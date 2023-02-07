Read full article on original website
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
myaggienation.com
Ford era for Texas A&M softball program starts Thursday
There’s a newness surrounding the Texas A&M softball program that’s invigorating. A new coaching staff has brought fresh ideas and a different approach. Eleven newcomers have added more hope and optimism, but for the team to be successful, the returning players have to lead the way. A&M returns...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M softball team's newcomers bring sunshine in 12-2 victory to open season
Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford’s Aggie debut was a smashing success thanks to a pair of fellow newcomers. Junior catcher Julia Cottrill had four hits and drove in five runs, and sophomore pitcher Emily Leavitt allowed only two hits in their first time to don maroon and white as the Aggies crushed Tarleton State 12-2 in the season opener Thursday at Davis Diamond.
myaggienation.com
Parade to free-throw line helps Texas A&M men's basketball team sweep season series vs. Auburn
For as loud as the 10,248 fans roared at Reed Arena during Tuesday night’s Southeastern Conference matchup with Auburn, you could hear a pin drop when Texas A&M forward Julius Marble released a hook shot from the middle of the paint. Like Tiger Wood’s famous chip on the 16th...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Donell Harris Jr., former Texas A&M pass rusher, reportedly lands on new team
Donell Harris Jr., a former Texas A&M pass rusher, has settled on his new team. Harris Jr., a former 4-star recruit who announced his entry into the transfer portal 3 months ago, will reportedly play at Louisiana Monroe, 247Sports reported. Harris, who is from Liberty City, Florida, committed to the...
myaggienation.com
No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team to open ITA National Indoors against No. 17 San Diego
The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face No. 17 San Diego in the first round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at 2 p.m. Friday in Seattle. The winner advances to face either Auburn or Ohio State in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday. A&M (6-0)...
accesswdun.com
Texas executes inmate for fatally shooting 3 teens in 1998
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago was executed on Wednesday, the sixth inmate to be put to death in the U.S. this year and the second in as many days. John...
travelawaits.com
9 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Bryan, Texas
Bryan, perhaps overshadowed by its neighbor College Station, is a foodie town. It features a range of cuisines, from ethnic and traditional eats to highly acclaimed destination dining. It’s all here. Let me introduce you to nine of the best restaurants in Bryan, Texas, in no particular order. Note:...
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in Texas
On October 29, 1981, a local highway worker stopped to pick up a garbage bag discarded in a 10-foot-deep ditch alongside FM 244 in Grimes County, Texas, near the town of Iola. The worker was stunned when a human skull rolled out.
KBTX.com
College Station proposes sewage line crossing in Bryan historic neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A heated meeting between the City of College Station and residents from Bryan previewed just what’s to come as a neighborhood fights a sewage line project. College Station is looking to finish a four-phase sewer line project, in order to connect the growing Northgate...
KBTX.com
Wellborn Rd. blocked in both directions near Barron Rd. following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A vehicle crash is affecting traffic along Wellborn Road between Capstone and Barron Roads Friday morning. College Station police are asking drivers to avoid the area while it’s being cleared.
KBTX.com
Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police executed a trio of early morning search warrants on Wednesday and the first location was in the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road. Carson Hohensee started Wednesday as a typical work day, arriving an hour before opening time. “I normally get here...
KBTX.com
Electric skateboard battery sparks fire in College Station apartment
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Several residents at a College Station apartment complex were temporarily displaced after a fire Monday night. A resident at the Woodlands of College Station complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway called 911 around 8:30 p.m. after he heard a pop in his bedroom, according to a College Station Fire Department spokesman.
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD to update parents on new boundaries
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Parents with children going to school in Bryan ISD will soon know where their child will be attending school next year. School boundaries were a topic at Monday’s Bryan ISD School Board Meeting. The district is now in the implementation phase after the school board approved the boundaries back in January. The rezoning is in preparation for the district’s new school, Sadberry Intermediate, and an opportunity to balance enrollment.
KBTX.com
2 injured in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a crash in Madison County Tuesday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public safety, a pickup truck driving eastbound on Highway 21 near North Zulch around 11 a.m., when it lost control, hit the guardrail and crossed into the westbound lanes. The pickup was speeding, according to DPS.
kwhi.com
STATE SEN. CHARLES SCHWERTNER ARRESTED IN AUSTIN, CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
State Senator Charles Schwertner was arrested early this (Tuesday) morning in Austin and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Schwertner, a Georgetown Republican whose district includes Brazos County and several other counties in the Brazos Valley, was booked into the Travis County Jail just before 2:15 a.m. Austin police performed the...
KBTX.com
Part of FM 39 in Grimes County closed while troopers work fatal crash
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - DPS is on the scene of a fatal crash in Grimes County between Iola and North Zulch. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at FM 39 just north of FM 1696. Part of FM 39 is closed while troopers work the crash. DPS says one person...
wtaw.com
State Approves Additional Pay Raises For Some Bryan ISD And College Station ISD Teachers
Bryan and College Station ISD both announce getting the green light to give additional pay to around 180 teachers in each district. Both districts have been approved to award what are called teacher incentive allotments from the Texas Education Agency. Qualifying teachers in Bryan ISD will be given a lump...
KBTX.com
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
fox26houston.com
Montgomery County woman paralyzed in crash wants Conroe police investigated
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Montgomery County woman paralyzed in a horrific crash is demanding an investigation into the Conroe police over their investigation of the incident. 41-year-old Teneille Handy from The Woodlands was reportedly found folded in half on the floor in the passenger seat of a Jeep three...
Texas A&M student sentenced 8 years for 2021 shooting, victim's family says 'we forgive him'
The then-junior in college fired two shots at a van an 11-year-old was riding in with her family. She was hit in the hip and abdomen and underwent surgery to remove a bullet that damaged her organs.
