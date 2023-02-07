Read full article on original website
Florida House Panel Backs Bill On Renter Fees
As Florida grapples with affordable-housing problems, lawmakers started moving forward Thursday with a proposal that could lead to renters paying non-refundable monthly fees instead of security deposits. The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 13-4 to approve the bill (HB 133), with supporters saying it would
Bill would repeal the Florida's longstanding no-fault auto insurance system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, filed a repeal bill (SB 586) that is identical to a House version (HB 429) filed last month by Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County. Grall, who was elected to the Senate last year, helped lead efforts to try to repeal the no-fault system when she served in the House.
Bill would raise the stakes for Floridians who challenge local land-use plans
A bill introduced in the Florida Legislature last month would force citizens who file lawsuits opposing local government land-use amendments, including zoning for new housing projects, to pay the local government’s legal fees if the public agency prevails. HB 359, authored by state Rep. Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville), sponsored the...
‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida bill would allow landlords to charge tenants a monthly non-refundable fee in lieu of a security deposit
“This is just an option to get in the front door initially."
Florida House Committee Approves Gun Bill
By Ryan Dailey, The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE — A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, […]
A gun bill approved amid crossfire
A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, & Government Operations...
As Insurance Carriers Leave Florida, State Legislature Introduces New Insurance Law
Florida's insurance market has not been in good condition for some time. Progressive began opting out of existing policies in 2021, citing the state's massive insurance fraud problems and increasing storm damages. Two others - Southern Fidelity Insurance and Weston Property & Casualty - became insolvent, forcing their customers to find new policies. Seeing the adverse impact business in the state was having on its competitors, United Property & Casualty announced plans to leave three hurricane-prone states, Florida included.
Floridians may soon be able to legally carry concealed firearms without licenses, as proposal clears committee
The majority of more than 100 people who testified opposed the bill — for not going far enough
As complaints pile up, Florida attorney general sues 2 Clearwater hot tub businesses
Linda Box says say paid in full for a cover for her hot tub last May. She says she only got excuses, then the company stopped answering the phone. Now, their website is down.
Important Update on the Florida Bill That Would Change Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District could be changing very soon. First, a quick 101. The District was formed many years ago and basically functions like a county government, having lots of powers over the land within the District. Disney is the majority landowner and selects the individuals that manage the District through the Board of Supervisors. But following a battle between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over Disney’s response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, things with Reedy Creek became uncertain. A bill was ultimately passed to dissolve the District in June of 2023, leaving its future (and the future of its obligations) unclear. But now we have a better idea of where things are headed.
‘Robocall scam campaign’: FCC shuts down calls from company first investigated by Action 9
NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN A STORY ACTION 9 FIRST REPORTED ON TWO YEARS AGO. ACCORDING TO FLORIDA’S ATTORNEY GENERAL, MV REALTY CONCOCTED A SCHEME WHERE UNSUSPECTING HOMEOWNERS SIGNED UP FOR QUICK CASH THEN FELT TRAPPED BY 40-YEAR LISTING AGREEMENTS. A JOINT INVESTIGATION BY WFTV AND OUR SISTER STATIONS HAVE LED TO GOVERNMENT ACTIONS AND REAL PROTECTIONS FOR HOMEOWNERS. WE WENT TO SOUTH FLORIDA TO GET ANSWERS FROM COMPANY OWNERS.
Florida “Constitutional Carry” Gun Bill Approved Amid Crossfire
A proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without licenses began moving through the state House on Tuesday, as a debate emerged about whether the bill lives up to the “constitutional carry” label given by supporters. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law,
Bill for Florida Takeover of Reedy Creek Improvement District Passed by State Affairs Committee
The new bill for the state of Florida to take over Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District has been passed by the State Affairs Committee. House Bill 9B will no longer dissolve the district on June 1, 2023, but rename it and put a state board in charge. Members of the board will be appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis.
“First Amendment rights are no less important indoors than outdoors” - protesters could lose access to FL Capital with proposed rules
The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage...
Catholic Bishops call on Governor to halt Dillbeck execution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops is calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to halt the execution of Donald Dillbeck and commute his sentence to life without parole. DeSantis signed Dillbeck’s death warrant last month and the twice-convicted killer is scheduled to die by lethal injection on...
‘It’s too early:’ Florida lawmakers look at pushing back middle and high school start times
Florida lawmakers are looking into whether middle and high school is starting too early in the state.
Florida lawmakers trying to eliminate drivers’ requirement for personal injury protection
Florida lawmakers are once again trying to get rid of a long-standing system for drivers that could change how much they pay for car insurance. There’s a push to eliminate the “No-fault” system, which is a requirement that motorists carry $10,000 in personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage to help pay their medical costs after accidents. It would have required motorists to carry bodily injury coverage.
Florida details emergency response to influx of migrants attempting to enter state
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) on Wednesday released additional details about how the state is responding to what Gov. Ron DeSantis has called an "alarming" influx of migrants attempting to enter Florida illegally. It comes a month after DeSantis issued an executive order activating the...
We need to stop euthanasia from becoming law in Florida
On Jan. 18, 2023 after completing some business we needed to attend to we went to the Sumter Landing Panera for dinner and to listen to music. It was Market night, so we walked around to check out the different booths. Right in front of Panera was someone trying to...
