A.V. Club
Sarah Michelle Gellar turned down roles in Fight Club and American Beauty due to Buffy scheduling conflicts
Former TV vampire ass-kicker Sarah Michelle Gellar knows a little something about iconic roles. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor portrayed one of the most beloved characters of her era as the tenacious Buffy Summers, and established herself as an icon of the late 90s to early 2000s with parts in Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and in the live-action Scooby Doo.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms That Dolly Parton Was A Secret Producer Of ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’
It’s long been rumored that Dolly Parton was a secret producer for the 1997-2003 show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Of course, it’s only been a rumor, until now. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred as Buffy Summers on the show, recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, and confirmed the rumors. The 45-year-old told Fallon: “Little known fact, the legend, Dolly Party, was a producer.” However, Gellar admitted that the cast never saw her on set: “We never saw her. […] The post Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms That Dolly Parton Was A Secret Producer Of ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Daily Beast
Be Still Our 90s Hearts! Original Cast to Star in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot
The slasher revival is in full-force. Sony Pictures is working on a new sequel to I Know What You Did Last Summer with both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. set to return, Deadline reports. On the heels of the successful Scream revival and the blockbuster Halloween trilogy, the...
tvinsider.com
‘Buffy’ Love! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Reunite at ‘Wolf Pack’ Premiere
Buffy and Spike, together again! Sarah Michelle Gellar reunited with former Buffy the Vampire Slayercostar James Marsters at the Los Angeles premiere of her new TV show, Wolf Pack. Gellar raved about the reunion on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos from the January 19 event. “This is a series...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode
The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Pratt is already being touted as Zachary Levi’s Shazam replacement in James Gunn’s DCU, because of course he is
And so it begins. In the fallout surrounding what many have taken as an anti-vaccination tweet, many are calling for the replacement of Zachary Levi in the Shazam! franchise. And one of the front-runners to take up the mantle of the World’s Mightiest Mortal is everyone’s favorite voice actor, Chris Pratt.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
Batgirl's Leslie Grace Recalls Beating Up Brendan Fraser (And Hugging In Between Takes)
Batgirl was scrapped by Warner Bros. but Leslie Grace still has memories of working with Brendan Fraser.
Popculture
HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show
DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
Robert Pattinson Will No Longer Be the Only Batman in the DC Extended Universe
DC Studios boss James Gunn recently announced there's another Batman movie in the works, but it doesn't star Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.
DC Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel Release Date and Title
As part of their huge announcement of a whole new universe of DC movies and shows, Warner Bros. confirmed that 2022’s hit The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the latest version of the Dark Knight, would get a sequel. They also revealed its official title: The Batman - Part II.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brendan Fraser hints that Warner Bros. studio politics cost him the role of Superman
Comeback king Brendan Fraser has endured a rotten run of luck when it comes to DC projects recently, but the freshly-minted Academy Award nominee should be used to such disappointment pertaining to the comic book company given that it’s been two decades since he missed out on the role of Superman.
Kathryn Newton Shines in Mirrored Rodarte Sheer Dress at ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Premiere
Kathryn Newton made a dazzling arrival to the “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” premiere on Monday in Los Angeles. For the event, the actress arrived in a Rodarte silver and white hand-beaded gown from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The long-sleeved, floor-length gown included crushed, mirror-like embellishments throughout, with a backless, mermaid-style fit. Newton was styled by Molly Dickson. Newton wore her blonde tresses with some loose curls, styled into a middle part, with a bold red lip by Gina Brooke. More from WWDBeyoncé's Grammy Winning Looks Through the YearsPhotos of Seth Rogen's StyleGrammy's 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals: All The Looks The...
WUSA
This 'Summer I Turned Pretty' Star Lands Role as Aaron in 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie
This is so fetch. The upcoming Mean Girls musical movie has tapped Christopher Briney to play Aaron Samuels. According to Deadline, Briney, the star of The Summer I Turned Pretty, is one of several additions to the musical adaptation. Senior Year's Avantika and Love, Victor's Bebe Wood are also set to join the cast, playing Regina George's Plastics disciples Karen and Gretchen.
WFMZ-TV Online
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr set for I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel
Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. are reportedly set to return for an 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel. The two stars - who appeared in the original 1997 horror movie and its follow-up the next year - are said to be returning for another sequel from Sony Pictures.
