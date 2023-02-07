ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets' 124-116 loss to the Clippers

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
 3 days ago
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Los Angeles Clippers at Barclays Center on Monday and lost 124-116. The regular-season series between the two teams is tied at 1-1.

For the Nets, Cam Thomas had 47 points and three assists while Edmond Sumner had 23 points and five rebounds. Nic Claxton and Royce O’Neale had 15 points each.

For the Clippers, Paul George had 29 points and three assists while Kawhi Leonard had 24 points and six assists. Ivica Zubac had 19 points and Norman Powell had 14 points off the bench.

The first half was essentially an even fight between both teams as Thomas and O’Neale carried the Nets offense in the beginning. A theme in the first half was Brooklyn being unable to get scoring out of more than two players.

In the second half, the Nets changed the entire tempo of the game as they stormed out to a 17-8 run to begin the third quarter. Thomas continued his stellar play in the second half as Claxton and Sumner came along for the ride. In the end, George and Leonard were too much for Brooklyn to stop and the turnovers down the stretch hurt.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the Nets’ loss:

