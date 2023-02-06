Read full article on original website
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
2 men accused of armed robbery at Dade City gas station; search underway
DADE CITY, Fla. — Hernando County deputies are searching for two armed men accused of robbing a gas station early Friday morning in Dade City. Deputies responded before 8 a.m. to the Chevron on Cortez Boulevard, according to a sheriff's office news release. Both men wore masks and at least one of them was armed with a knife, the agency said.
PASCO NEWS: Video shows shootout at Port Richey apartment complex
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A Shootout between two parties in a Port Richey apartment complex was caught on video Wednesday night. According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting around 9:40 p.m. in the parking area of the Park Richey Apartments. Preliminary information indicates an argument between at least two individuals in separate vehicles escalated into a shooting.
86-year-old crashes pickup truck into Polk County Dollar Tree
First responders were called to a vehicle crash Friday after a pickup truck slammed through the front doors of a Dollar Tree in Haines City.
‘No-win situation’: Hernando County deputies shoot domestic violence suspect and victim
Officials are giving an update on a Hernando County deputy-involved shooting that wounded two men on Jan. 29.
Deputies accidentally shot victim and the man who was attacking her: Sheriff
Bodycam video from Hernando County Sheriff's deputies showed a domestic dispute that ended with both people involved shot.
Florida sheriff’s cadet accused of theft on 2nd day at academy
A sheriff's deputy cadet in Florida is accused of taking ATM money while working a previous job for a cash-handling company, authorities said.
Pasco Deputies Searching For Pair That Stole A Trailer From A Business, Only To Return It Later
ODESSA, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two suspects that stole a trailer in January, then returned it in February. According to deputies, on Jan. 1 at around 9 a.m., a tandem axel trailer was stolen from a business near the intersection of
Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
30-Year-Old St. Pete Woman Charged In Stabbing Death Of Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives arrested Shakerra Long, 30, for 2nd-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Brian Graham. Long was taken into custody Thursday at 11:35 p.m.acoording to police. Police say the pair were in a domestic relationship, and investigators believe Long stabbed Graham
Osceola County sheriff: Man, woman found dead in murder-suicide
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office investigated what appears to be a murder-suicide in St. Cloud. Thursday, deputies identified the two people, a man and a woman, found dead. Deputies were called to the home by a concerned relative, and right after they arrived, a single...
Pasco County firefighters battle large brush fire in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa.- Pasco County firefighters responded to a large fire involving brush from a wooded area that was being cleared. The fire happened around 8:00 PM Wednesday night and took firefighters around an hour to put out. The fire was in an area that stores trucks and RV's. No vehicles were damaged.
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing-Endangered Man, Last Seen In Port Richey
PASCO COUNTY, Fla – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Jonathan Jones, a missing-endangered 25-year-old. Deputies say Jones is 6’3″ and around 230 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Jones was last seen on Feb. 8, around 11:30 a.m., in the 8200 block
Drunk woman drives through active Pasco County police investigation, police say
A woman accused of driving through an active police investigation was charged with DUI, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
Hernando High student identified as shooting victim; deputies searching for suspect
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed, and another adult woman was injured during a double shooting in Brooksville late Tuesday. School district officials identified the teenager as Isabella Scavelli, a junior at Hernando High School. A district spokesperson said Isabella was on the school's tennis team and a member of the student council.
Florida man killed pregnant girlfriend after she planned to attend party celebrating his double murder acquittal: Police
Police say a man fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend just days after a Florida jury acquitted him of murdering two men. Billy Bennett Adams III, 25, killed Alana Sims, 22, on Jan. 30, apparently because he did not want to be in her life and he was not ready to have a child, police said in a press conference covered by WFLA.
Authorities searching for missing Citrus County child
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child that may be in danger. According to officials, 2-year-old Elias Brucker was last seen wearing a diaper and green and beige velcro sandals. Authorities said he might be with his mother, Andrea Sizemore....
Clearwater police investigate hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian
Officers from the Clearwater Police Department and members of the Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department responded to a call at 525 Belcher Road S in Clearwater at approximately 9:15 pm on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. A 50-year-old man was found laying in the road with serious injuries. He was taken...
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
