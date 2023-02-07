ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Single Ticket Holder Who Won Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Last Year Hasn't Claimed Prize Yet

The winner has one year from the November drawing to claim the winnings, according to California state law Someone in California has a huge prize with their name on it, but their identity remains a mystery. In November, one lucky ticket in Altadena, Calif. correctly matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot: a record-breaking $2.04 billion.  Per state law, the winner has one year from the drawing to claim the prize, but no one has come forward with the winning ticket yet, according to The CW station KTLA. RELATED: Grandfather of 10...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

What if nobody claims California’s $2.04B Powerball jackpot?

One lucky winner in Washington just scored a $747 million Powerball jackpot, but an even bigger winner in California is still out there. It’s been three months since lottery officials announced a Powerball ticket worth $2.04 billion had been sold at a convenience store in Altadena. California lottery officials have yet to confirm a winner has claimed the prize.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month

A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE

