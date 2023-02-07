ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga, NY

Sandy Creek Central School District will pay superintendent $73k after his departure

SANDY CREEK, N.Y. — Another Central New York superintendent is getting a lot of money to leave a school district mid-year. Kyle Faulkner was the superintendent of the Sandy Creek Central School District. On November 8th, the district Board of Education voted to appoint high school principal Kevin Seymour as the temporary acting superintendent without going into detail as to why Faulkner was not available for his job.
Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
Babymoons in Upstate NY: 11 places to stay, explore for parents-to-be

Before you become a parent, traveling could be the last thing on your mind. But on social media, the babymoon is rising once again through popular travel trends and celebrity influencers. If you look past the beachfront coasts of Cancun or the green countryside of Tuscany, beautiful venues for that pre-parenthood getaway can still be found and enjoyed right here in Upstate New York.
Ballad of a weed grower: Josh Waterman’s rise from small-town dealer to the front line of NY’s cannabis experiment

It’s a Sunday morning in late January, and in this rented-out recreation center around Syracuse, Josh Waterman is the Mayor of Weedtown. Waterman, president of the Legacy Growers Association, organized the pop-up event alongside a few other Central New York cultivators. About 20 minutes before doors open to customers already gathered at the entrance, vendors inside are making last-minute adjustments to their display tables – putting jars of marijuana strains in front of others and straightening up signs bearing their logos.
New York Ski Conditions for February 10, 2023

Belleayre Mt.2/9/202300LG - FG12 - 4059 - 05 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain2/9/20230MG - LG16 - 4033 - 285 - 59:00AM / 9:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Buffalo Ski Center2/9/2023MG - LG6 - 407 - 74 - 42:00PM / 9:00PM. Events:Open From...
New York state ending mask rule for hospitals, doctors’ offices (report)

New York state is ending its mask rule for health care facilities, according to a new report. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald told Politico that the New York State Department of Health has decided not to request a renewal of masking requirements scheduled to end on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Covid-based emergency regulation required all patients, staff and visitors in hospitals, doctors’ offices, nursing homes and other health care settings to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status.
Central NY man charged with attempted murder, troopers say

Victory, N.Y. — A 39-year-old Weedsport man has been accused of trying to kill another person in Cayuga County, troopers said. Christopher M. Laframboise, of Weedsport, attacked the Pople Road resident in Victory on Monday with an “edged weapon” multiple times, said Trooper Mark O’Donnell, a state police spokesman. He declined to describe the weapon further.
