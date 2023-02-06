ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O' Lakes, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Video shows shootout at Port Richey apartment complex

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A Shootout between two parties in a Port Richey apartment complex was caught on video Wednesday night. According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting around 9:40 p.m. in the parking area of the Park Richey Apartments. Preliminary information indicates an argument between at least two individuals in separate vehicles escalated into a shooting.
PORT RICHEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WESH

Osceola County sheriff: Man, woman found dead in murder-suicide

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office investigated what appears to be a murder-suicide in St. Cloud. Thursday, deputies identified the two people, a man and a woman, found dead. Deputies were called to the home by a concerned relative, and right after they arrived, a single...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco County firefighters battle large brush fire in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- Pasco County firefighters responded to a large fire involving brush from a wooded area that was being cleared. The fire happened around 8:00 PM Wednesday night and took firefighters around an hour to put out. The fire was in an area that stores trucks and RV's. No vehicles were damaged.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Hernando High student identified as shooting victim; deputies searching for suspect

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed, and another adult woman was injured during a double shooting in Brooksville late Tuesday. School district officials identified the teenager as Isabella Scavelli, a junior at Hernando High School. A district spokesperson said Isabella was on the school's tennis team and a member of the student council.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

Authorities searching for missing Citrus County child

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child that may be in danger. According to officials, 2-year-old Elias Brucker was last seen wearing a diaper and green and beige velcro sandals. Authorities said he might be with his mother, Andrea Sizemore....
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

