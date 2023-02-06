Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 3:23 p.m. EST
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria. NURDAGI, Turkey (AP) — Search teams and aid are pouring into Turkey and Syria as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dig through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. The death toll soared above 7,200 on Tuesday and was still expected to rise. With the damage spread over a wide area, the massive relief operation often struggled to reach devastated towns, and voices that had been crying out from the rubble fell silent. Monday’s quake and a cascade of strong aftershocks caused damage that stretched hundreds of kilometers across southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria. It toppled thousands of buildings and heaped more misery on a region wracked by Syria’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
‘80 For Brady’ Changes Box Office Playbook, Lowers Movie Ticket Prices
In a potentially significant move, the new octogenarian comedy 80 for Brady is rewriting the playbook by offering lower ticket prices. The bold experiment comes at a time when theater owners and Hollywood studios are grappling with how to win back older moviegoers in the wake of the pandemic and the rise of streaming. Paramount opens the pic everywhere on Friday. AMC Theatres, the world’s largest circuit, announced this week it’s extending its matinee ticket pricing to all screenings of 80 for Brady in a first-ever promotion for a new title. That could mean a discount of 25 percent to 30...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
‘Aladdin’ Star Mena Massoud’s First Slate for Press Play Productions Includes Stephen King Farsi-Language Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)
“Aladdin” star Mena Massoud has revealed the first slate of projects out of his company Press Play Productions, which aims to bridge the gap between Hollywood and the Middle East and North Africa. With offices in Dubai and Los Angeles, Press Play was founded by Massoud and producing partner Ali Mashayekhi, who heads content development in North America. George Shehata oversees content development in the MENA region. Massoud, who is of Egyptian heritage, broke out playing Aladdin in Guy Ritchie’s live-action adaptation of the Disney film. His other credits include Prime Video’s “Hotel for the Holidays,” the animated feature “Lamya’s Poem” and...
FOX 28 Spokane
The Oscar nominee that says a lot just with its title
NEW YORK (AP) — There’s no Oscar nominee this year quite like the one from Pamela Ribon. And not just because of a title that’s tough on a spam filter. Her film “My Year of Dicks is one of the more hysterical, painful and sweet portraits of adolescent awkwardness. It’s nominated for best animated short film at next month’s Academy Awards. It documents Ribon’s aim as a 15-year-old to lose her virginity in 1991 while growing up on the outskirts of Houston. It proceeds as five cringe-inducing chapters of intimate encounters. In some ways, Ribon’s film is a capsule of a bygone era.
BBC
City transformed for Netflix World War Two film
Bradford's Little Germany transformed for new Netflix drama. Six Triple Eight is the story of the only all-women, all-black US battalion during WWII. The city will stand in for war-battered Birmingham. The film stars Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon and Kerry Washington. Parts of Bradford are going back in time as...
Comments / 0