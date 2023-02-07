ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Daily Record

IKEA Jacksonville to open express entrance to Swedish restaurant

Ikea Jacksonville at 7801 Gate Parkway is opening an express entrance to its Swedish restaurant. The express entrance will open at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 13. The entrance is about midway on the north side of the 300,000-square-foot furniture retail store. Customers also will be able to park on the north...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Permit issued to demolish Capt. Sandy Yawn’s Downtown building

Citing permission after historic review, the city issued a permit Feb. 9 for TV personality Capt. Sandy Yawn to demolish a more than century-old building she bought Downtown. Contractor ELEV8 Demolition will demolish the structure at 618 W. Adam St. The permit shows a project cost of $24,000. Duval County...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today: VyStar Credit Union renovating 1831 Dunn Ave.

Southern Impression Homes LLC, 9564-9596 Hood Road, contractor is CKF Construction Services LLC, 22,340 square feet, five quadruplex buildings, $1.12 million. Solano Grove Condominium Association Inc., 9252 San Jose Blvd., contractor is Crystal Clean Repairs LLC, swimming pool renovation, $98,401. Hospital, Institutional. The ARC of Jacksonville, 3675 Kirbo Road, contractor...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Lofts at Cathedral expected to be completed in summer 2024

The city issued permits Feb. 7 for Lofts at Cathedral at 325 and 327 E. Duval St. Downtown, an overall $39 million project designed to provide affordable workforce housing. The Vestcor Companies Inc. is the developer of the 120-unit apartment community. It intends to renovate the former Community Connections/YWCA building...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Gate building in North Jacksonville

The city issued a permit Nov. 28 for Scherer Construction of North Florida LLC to build a 5,394-square-foot Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and gas station with 16 fueling positions on 2.16 acres at 12505 Yellow Bluff Road in North Jacksonville. The site is at northeast Yellow Bluff and New...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Julie Morgan

Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the public

The Town of Orange Park has set March 1 as a tentative opening date for Bradley Park Conservation at Nelson Point. Town Manager Sarah Campbell said at Tuesday night’s meeting that they’ve been working on a plan to open the park safely. She outlined a list of items that should be completed before they can open the park. One of those items was a community cleanup day on Saturday, February 18.
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Natural gas leak in San Marco closes Hendricks Ave., backs up traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a natural gas leak on Hendricks Avenue in San Marco. JFRD hazmat crews responded, according to Captain Eric Prosswimmer. Hendricks Avenue was closed for hours and traffic was being redirected by JSO onto Arbor Lane. The road reopened...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Petsense by Tractor Supply opens in Northwest Jacksonville

Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty retailer and subsidiary of Brentwood, Tennessee-based Tractor Supply Co., announced Feb. 7 that it opened in Jacksonville on Feb. 4. Petsense by Tractor Supply says it sells pet products and services that include a full-service pet salon, food, supplies and more. It sells...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Mandarin neighbors speak out against rezoning proposal ahead at town hall meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of Mandarin neighbors are fired up about a proposed rezoning they say would bring heavy traffic to an already busy residential area. Christ's Church owns the 11 acres on Livingston Rd. The church moved to Greenland but kept the property, where a sports complex sits. An application put in by the church asks the city to rezone the property for 100 new multifamily town homes. Katrina Aprile lives about 500 feet from the spot.
