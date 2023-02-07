ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

IKEA Jacksonville to open express entrance to Swedish restaurant

Ikea Jacksonville at 7801 Gate Parkway is opening an express entrance to its Swedish restaurant. The express entrance will open at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 13. The entrance is about midway on the north side of the 300,000-square-foot furniture retail store. Customers also will be able to park on the north...
Top commercial sales of the week

Seller: Toro Jax Property I LLC, DJ Montgomery Property LLC and Direnzo Real Estate Management IV LLC. 145, 150, 170 and 205 Village Commons Drive, St. Augustine. Type: Parkway Villages of St. Johns shopping center, Publix, Starbucks, medical office. Parcel size: 11.34 acres. Building size: 59,223 square feet. Buyer: Tsoumpas...
Lofts at Cathedral expected to be completed in summer 2024

The city issued permits Feb. 7 for Lofts at Cathedral at 325 and 327 E. Duval St. Downtown, an overall $39 million project designed to provide affordable workforce housing. The Vestcor Companies Inc. is the developer of the 120-unit apartment community. It intends to renovate the former Community Connections/YWCA building...
Development Today: VyStar Credit Union renovating 1831 Dunn Ave.

Southern Impression Homes LLC, 9564-9596 Hood Road, contractor is CKF Construction Services LLC, 22,340 square feet, five quadruplex buildings, $1.12 million. Solano Grove Condominium Association Inc., 9252 San Jose Blvd., contractor is Crystal Clean Repairs LLC, swimming pool renovation, $98,401. Hospital, Institutional. The ARC of Jacksonville, 3675 Kirbo Road, contractor...
Permit issued to demolish Capt. Sandy Yawn’s Downtown building

Citing permission after historic review, the city issued a permit Feb. 9 for TV personality Capt. Sandy Yawn to demolish a more than century-old building she bought Downtown. Contractor ELEV8 Demolition will demolish the structure at 618 W. Adam St. The permit shows a project cost of $24,000. Duval County...
residentnews.net

Darkness and Light: A beacon of hate unites a community and reveals the darkness of politics

A beam of light momentarily turned downtown into a beacon of darkness, as antisemitic actors projected a cross and swastika across the face of the CSX building on Jan. 14. But the actors’ intended goal of hate appeared to have had the opposite effect, as the city of Jacksonville immediately rallied behind its Jewish brothers and sisters, passing an emergency bill at the Jan. 24 city council meeting.
Julie Morgan

Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the public

The Town of Orange Park has set March 1 as a tentative opening date for Bradley Park Conservation at Nelson Point. Town Manager Sarah Campbell said at Tuesday night’s meeting that they’ve been working on a plan to open the park safely. She outlined a list of items that should be completed before they can open the park. One of those items was a community cleanup day on Saturday, February 18.
Jacksonville Daily Record

North Florida Land Trust buys nearly 219 acres along Intracoastal Waterway

North Florida Land Trust, a Jacksonville conservation nonprofit, acquired about 219 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway in Jacksonville Beach. The group paid $5,000 for four pieces of property comprising salt water marsh and conservation easement. The total just market value of the property is $42,879, according to tax records. The...
