belleview Christian 93, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 45. Flatirons Academy 79, Mile High Adventist Academy 25. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Kountz, Knecht lead Northern Colorado over Portland St 88-79
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Daylen Kountz scored 22 points, Dalton Knecht added 20 and Northern Colorado beat Portland State 88-79 on Thursday night. Kountz and Knecht also grabbed seven rebounds apiece for the Bears (9-16, 4-9 Big Sky Conference). Matt Johnson added 16 points. Cameron Parker finished with 32...
Omot powers North Dakota to 86-63 rout over Denver
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — B.J. Omot scored 16 points to propel North Dakota to an 86-63 victory over Denver on Thursday night. Omot added nine rebounds for the Fightin' Hawks (9-17, 3-10 Summit League). Matt Norman scored 15 points with five rebounds and Tsotne Tsartsidze scored 15. The...
Subs Anthony, Bol key Magic's win over West-leading Nuggets
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Reserves Cole Anthony and Bol Bol each scored 17 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a 115-104 win over the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Wendell Carter Jr. led seven Magic scorers in double figures with 19 points, and Orlando's bench outscored...
SVVSD names new principal of Timberline PK-8
The St. Vrain Valley School District has named the new principal of Timberline PK-8 in Longmont. Audrey Seybold, the current principal of Columbine Elementary School, is set to replace Timberline’s current principal, Kerin McClure, in July. The district approved the hire during Wednesday’s regular Board of Education meeting.
Felix Reyna
March 29, 1932 ~ January 26, 2023 (age 90) Felix Fidencio Salvador Reyna was born in San Marcos, Texas on March 29, 1932 to Amelia and Fidencio Reyna. His boyhood was spent in and around Lyford and Homestead, Texas, where he lived and worked ranches with his family. As a young man, he followed the work through New Mexico, Arizona and California, settling in Colorado in the 1960’s, when his son, Phillip, was born.
Middle school students called to race
Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
Nuggets acquire Bryant from Lakers, send Hyland to Clippers
DENVER (AP) — The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets picked up center Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-team deal that also saw guard Bones Hyland wind up with the Los Angeles Clippers. As part of a trade that also involved the Orlando Magic, Denver sent guard...
Harold Ray Dunn
Harold Ray Dunn, age 90, passed away January 28, 2023. Harold was born April 26,1932, in Sterling, CO, to Robert F. Dunn and Rose Asnicar Dunn. He had one brother Robert (Bob) Dunn. Harold’s childhood years were spent in the north Denver area. The family later moved to Vallejo, CA,...
Sisters look to bring roller skating back to Longmont
Two Longmont sisters want to bring a roller skating rink back to the city. Melissa Blumenshine and Mandy Martin of Freewheel Limited want to eventually open a brick-and-mortar skating rink in Longmont, and to get started they will be hosting a series of pop up roller skating events this year.
Longmont out and about: Join in to collect seeds
Equality Center of the Rocky Mountains, 3340 Mitchel Ln, Boulder or virtually. We are excited to announce that Q is for Questioning is coming to Boulder in January & February! Q is for Questioning workshops by Envision: You support caregivers, family members, and other adults in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth to be affirming and ultimately spark a change towards acceptance in their broader community.
Airport shuttle looks for a new home
Transportation is one of the leading contributors to pollution. Simon Chen, owner of Eight Black, plans to change that along the Front Range as he builds a transportation hub of the future. Eight Black is an airport shuttle service that serves Longmont and Boulder. Just a year ago, Eight Black...
Good morning, Longmont!
Periods of clouds and sun; a beautiful start to the weekend. Sun and areas of high clouds in the morning; more clouds than sunshine in the afternoon.
Flagstaff Academy teacher named finalist for Educator of the Year award
A teacher at a Longmont school has been named a finalist for Colorado’s 2023 Charter School Educator of the Year award. Kahlie Benz, an educator at Flagstaff Academy Charter School, said she was “flabbergasted” when she found out she was nominated. “I fervently believe that education is...
Spring in the winter: where to find greenery in a local winter gray
With the persevering nature of this year's winter, it’s necessary to have somewhere to go for a warm reprieve. Fortunately, there are many places in Longmont and beyond to enjoy a sense of spring and get your hands dirty with some warm-weather activities to lift spirits. Fantasy Orchids in...
Community Resurrects Colorado Birth Center Closed by Private Equity Firm
When a private equity firm closed Seasons Midwifery and Birth Center in Thornton, Colorado, in October, the state lost one of its few non-hospital birthing centers and 53 families with pregnancy due dates in November and December were left scrambling to find providers. But then staffers and community advocacy groups...
Longmont police report: Feb. 8, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Winter adventures in Rocky Mountain National Park
For many, winter is their favorite time of year to visit Rocky Mountain National Park. The park is less crowded, yet alive with the beauty of the season. Weekends are busier than weekdays. For those who are prepared, winter is an enchanting time to explore RMNP. Snowshoeing is a fun,...
Tour guides, gardeners and livestock caretakers needed
Help share the agricultural history of Boulder County by volunteering at the Agricultural Heritage Center. The Agriculture Heritage Center in Longmont is now accepting applications for the following volunteer positions:. Volunteer tour guides and farmhouse docents teach visitors about the agricultural history of Boulder County between 1900 and 1925. The...
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0