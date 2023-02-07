ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Player grades: Cam Thomas scores 47 in 124-116 loss to the Clippers

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
 3 days ago
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Los Angeles Clippers at Barclays Center on Monday and lost 124-116. The regular-season series between the two teams is tied at 1-1.

For the Nets, Cam Thomas had 47 points and three assists while Edmond Sumner had 23 points and five rebounds. Nic Claxton and Royce O’Neale had 15 points each.

For the Clippers, Paul George had 29 points and three assists while Kawhi Leonard had 24 points and six assists. Ivica Zubac had 19 points and Norman Powell had 14 points off the bench.

The first half was essentially an even fight between both teams as Thomas and O’Neale carried the Nets offense in the beginning. A theme in the first half was Brooklyn being unable to get scoring out of more than two players.

In the second half, the Nets changed the entire tempo of the game as they stormed out to a 17-8 run to begin the third quarter. Thomas continued his stellar play in the second half as Claxton and Sumner came along for the ride. In the end, George and Leonard were too much for Brooklyn to stop and the turnovers down the stretch hurt.

Here are your Nets player grades:

Edmond Sumner: B

Sumner struggled with his shot in the first half, but in the second half, he turned his offensive production completely around. Sumner was scoring from all over the court and he had some athletic finishes at the rim. He did a good job rebounding the basketball and he did a solid job of running the offense and finding his open teammates when the moment called for it. Sumner had trouble defending without fouling all night and that hurt what he was able to bring on defense.

Cam Thomas: A

Thomas was incredible scoring the ball from the opening tip. It looks like Thomas picked up from where he left of against the Washington Wizards as he was aggressive and scoring from all over the floor. Over the past few games, Thomas has looked more confident with his offense and he has welcomed having to be the primary scorer with no Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving. Only thing is, Thomas’ defense was rough in this game.

Joe Harris: C-

Harris did not do much in this game in the way of scoring. It looks like the Clippers did a good job of running Harris off the three-point line and making him either take a shot inside the paint or have to create something for someone else. Harris did a good job of helping on the glass and he provided some value with this passing in this one.

Royce O'Neale: B+

O’Neale did a great job of shooting the ball in this game. Most of his damage was done in the first half, but he provided the scoring the Brooklyn needed to stay in the game during the first half. O’Neale has one of his rougher nights passing the ball as he had three turnovers. His defense was uneven in this one as he couldn’t stop dribble penetration of any kind, but he was great as a help man.

Nic Claxton: A

Claxton had a great performance in this game. Despite being a strong presence rebounding the basketball, he did not do much else in the first half. In the second half, Claxton went off in almost every way. It seemed like he was dunking everything and he if not, he was getting to the free-throw line. Claxton was a monster on the glass and he was everywhere on the defensive end, including blocking Paul George twice to force a shot clock violation.

Yuta Watanabe: C-

Watanabe did not do much in this game overall. He did a good job being a presence on the glass to help out Claxton and he had some nice dimes when his teammates were able to get open. Watanabe’s defense was solid aside from when he had to guard Paul George, Norman Powell, or Ivica Zubac.

Day'Ron Sharpe: D

Sharpe had another rough game in this one. He wasn’t able to contribute outside of his rebounding as he has looked out of place at times on offense. Also, Sharpe had a hard time staying on the floor because he was unable to defend without fouling for the most part.

TJ Warren: C+

Warren did a good job of scoring efficiently off the bench. He was hitting a bunch of hid patented mid-range jumpers to provide some stable scoring off the bench. Warren did not play much in this game as his defense has been lacing recently and Jacque Vaughn is slowly building up his minutes since he’s come back from the shin contusion.

Dru Smith: C+

Smith did not do much scoring in this game, but he didn’t shoot much either. Smith’s shot selection seems like he was just settling for off-balance three-pointers whenever the offense didn’t generate anything within the first few seconds of the possession. However, Smith did a good job of rebounding at his guard position and he did a solid job of passing the ball and setting up his teammates.

Kessler Edwards: D

Edwards did not play much in this game as he was struggling on both ends of the floor. He couldn’t get anything on the offensive end and he had trouble guarding on the defensive end. With the Kyrie Irving trade, Edwards may be playing more in the near future.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

