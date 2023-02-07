Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District could be changing very soon. First, a quick 101. The District was formed many years ago and basically functions like a county government, having lots of powers over the land within the District. Disney is the majority landowner and selects the individuals that manage the District through the Board of Supervisors. But following a battle between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Disney’s response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, things with Reedy Creek became uncertain. A bill was ultimately passed to dissolve the District in June of 2023, leaving its future (and the future of its obligations) unclear. But now we have a better idea of where things are headed.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO