Small Florida Cities Make List of "Cheap, Beautiful" Places to Retire
Florida has been a popular retirement destination as early as the 1920s. Some people prefer its warmer weather, and many find its lack of income tax to be an important financial consideration when one is no longer bringing in a paycheck from paid employment.
Jacksonville Daily Record
IKEA Jacksonville to open express entrance to Swedish restaurant
Ikea Jacksonville at 7801 Gate Parkway is opening an express entrance to its Swedish restaurant. The express entrance will open at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 13. The entrance is about midway on the north side of the 300,000-square-foot furniture retail store. Customers also will be able to park on the north...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Daily’s wants to open station, car wash in St. Johns
First Coast Energy asks St. Johns County and the St. Johns River Water Management District for approval for a Daily’s convenience store, gas station and car wash at Greenbriar. The project would be up to 7,600 square feet with 24 fueling positions and a drive-thru car wash. The 3.26-acre...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today: VyStar Credit Union renovating 1831 Dunn Ave.
Southern Impression Homes LLC, 9564-9596 Hood Road, contractor is CKF Construction Services LLC, 22,340 square feet, five quadruplex buildings, $1.12 million. Solano Grove Condominium Association Inc., 9252 San Jose Blvd., contractor is Crystal Clean Repairs LLC, swimming pool renovation, $98,401. Hospital, Institutional. The ARC of Jacksonville, 3675 Kirbo Road, contractor...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Seller: Toro Jax Property I LLC, DJ Montgomery Property LLC and Direnzo Real Estate Management IV LLC. 145, 150, 170 and 205 Village Commons Drive, St. Augustine. Type: Parkway Villages of St. Johns shopping center, Publix, Starbucks, medical office. Parcel size: 11.34 acres. Building size: 59,223 square feet. Buyer: Tsoumpas...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Raydient and Nassau County settle lawsuits
Ending a legal battle that began in 2018, Raydient Places + Properties LLC and the Nassau County Board of Commissioners agreed to settle their dispute with orders entered Feb. 6 in the 4th Judicial Circuit. Raydient, a division of Rayonier Inc., is the developer of the Wildlight mixed-use community near...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Florida drivers paying third-highest insurance rates in U.S.
A recent study shows that the state’s drivers are paying some of the highest premiums in the U.S. when they buy automobile insurance. People who insure their vehicles in Florida pay the third-highest premiums in the U.S., based on “State of Auto Insurance in 2022,” a study published in January by ValuePenguin.com.
theapopkavoice.com
Florida has an affordable housing problem, but can lawmakers solve it?
The growing problem of a lack of affordable housing has been building for several years in Florida, but it exploded into an outright crisis in 2022, as rents on average increased in the state’s biggest metropolitan areas by 24 percent, according to rent.com. It’s an issue that many local...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Safe & Green moving its HQ to Miami
About a year after moving its headquarters to Jacksonville, Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is leaving for Miami. The company, which converts shipping containers for use as buildings, said in a Jan. 31 news release it sees “expanded growth and a favorable business environment” in Miami. “While we...
Riverfront 2025: Plans revealed for Riverfront and Downtown Jacksonville development
City leaders proposed big changes to Downtown Jacksonville and the Riverfront by 2025.
News4Jax.com
Renters’ Rights: What to do if you have mold where you live
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trysta Wallace said the mold and plumbing problems in the bathroom of the apartment she rented on the Southside became so disgusting she couldn’t use the toilet or take a shower. “I use the port-a-potty up the street. I pee in a cup and I...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Permit issued to demolish Capt. Sandy Yawn’s Downtown building
Citing permission after historic review, the city issued a permit Feb. 9 for TV personality Capt. Sandy Yawn to demolish a more than century-old building she bought Downtown. Contractor ELEV8 Demolition will demolish the structure at 618 W. Adam St. The permit shows a project cost of $24,000. Duval County...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Lofts at Cathedral expected to be completed in summer 2024
The city issued permits Feb. 7 for Lofts at Cathedral at 325 and 327 E. Duval St. Downtown, an overall $39 million project designed to provide affordable workforce housing. The Vestcor Companies Inc. is the developer of the 120-unit apartment community. It intends to renovate the former Community Connections/YWCA building...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Greenway Kia issued permit to renovate former Toyota dealership on Philips Highway
The city issued a permit Feb. 1 for a $1.66 million renovation of the former Toyota at the Avenues property at 10564 Philips Highway for Greenway Kia of Jacksonville. RLH Construction LLC of Oviedo is the contractor to convert the existing two-story automotive dealership. The work includes updates and improvements...
residentnews.net
Darkness and Light: A beacon of hate unites a community and reveals the darkness of politics
A beam of light momentarily turned downtown into a beacon of darkness, as antisemitic actors projected a cross and swastika across the face of the CSX building on Jan. 14. But the actors’ intended goal of hate appeared to have had the opposite effect, as the city of Jacksonville immediately rallied behind its Jewish brothers and sisters, passing an emergency bill at the Jan. 24 city council meeting.
denisesanger.com
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida: Beauty You Have To See
This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Honestly? I did not know about Ponte Vedra Beach the first time I visited it. I was with a friend heading to Guana River Wildlife Management Area for a day of kayaking and hiking.
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Jacksonville, Fla. - Jacksonville is a large city known for having a lower cost of living than the national average. However, one aspect of the otherwise affordable city that can be pricey is renting an apartment.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dollar General building-out office space at new North Jacksonville distribution center
Dollar General Corp. is building-out office space in a distribution center that it is leasing in Imeson International Industrial Park in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Feb. 3 for a $102,000 tenant improvement for office space in a 408,570-square-foot building at 10760 Yeager Road, developed by Webb International Inc. of Orlando.
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia Residents
When it comes to living in the south, you don't have to travel far for an awesome time. In many cases, you don't even have to leave the state at all if you don't want to. That's especially true for Floridians. Blessed with their nearly year-round warm weather and sunshine, clear spring coves, crystalline beach fronts, theme parks, endless entertainment options...and a more-than-ample amount of eateries, bars, and accommodations, there's no shortage of opportunities waiting to turn their home-state into a little local weekend getaway.
Car crashes into St. Augustine substation after reported burglaries, around 11,000 lose power
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car crashed into a Florida Power & Light substation in St. Augustine early on Wednesday morning. St. Johns County deputies responded to a potential vehicle burglary in progress in the parking lot of Woodcrest Apartments. When they entered the parking lot of the reported burglary, two vehicles sped away and eventually crashed. One of the cars that fled smashed into the FPL substation after turning at S.R. 16 and Lewis Speedway around 4 a.m., police said.
