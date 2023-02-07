ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Ciryl Gane Not Afraid of Jon Jones & Shares his Prediction: ‘I’ll Be the GOAT’

Ciryl Gane is not worried about the wrestling danger of Jon Jones. Gane believes Jones will be ready for a move up to the heavyweight. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been out of action since defeating Dominick Reyes in Feb. 2020 at UFC 247. He relinquished the title following the win and embarked on a mission to become the heavyweight champion. Three years later, he will finally make his debut in the heavyweight division against former interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on Mar. 4.
NEVADA STATE
Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White, thinks Conor McGregor retires after loss to Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev is coming around to Dana White’s way of thinking. Ahead of UFC 284, the UFC lightweight champion was critical of the UFC’s promotion of the event in an interview with RSports Russia, questioning why more had not been done to market his champion vs. champion fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev’s comments earned a stiff rebuke from UFC president White, who on Tuesday defended the promotion’s marketing of the fight in an interview with The Jim Rome Show and said of Makhachev, “First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything.”
Jake Paul Expresses Frustration with ‘Disrespectful’ Tommy Fury Over No- Show at Press Event

Tommy Fury strikes again with another disappearance. Jake Paul expressed disappointment upon discovering that Tommy Fury, his opponent in an upcoming boxing match, failed to attend the initial pre-fight press conference. The bout between Paul and Fury, set to take place in Saudi Arabia on February 26th, will be their third attempt to have the fight happen, after two prior arrangements in 2021 and 2022 were called off due to travel difficulties and Fury’s injuries.
Chael Sonnen Doesn’t Believe Jon Jones Will Be As Big As He Claims In Heavyweight Debut

Chael Sonnen is skeptical about Jon Jones’ weight gain in his heavyweight debut. It has been three years since former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones stepped foot into the Octagon. Back in August 2020, Jones decided to relinquish his title and set his sights on a move to the heavyweight division. Over the last three years, he has been working to bulk up and pack on more weight in order to be ready for the heaviest of all divisions in the UFC. Recently Jones came out and said he was trying to “pack on 40 pounds “ in order to prepare for his next bout against Ciryl Gane.
Rampage Jackson Says Jon Jones Is ‘The Dirtiest Fighter Ever’, Recalls ‘Most Embarrassing’ Moment Of Career

Despite Jon Jones being one of the greatest fighters of all time, he has also been dubbed as ‘the dirtiest fighter ever’. That’s according to former foe Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, who had a lot to say about the longtime UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. The rivals first collided at UFC 135 back in 2011. Jones would submit Jackson in round 4 to defend his title, overcoming his fear of facing ‘Rampage’ inside the Octagon.
Bruce Buffer Recalls Getting Humbled By Royce Gracie During Sparring Session

Bruce Buffer once got into a sparring session with mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Royce Gracie – and it went exactly how you thought it did. Buffer is better known for being one of the greatest combat sports introducers of all time after his historic run with the UFC. Buffer has been announcing for the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion since 1996.
Dana White Teases Location For Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Dana White is already looking at venues for the year’s biggest fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. What makes a fight in the UFC matter is who is fighting and where the fight is taking place. Las Vegas is considered the fight capital of the world and the UFC holds many events there. Every year the UFC travels around the world and brings fights to people in many different countries. Now with one of the biggest fights of the year on the horizon, the matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, UFC president Dana White is looking to see where would be the perfect fit to showcase this bout.
Alex Volkanovski Fights Mark Zuckerberg in Virtual Reality Ahead of UFC 284

Alex Volkanovski got involved in a virtual fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg ahead of his return at UFC 284. Reigning UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski will be back inside the octagon against lightweight champ Islam Makhachev this Saturday, Feb. 11. He’s coming off a dominant win over former titleholder Max Holloway in his last outing at UFC 276. He currently rides an impressive 22-fight win streak and will put his pound-for-pound king status on the line for his ambitions to become a two-division champion.
Tommy Fury Skips Press Event to Focus on ‘Training to Annihilate’ Jake Paul: ‘I’m Ready to KO This Man’

Tommy Fury failed to show up for the press conference to promote his February 26 bout with social media superstar Jake Paul. The two undefeated fighters are scheduled to square off live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with a 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT start time. Announced as part of the press conference, the event will be available in the United States through ESPN+ for $49.99 while fans in Canada can catch the long-awaited matchup on FITE TV and DAZN. FITE will also serve as the distributor for the event in Asia, India, Brazil, and throughout Europe with the exception of the United Kingdom and Ireland. BT Sport Box Office will handle distribution duties for those two locations.
Mike Perry On Being Backup To Face Jake Paul, ‘I’ve Been Training As If It’s Going To Be Me’

Mike Perry is ready to fill in against Jake Paul if need be. It has been almost two years since Mike Perry last fought in the UFC Octagon. In the time since then, he has been keeping very busy. Perry has fought in bare-knuckle for BKFC and is now turning his focus to boxing. A switch to boxing has been a popular path for former UFC fighters of late. Many former MMA champions have begun to make the switch to “celebrity” style boxing matches and now Perry hopes to be next. He has been calling out different opponents on social media and now is as close as ever to getting a shot at the number one boxer in terms of these sorts of bouts, Jake Paul.
calfkicker.com

Helwani pokes a hole in UFC 284 marketing – First ever Pound for Pound title bout wasn’t Volk vs Makhachev

UFC has been under fire from a well-known MMA journalist for making misleading claims about the upcoming UFC 284 event in Perth, Australia. Dana White’s promotion of the forthcoming super event between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev was disputed by Ariel Helwani. He pointed out that it is incorrect for the bout to be billed as the first-ever meeting in history between the No. 1 and No. 2 pound-for-pound fighters in the world.
Ariel Helwani Lays Into Dana White For Forgetting Islam Makhachev’s Name

Ariel Helwani is taking a shot at Dana White for forgetting Islam Makhachev’s name. UFC president Dana White has been around the sport of mixed martial arts for a long time. He is, in many circles, considered the best fight promoter on the planet. In the midst of the recent scandal surrounding White striking his wife on New Year’s Eve, his response to why he would not be punished involved insinuating that the UFC would fall apart without him. Now in the wake of that, White has been filmed not remembering the name of one of his champions.
