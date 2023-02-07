Read full article on original website
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $754 Million Jackpot
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $754 million.
Single Ticket Holder Who Won Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Last Year Hasn't Claimed Prize Yet
The winner has one year from the November drawing to claim the winnings, according to California state law Someone in California has a huge prize with their name on it, but their identity remains a mystery. In November, one lucky ticket in Altadena, Calif. correctly matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot: a record-breaking $2.04 billion. Per state law, the winner has one year from the drawing to claim the prize, but no one has come forward with the winning ticket yet, according to The CW station KTLA. RELATED: Grandfather of 10...
KTLA.com
What if nobody claims California’s $2.04B Powerball jackpot?
One lucky winner in Washington just scored a $747 million Powerball jackpot, but an even bigger winner in California is still out there. It’s been three months since lottery officials announced a Powerball ticket worth $2.04 billion had been sold at a convenience store in Altadena. California lottery officials have yet to confirm a winner has claimed the prize.
WHIO Dayton
Winner! One winning ticket for $754M Powerball jackpot
A winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot has been sold.
Can you increase your odds at the Mega Millions jackpot?
It's one of the largest Mega Millions jackpots in history. Can you increase your odds at winning it?
Powerball ticket worth nearly four million sold
A Powerball lottery ticket was sold at a Fontana convenience store in Southern California on Monday night. The five-digit ticket, but without the Powerball number was worth $3 million 987 249 as announced by the California Lottery.
Here are the numbers drawing for Powerball's $653M jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned to an estimated $653 million, with a cash value of $350.5 million. The next drawing will take place on Wednesday evening.
Washington State Powerball Winner Claims $747 Million Jackpot: The Second Largest Prize in Powerball History
Washington state has a new Powerball winner after a single ticket was sold for the massive $747 million jackpot on February 6th, 2023. This is the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the largest in over two years.
Powerball soars to $613 million in Monday drawing
Powerball continues to climb making Monday's lottery drawing the ninth largest prize in history.
Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
Powerball on Tuesday said one ticket matched its Monday drawing, winning the game's fifth largest jackpot in history totaling $754.6 million.
Powerball jackpot jumps to estimated $747M
The Powerball jackpot ahead of Monday night's drawing soared to an estimated $747 million, which marks the ninth largest U.S. lottery jackpot to date.
Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million for Saturday drawing
The Powerball Jackpot has reached $700 million for Saturday's drawing. On Nov. 7 a ticket purchased in California broke world records by winning a $2.04 billion jackpot.
Marconews.com
