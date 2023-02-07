Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
IKEA Jacksonville to open express entrance to Swedish restaurant
Ikea Jacksonville at 7801 Gate Parkway is opening an express entrance to its Swedish restaurant. The express entrance will open at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 13. The entrance is about midway on the north side of the 300,000-square-foot furniture retail store. Customers also will be able to park on the north...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Permit issued to demolish Capt. Sandy Yawn’s Downtown building
Citing permission after historic review, the city issued a permit Feb. 9 for TV personality Capt. Sandy Yawn to demolish a more than century-old building she bought Downtown. Contractor ELEV8 Demolition will demolish the structure at 618 W. Adam St. The permit shows a project cost of $24,000. Duval County...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today: VyStar Credit Union renovating 1831 Dunn Ave.
Southern Impression Homes LLC, 9564-9596 Hood Road, contractor is CKF Construction Services LLC, 22,340 square feet, five quadruplex buildings, $1.12 million. Solano Grove Condominium Association Inc., 9252 San Jose Blvd., contractor is Crystal Clean Repairs LLC, swimming pool renovation, $98,401. Hospital, Institutional. The ARC of Jacksonville, 3675 Kirbo Road, contractor...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Lofts at Cathedral expected to be completed in summer 2024
The city issued permits Feb. 7 for Lofts at Cathedral at 325 and 327 E. Duval St. Downtown, an overall $39 million project designed to provide affordable workforce housing. The Vestcor Companies Inc. is the developer of the 120-unit apartment community. It intends to renovate the former Community Connections/YWCA building...
Wire down after transformer failed at Kernan and Atlantic Boulevard intersection
Around 7:51 a.m., a wire was reported down on Kernan Boulevard and Atlantic Boulevard.
Riverfront 2025: Plans revealed for Riverfront and Downtown Jacksonville development
City leaders proposed big changes to Downtown Jacksonville and the Riverfront by 2025.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Gate building in North Jacksonville
The city issued a permit Nov. 28 for Scherer Construction of North Florida LLC to build a 5,394-square-foot Gate Petroleum Co. convenience store and gas station with 16 fueling positions on 2.16 acres at 12505 Yellow Bluff Road in North Jacksonville. The site is at northeast Yellow Bluff and New...
One of Jacksonville’s first Black bus drivers dies
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the death of a man who made history by integrating the city’s bus system.
News4Jax.com
🔒 Insiders only: Great local spots to celebrate National Pizza Day
What is there not to like about pizza? Other than the hefty number of calories it comes with. But who cares about that? It’s pizza! We’re pretty sure Bruce Hamilton would eat it at every meal. News4JAX is celebrating National Pizza Day and we want to share with...
Jacksonville police investigating alleged burglary on the Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary on the city's Southside. Police say the crime happened in the 4000 block of Southside Boulevard. Following the burglary, police say the victim’s credit card was used to make purchases off Wilson Boulevard. JSO says the...
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Jacksonville, Fla. - Jacksonville is a large city known for having a lower cost of living than the national average. However, one aspect of the otherwise affordable city that can be pricey is renting an apartment.
Orange Park approves a plan to open Bradley Park to the public
The Town of Orange Park has set March 1 as a tentative opening date for Bradley Park Conservation at Nelson Point. Town Manager Sarah Campbell said at Tuesday night’s meeting that they’ve been working on a plan to open the park safely. She outlined a list of items that should be completed before they can open the park. One of those items was a community cleanup day on Saturday, February 18.
News4Jax.com
Natural gas leak in San Marco closes Hendricks Ave., backs up traffic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a natural gas leak on Hendricks Avenue in San Marco. JFRD hazmat crews responded, according to Captain Eric Prosswimmer. Hendricks Avenue was closed for hours and traffic was being redirected by JSO onto Arbor Lane. The road reopened...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Greenway Kia issued permit to renovate former Toyota dealership on Philips Highway
The city issued a permit Feb. 1 for a $1.66 million renovation of the former Toyota at the Avenues property at 10564 Philips Highway for Greenway Kia of Jacksonville. RLH Construction LLC of Oviedo is the contractor to convert the existing two-story automotive dealership. The work includes updates and improvements...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Petsense by Tractor Supply opens in Northwest Jacksonville
Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty retailer and subsidiary of Brentwood, Tennessee-based Tractor Supply Co., announced Feb. 7 that it opened in Jacksonville on Feb. 4. Petsense by Tractor Supply says it sells pet products and services that include a full-service pet salon, food, supplies and more. It sells...
First Coast News
Broken elevator at Jacksonville apartment complex creates obstacle for disabled residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several residents at Christine Cove Apartments on Jacksonville's Northside contacted the "Ask Anthony" team because of a broken elevator. One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote in an email:. "Our elevator hasn't been operating in our senior citizens/handicap complex building for a month!!! We need...
Biggby Coffee Opening First Jacksonville Location
The coffee chain Biggby Coffee will open their third Florida location in Jacksonville this year.
Mandarin neighbors speak out against rezoning proposal ahead at town hall meeting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of Mandarin neighbors are fired up about a proposed rezoning they say would bring heavy traffic to an already busy residential area. Christ's Church owns the 11 acres on Livingston Rd. The church moved to Greenland but kept the property, where a sports complex sits. An application put in by the church asks the city to rezone the property for 100 new multifamily town homes. Katrina Aprile lives about 500 feet from the spot.
News4Jax.com
Renters’ Rights: What to do if you have mold where you live
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trysta Wallace said the mold and plumbing problems in the bathroom of the apartment she rented on the Southside became so disgusting she couldn’t use the toilet or take a shower. “I use the port-a-potty up the street. I pee in a cup and I...
New shops to open in San Marco neighborhood in Jacksonville in 2023
The historic San Marco neighborhood has undergone many changes since the pandemic. Some of the old landmarks remain like the Little Theatre, others closed in 2022, like the San Marco Theatre. But the future of San Marco is growing, with new condominiums and new restaurants and shops coming in 2023.
