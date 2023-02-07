BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Parents with children going to school in Bryan ISD will soon know where their child will be attending school next year. School boundaries were a topic at Monday’s Bryan ISD School Board Meeting. The district is now in the implementation phase after the school board approved the boundaries back in January. The rezoning is in preparation for the district’s new school, Sadberry Intermediate, and an opportunity to balance enrollment.

