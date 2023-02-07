ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Longmont Leader

Thursday's Scores

Addenbrooke Classical 45, Lotus School of Excellence 9. DSST: Green Valley Ranch def. Abraham Lincoln, forfeit. Evangelical Christian Academy 56, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 49. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Tuesday's Scores

Belleview Christian 93, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 45. Flatirons Academy 79, Mile High Adventist Academy 25. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Omot powers North Dakota to 86-63 rout over Denver

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — B.J. Omot scored 16 points to propel North Dakota to an 86-63 victory over Denver on Thursday night. Omot added nine rebounds for the Fightin' Hawks (9-17, 3-10 Summit League). Matt Norman scored 15 points with five rebounds and Tsotne Tsartsidze scored 15. The...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

SVVSD names new principal of Timberline PK-8

The St. Vrain Valley School District has named the new principal of Timberline PK-8 in Longmont. Audrey Seybold, the current principal of Columbine Elementary School, is set to replace Timberline’s current principal, Kerin McClure, in July. The district approved the hire during Wednesday’s regular Board of Education meeting.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Felix Reyna

March 29, 1932 ~ January 26, 2023 (age 90) Felix Fidencio Salvador Reyna was born in San Marcos, Texas on March 29, 1932 to Amelia and Fidencio Reyna. His boyhood was spent in and around Lyford and Homestead, Texas, where he lived and worked ranches with his family. As a young man, he followed the work through New Mexico, Arizona and California, settling in Colorado in the 1960’s, when his son, Phillip, was born.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Middle school students called to race

Middle school students from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and surrounding areas are called to race during Platte River Power Authority’s fourth annual solar and battery model car competition, known as the NoCo Time Trials. “As we celebrate 50 years of proudly serving our owner communities, we’re excited...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Harold Ray Dunn

Harold Ray Dunn, age 90, passed away January 28, 2023. Harold was born April 26,1932, in Sterling, CO, to Robert F. Dunn and Rose Asnicar Dunn. He had one brother Robert (Bob) Dunn. Harold’s childhood years were spent in the north Denver area. The family later moved to Vallejo, CA,...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont out and about: Join in to collect seeds

Equality Center of the Rocky Mountains, 3340 Mitchel Ln, Boulder or virtually. We are excited to announce that Q is for Questioning is coming to Boulder in January & February! Q is for Questioning workshops by Envision: You support caregivers, family members, and other adults in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth to be affirming and ultimately spark a change towards acceptance in their broader community.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Airport shuttle looks for a new home

Transportation is one of the leading contributors to pollution. Simon Chen, owner of Eight Black, plans to change that along the Front Range as he builds a transportation hub of the future. Eight Black is an airport shuttle service that serves Longmont and Boulder. Just a year ago, Eight Black...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Feb. 8, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Tour guides, gardeners and livestock caretakers needed

Help share the agricultural history of Boulder County by volunteering at the Agricultural Heritage Center. The Agriculture Heritage Center in Longmont is now accepting applications for the following volunteer positions:. Volunteer tour guides and farmhouse docents teach visitors about the agricultural history of Boulder County between 1900 and 1925. The...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy