FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Section III playoff volleyball roundup: Manlius Pebble Hill blanks DeRuyter in Class D opening round
The seventh-seeded Manlius Pebble Hill girls volleyball squad blanked 10th-seeded DeRuyter, 3-0, in the opening round of the Class D tournament on Thursday.
Where Section III swimmers, divers fall in state championship rankings through Feb. 8
Section III has nine swimmers, four divers and four relay teams that have qualified for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships. The state championships will take place on March 3 and 4 at Ithaca College. See where Section III athletes rank among the state leaders. The...
3 high school musicals to choose from this weekend in Central New York
Students throughout Central New York have been preparing for the spring 2023 musical season for weeks, and there are three shows this weekend. Here’s a list of this weekend’s performances. Jamesville-DeWitt High School ~ The Prom ~ Feb. 9-11 Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square ~...
DraftKings Ohio promo code instantly scores $200 with just a $5 wager
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio has just joined the list of states where sports betting has been legalized, and that means betting enthusiasts can sign up for...
Best Ohio sports betting bonuses, deposit matches & promotions for 2023
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With Ohio legalizing sports betting at the start of the new year and the biggest sports betting event in the Super Bowl just...
cnycentral.com
Sandy Creek Central School District will pay superintendent $73k after his departure
SANDY CREEK, N.Y. — Another Central New York superintendent is getting a lot of money to leave a school district mid-year. Kyle Faulkner was the superintendent of the Sandy Creek Central School District. On November 8th, the district Board of Education voted to appoint high school principal Kevin Seymour as the temporary acting superintendent without going into detail as to why Faulkner was not available for his job.
Angler hauls in one big ice bass on Oneida Lake: ‘Biggest fish I ever caught!’
The weather was just right for a nice Sunday afternoon of ice fishing on Oneida Lake. Not too cold, not too windy. So Kayla Eramo, of Oneonta, and her boyfriend Zach Taylor pitched their shack on the north shore and settled in. Right away, the screen of their Garmin fishfinder...
How a CNY marching band helped peers in Wisconsin heal from tragedy
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The 2022 marching band season was a time of healing for Wisconsin’s Waukesha South High School. That was a big challenge for a group that was marred by one of the most horrific tragedies imaginable.
New York would boost tax breaks for film, TV studios to record high
Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to dramatically increase the tax breaks New York gives movie and TV studios to film in the state, part of a beefed-up effort to compete for Hollywood’s business. The pot of state money available for film tax credits would soar from a total of $420...
Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New York
Someone walked away a big winner from last night's Powerball drawing. There was only one ticket sold that matched all five numbers and the Powerball number which means someone took home the $747 million dollar grand prize jackpot. The winning numbers for last night's Powerball drawing were:. 05-11-22-23-69 with the...
Small city, big style: 14 CNY clothing shops to fit your fashion sense
Syracuse is a small city with big fashion choices. You just need to know where to look. Tucked into plazas and villages across Central New York, you can find designer clothing boutiques owned by area residents. Local store owners hand-pick the inventory, giving each boutique a special personality and flavor.
whcuradio.com
Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
Babymoons in Upstate NY: 11 places to stay, explore for parents-to-be
Before you become a parent, traveling could be the last thing on your mind. But on social media, the babymoon is rising once again through popular travel trends and celebrity influencers. If you look past the beachfront coasts of Cancun or the green countryside of Tuscany, beautiful venues for that pre-parenthood getaway can still be found and enjoyed right here in Upstate New York.
Ballad of a weed grower: Josh Waterman’s rise from small-town dealer to the front line of NY’s cannabis experiment
It’s a Sunday morning in late January, and in this rented-out recreation center around Syracuse, Josh Waterman is the Mayor of Weedtown. Waterman, president of the Legacy Growers Association, organized the pop-up event alongside a few other Central New York cultivators. About 20 minutes before doors open to customers already gathered at the entrance, vendors inside are making last-minute adjustments to their display tables – putting jars of marijuana strains in front of others and straightening up signs bearing their logos.
New York State Fair announces first concert of 2023 lineup
The New York State Fair has announced the first concert of its 2023 lineup. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line will perform at the NYS Fair’s Chevy Park Experience Stage on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. The concert is free with admission to the fair. All concerts in...
New York Ski Conditions for February 10, 2023
Belleayre Mt.2/9/202300LG - FG12 - 4059 - 05 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain2/9/20230MG - LG16 - 4033 - 285 - 59:00AM / 9:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Buffalo Ski Center2/9/2023MG - LG6 - 407 - 74 - 42:00PM / 9:00PM. Events:Open From...
Update: Lake George Ice Castles are finally open after spate of delays due to mild weather
This year’s mild winter weather finally had a cold snap and allowed the Ice Castles’ artisans to complete their towering frozen spires on the shores of Lake George in the Adirondacks. The second annual Lake George Ice Castles opened fully to the public on February 6. The event...
New York state ending mask rule for hospitals, doctors’ offices (report)
New York state is ending its mask rule for health care facilities, according to a new report. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald told Politico that the New York State Department of Health has decided not to request a renewal of masking requirements scheduled to end on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Covid-based emergency regulation required all patients, staff and visitors in hospitals, doctors’ offices, nursing homes and other health care settings to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status.
Central NY man charged with attempted murder, troopers say
Victory, N.Y. — A 39-year-old Weedsport man has been accused of trying to kill another person in Cayuga County, troopers said. Christopher M. Laframboise, of Weedsport, attacked the Pople Road resident in Victory on Monday with an “edged weapon” multiple times, said Trooper Mark O’Donnell, a state police spokesman. He declined to describe the weapon further.
NY school aid increase wiped out by charter school bills, union says
Albany, N.Y. — The New York State United Teachers union says it is fighting the state’s new plan to allow more than 100 new charter schools because some school districts — including Albany and Troy — are paying so much to charters that it’s more than their entire increase in foundation aid over the last six years.
