College Station, TX

myaggienation.com

Ford era for Texas A&M softball program starts Thursday

There’s a newness surrounding the Texas A&M softball program that’s invigorating. A new coaching staff has brought fresh ideas and a different approach. Eleven newcomers have added more hope and optimism, but for the team to be successful, the returning players have to lead the way. A&M returns...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M softball team's newcomers bring sunshine in 12-2 victory to open season

Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford’s Aggie debut was a smashing success thanks to a pair of fellow newcomers. Junior catcher Julia Cottrill had four hits and drove in five runs, and sophomore pitcher Emily Leavitt allowed only two hits in their first time to don maroon and white as the Aggies crushed Tarleton State 12-2 in the season opener Thursday at Davis Diamond.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
accesswdun.com

Texas executes inmate for fatally shooting 3 teens in 1998

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago was executed on Wednesday, the sixth inmate to be put to death in the U.S. this year and the second in as many days. John...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
travelawaits.com

9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas

Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Electric skateboard battery sparks fire in College Station apartment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several residents at a College Station apartment complex were temporarily displaced after a fire Monday night. A resident at the Woodlands of College Station complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway called 911 around 8:30 p.m. after he heard a pop in his bedroom, according to a College Station Fire Department spokesman.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD to update parents on new boundaries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Parents with children going to school in Bryan ISD will soon know where their child will be attending school next year. School boundaries were a topic at Monday’s Bryan ISD School Board Meeting. The district is now in the implementation phase after the school board approved the boundaries back in January. The rezoning is in preparation for the district’s new school, Sadberry Intermediate, and an opportunity to balance enrollment.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

2 injured in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a crash in Madison County Tuesday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public safety, a pickup truck driving eastbound on Highway 21 near North Zulch around 11 a.m., when it lost control, hit the guardrail and crossed into the westbound lanes. The pickup was speeding, according to DPS.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
CONROE, TX

