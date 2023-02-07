Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
IKEA Jacksonville to open express entrance to Swedish restaurant
Ikea Jacksonville at 7801 Gate Parkway is opening an express entrance to its Swedish restaurant. The express entrance will open at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 13. The entrance is about midway on the north side of the 300,000-square-foot furniture retail store. Customers also will be able to park on the north...
Riverfront 2025: Plans revealed for Riverfront and Downtown Jacksonville development
City leaders proposed big changes to Downtown Jacksonville and the Riverfront by 2025.
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Jacksonville, Fla. - Jacksonville is a large city known for having a lower cost of living than the national average. However, one aspect of the otherwise affordable city that can be pricey is renting an apartment.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Seller: Toro Jax Property I LLC, DJ Montgomery Property LLC and Direnzo Real Estate Management IV LLC. 145, 150, 170 and 205 Village Commons Drive, St. Augustine. Type: Parkway Villages of St. Johns shopping center, Publix, Starbucks, medical office. Parcel size: 11.34 acres. Building size: 59,223 square feet. Buyer: Tsoumpas...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Lofts at Cathedral expected to be completed in summer 2024
The city issued permits Feb. 7 for Lofts at Cathedral at 325 and 327 E. Duval St. Downtown, an overall $39 million project designed to provide affordable workforce housing. The Vestcor Companies Inc. is the developer of the 120-unit apartment community. It intends to renovate the former Community Connections/YWCA building...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today: VyStar Credit Union renovating 1831 Dunn Ave.
Southern Impression Homes LLC, 9564-9596 Hood Road, contractor is CKF Construction Services LLC, 22,340 square feet, five quadruplex buildings, $1.12 million. Solano Grove Condominium Association Inc., 9252 San Jose Blvd., contractor is Crystal Clean Repairs LLC, swimming pool renovation, $98,401. Hospital, Institutional. The ARC of Jacksonville, 3675 Kirbo Road, contractor...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Permit issued to demolish Capt. Sandy Yawn’s Downtown building
Citing permission after historic review, the city issued a permit Feb. 9 for TV personality Capt. Sandy Yawn to demolish a more than century-old building she bought Downtown. Contractor ELEV8 Demolition will demolish the structure at 618 W. Adam St. The permit shows a project cost of $24,000. Duval County...
First Coast News
Broken elevator at Jacksonville apartment complex creates obstacle for disabled residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several residents at Christine Cove Apartments on Jacksonville's Northside contacted the "Ask Anthony" team because of a broken elevator. One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote in an email:. "Our elevator hasn't been operating in our senior citizens/handicap complex building for a month!!! We need...
Action News Jax Investigates: Odometer fraud on the rise in Jacksonville
There’s been a significant rise in odometer fraud, especially in Jacksonville. Action News Jax Investigates found it’s now cheaper and easier to do than ever before. And there is no trace of a crime left behind.
News4Jax.com
Renters’ Rights: What to do if you have mold where you live
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trysta Wallace said the mold and plumbing problems in the bathroom of the apartment she rented on the Southside became so disgusting she couldn’t use the toilet or take a shower. “I use the port-a-potty up the street. I pee in a cup and I...
WSVN-TV
Florida couple rescues cat swimming in retention pond in Jacksonville; reunites with owners
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Jacksonville couple were stuck in highway traffic when they spotted a cat struggling in a pond, so they jumped into action to help get the feline to safety. “It was just cowered behind the main pillar in the retention pond,” Kelly Brown said.
One of Jacksonville’s first Black bus drivers dies
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the death of a man who made history by integrating the city’s bus system.
No, you cannot hear a rocket launch in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida is home to the space coast and we are able to watch rockets launching into space almost weekly. One viewer claims he heard the launch all the way in Jacksonville! Let’s verify. QUESTION: Can you hear the rocket launch from Cape Canaveral in Jacksonville?
Biggby Coffee Opening First Jacksonville Location
The coffee chain Biggby Coffee will open their third Florida location in Jacksonville this year.
Wire down after transformer failed at Kernan and Atlantic Boulevard intersection
Around 7:51 a.m., a wire was reported down on Kernan Boulevard and Atlantic Boulevard.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic in Florida starting work toward $21 million central utility plant
Mayo Clinic in Florida continues the $432 million expansion it announced a year ago at its San Pablo Road campus in Jacksonville with the foundation for a new central utility plant. The city issued a permit Feb. 1 for the foundation at $1 million as it reviews plans for the...
residentnews.net
Darkness and Light: A beacon of hate unites a community and reveals the darkness of politics
A beam of light momentarily turned downtown into a beacon of darkness, as antisemitic actors projected a cross and swastika across the face of the CSX building on Jan. 14. But the actors’ intended goal of hate appeared to have had the opposite effect, as the city of Jacksonville immediately rallied behind its Jewish brothers and sisters, passing an emergency bill at the Jan. 24 city council meeting.
Jacksonville police investigating alleged burglary on the Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary on the city's Southside. Police say the crime happened in the 4000 block of Southside Boulevard. Following the burglary, police say the victim’s credit card was used to make purchases off Wilson Boulevard. JSO says the...
Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the public
The Town of Orange Park has set March 1 as a tentative opening date for Bradley Park Conservation at Nelson Point. Town Manager Sarah Campbell said at Tuesday night’s meeting that they’ve been working on a plan to open the park safely. She outlined a list of items that should be completed before they can open the park. One of those items was a community cleanup day on Saturday, February 18.
Jacksonville Daily Record
North Florida Land Trust buys nearly 219 acres along Intracoastal Waterway
North Florida Land Trust, a Jacksonville conservation nonprofit, acquired about 219 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway in Jacksonville Beach. The group paid $5,000 for four pieces of property comprising salt water marsh and conservation easement. The total just market value of the property is $42,879, according to tax records. The...
