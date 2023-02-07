ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA County COVID: 30 deaths, 2,201 infections over 3-day period

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
The coronavirus memorial at the Griffith Observatory in December 2021. | Photo courtesy of Ron Cogswell/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Los Angeles County health officials reported 30 new COVID-19-related deaths from a three-day period that ended Monday, along with 2,201 new infections.

The new fatalities — 12 from Saturday, 10 from Sunday and eight from Monday — gave the county an overall COVID death toll of 35,355.

With 2,201 COVID infections logged over the three-day period, the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic rose to 3,682,742.

The daily case numbers released by the county’s Department of Public Health are undercounts of actual virus activity, due to people who use at-home tests and don’t report the results, and others who don’t test at all.

The majority of those who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, hearts disease or hypertension.

An updated number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals was not immediately available. As of Saturday, there were 675, with 81 of them being treated in intensive care units.

The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 5.4% as of Monday, the same as a week ago.

Masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities in the county, and for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at businesses where they are required by the owner. Masks are strongly recommended for high-risk individuals, and for people riding public transit.

